AlphaTON Capital completes $71 million in financing and acquires the first batch of TON

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to GlobeNewswire , AlphaTON Capital announced the completion of approximately $ 71 million in funding, including $ 36.2 million in private placements and $ 35 million in loans. The company also purchased an initial approximately $ 30 million in TON tokens, becoming one of TON's largest holders globally. The company plans to increase its TON holdings to $ 100 million by the fourth quarter of 2025 and will participate in TON network validation, staking, and ecosystem project investments.