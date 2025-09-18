AltLayer launches Rumour platform to integrate market rumors and transactions

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to its official Medium post , AltLayer released Rumour.app , the first platform to transform market rumors into tradable signals. The platform allows users to verify, share, and directly execute trades within a single interface, improving trading efficiency. Rumour will launch during Korea Blockchain Week ( KBW ) and Singapore's Token2049 , with a pre-launch event offering a total prize pool of $ 40,000 USD, including trading rewards and a rumor submission contest. The platform, powered by Hyperliquid , focuses on mobile and real-time signal sharing.

