Amidst the crossroads of waiting for the Monad mainnet launch: Should the ecosystem move forward or remain where it is?

By: PANews
2025/09/10 19:00
Threshold
T$0.01658+0.97%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194644-2.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10433+3.70%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0352-4.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1296+2.45%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-0.39%

Author:yyy

Introduction:

The ecological development of Berachain's mainnet launch was far below expectations, shattering the native ecological protocol TGE plan. The on-chain protocol that has not yet issued a coin became a victim of the Berachain TGE.

Taking BearChain as an example, Monad is at a critical juncture, about to launch its mainnet, so where should the ecosystem protocols go from here? Some project owners have already left, while others are still holding on.

Monad and Berachain can be said to be the two high-performance L1 chains most favored by capital in this bull market. One represents the ultimate Ponzi cultural narrative, and the other leads the direction of change in ultra-high-performance public chains.

Institutional investors are also drawn to the native ecosystem protocols of Berachain and Monad. Berachain's star protocol, @InfraredFinance, has raised nearly $20 million across three rounds; @honeypotfinance, valued at $20 million; and @origami_fi, in which Berachain's founder and several BearChain veterans participated in the funding round.

Berachain launched its mainnet and synchronized TGE as early as February 6, but seven months have passed, and to this day there are still many protocols on Berachain that have not yet conducted TGE.

The financing data of @monad's on-chain ecosystem protocols is even more impressive than that of the Berachain ecosystem: MEV and LSD infrastructure layer @apr_labs completed multiple rounds of financing totaling $30.7 million; native CLOB DEX protocol @KuruExchange completed two rounds of financing totaling $13.6 million; native perp DEX @perpltrade completed $9.25 million in financing; prediction market protocol @opinionlabsxyz completed a $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing...

Without exception, all ecological protocols on the Monad chain are waiting for the launch of the Monad mainnet to start tge.

The Big Game of Ecological Protocol TGE Timing

Choosing the right time to launch a major on-chain ecosystem protocol is a game of strategic decision-making. Some projects choose to launch on other chains before the mainnet launch, some immediately after, and some wait and see how the ecosystem heats up and the overall crypto environment develops.

I wouldn't call the project's choice of TGE timing a "big gamble" but rather a "big game." This is because the "gamble" is based on completely asymmetric information, and ecosystem project owners are the most familiar with public chain teams. They have a strong sense of whether public chain teams are committed to concrete actions or just empty talk.

However, the ecosystem development and changes after the public chain mainnet launch are not fully under the team's control and are fraught with uncertainty and unknowns. The room for maneuver for ecosystem projects lies in the public chain team's market-making capabilities, ability to call orders, incentive measures, and most importantly, expectations for future crypto market trends.

During the long wait for @monad's mainnet launch, many projects gave up and chose to move to other chains. Representative projects, such as @Kintsu_xyz, the Monad native LSD protocol, ultimately chose to launch their mainnet on the @HyperliquidX chain.

postscript

According to multiple sources, @monad is expected to launch its mainnet and tge in Q4. Before the mainnet launch, some protocols similar to @Kintsu_xyz may choose to leave.

But I believe more native protocols will remain in place. Betting the survival of the protocol on a single native public chain is a great move, as everyone prospers together.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IP price hits new ATH amid Heritage Distilling’s treasury expansion

IP price hits new ATH amid Heritage Distilling’s treasury expansion

IP price surged to a record $11.75 as Heritage Distilling expanded its token holdings and launched a strategic buyback program, fueling strong investor interest. IP price technical analysis Story Protocol (IP) price set a new ATH of $11.75 yesterday on…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01426+9.02%
Story
IP$10.232+4.83%
Aethir
ATH$0.04395+7.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 19:19
Share
Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX

Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX

While traditional names like Cardano and XRP remain popular, a new wave of crypto sentiment is forming around Remittix as the best crypto to buy now for a potential 30x breakout. With Remittix (RTX) surging past $24.7 million raised and its September wallet beta set to launch on the 15th, investor interest is accelerating rapidly. Analysts are now tipping Remittix to lead the next market rally, outperforming slower-moving top ten giants.Cardano faces growing pressure from HyperliquidCardano (ADA) is currently priced around $0.8908, but its grip on the top 10 is weakening as newer platforms like Hyperliquid (HYPE) close in fast. Despite having a $30.44 billion market cap, ADA is losing traction on key growth indicators. Daily DEX volume for ADA stands at just $2.89 million, while HYPE boasts $361 million, an almost 125x gap, according to DefiLlama.The lack of a native stablecoin continues to haunt Cardano. Even Charles Hoskinson has acknowledged the platform’s lag in this area. With HYPE now introducing its own USDH token in partnership with Paxos, Cardano risks falling further behind in the DeFi race. The year-to-date performance tells a similar story: ADA has dropped 29.7%, while HYPE has surged 254.9%.XRP secures major deal, but sentiment stays cautiousXRP is currently trading around $3.02 following Ripple’s latest strategic partnership with BBVA, Spain’s second-largest bank. Under the new agreement, BBVA will use Ripple Custody to support its growing crypto service. This marks Ripple’s entry into BBVA’s mainstream operations, enhancing institutional use cases for XRP.However, this development comes with baggage. In 2017, BBVA insiders had dismissed Ripple’s technology as unready for real banking use. That skepticism has now reversed, signaling long-term validation, but questions remain. XRP still lacks the retail hype and consistent DeFi engagement that would make it a clear growth leader.Technical traders remain split on the outlook. Some see the new BBVA deal as a turning point, while others argue the XRP price prediction remains range-bound. For those chasing exponential gains, XRP’s maturity and regulatory baggage may limit its 2025 upside, pushing Remittix into focus as a better crypto to buy now.Remittix emerges as the top 30x candidate in 2025While ADA and XRP defend their legacies, Remittix (RTX) is powering ahead as the standout pick for 30x returns in the current cycle. The project has now raised over $24.7 million, with over 653 million tokens sold for $0.1050. Unlike speculative meme tokens, Remittix is building PayFi infrastructure to power global crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries.Here’s why analysts call it the best crypto to buy now:Remittix enables real-world crypto payments, connecting directly to global bank rails in over 30 countries. Its wallet beta is going live in Q3 2025, providing users with live FX rates and real-time remittance features. The project has already raised over $24.7 million, proving strong market demand before its token generation event. Security is ensured through a full CertiK audit, helping reassure both retail and institutional holders. Unlike meme tokens, Remittix is built for adoption, solving a $19 trillion global payments problem.One token stands out this market cycleCardano and XRP may have institutional footprints and long-standing fanbases, but neither offers the same asymmetric upside as Remittix in Q4 2025. With confirmed exchange listings, a product set to launch this month, and over $24.7 million already secured, analysts now rate Remittix as the best crypto to buy now for those targeting 30x potential in the months ahead. For aggressive investors, this window may not stay open for long.Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:Website: https://remittix.io/  Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveawayThe post Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX appeared first on Invezz
RealLink
REAL$0.06247+0.69%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.8+2.75%
Capverse
CAP$0.11958+0.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 18:18
Share
Cardano Gets Institutional Nod as SWIFT Praises Collaboration With Ripple and Hedera.

Cardano Gets Institutional Nod as SWIFT Praises Collaboration With Ripple and Hedera.

Cardano Gets a Boost as SWIFT Commends Its Role in Blockchain Alliance Cardano is in the headlines again after SWIFT’s Chief Innovation Officer publicly praised it for its collaboration with Ripple and Hedera. Such endorsement from a global financial infrastructure leader adds serious credibility to Cardano’s enterprise aspirations and could draw the attention of institutional […] The post Cardano Gets Institutional Nod as SWIFT Praises Collaboration With Ripple and Hedera. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Boost
BOOST$0.09997+8.47%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02129+11.99%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 19:27
Share

Trending News

More

IP price hits new ATH amid Heritage Distilling’s treasury expansion

Best crypto to buy now: ADA and XRP mentioned but analysts favour RTX

Cardano Gets Institutional Nod as SWIFT Praises Collaboration With Ripple and Hedera.

Why Strategic Flipping From Proven Altcoins Into Ozak AI Is Fueling the Next Wave of 100x–300x Returns—Lessons From Veteran DOGE and SOL Investors

Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake