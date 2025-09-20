The post An Inventive Remix From A Rising Hip-Hop Artist Gives Drake A New No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Drake, PartyNextDoor, and Cash Cobain hit No. 1 with “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” topping both the R&B Streaming Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs charts. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: (L-R) Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images On Valentine’s Day, Drake and PartyNextDoor released their collaborative album Some Sexy Songs 4 U, and both the full-length and multiple singles from the project became hugely successful on the charts in America. One promotional cut from the album, “Somebody Loves Me,” which was officially pushed about a month after the collaborative effort arrived in full, is enjoying a second life. Hip-hop musician Cash Cobain released a remix (of sorts) of the cut not long after Some Sexy Songs 4 U arrived. He dropped a track titled “Somebody Eats Me” earlier this year, which heavily samples “Somebody Loves Me.” Drake latched onto the tune, added new lyrics, and “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” debuts on multiple rankings this week and rises on several others now that it’s been updated into a grander collaboration – and the tune even hits No. 1. Cash Cobain, Drake And PartyNextDoor Chart Together “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” which now credits Drake, PartyNextDoor and Cash Cobain, lifts to No. 1 on a pair of tallies in the United States. The single climbs from No. 8 to No. 1 on the R&B Streaming Songs list and jumps from No. 13 to the top spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs list. Cash Cobain and PartyNextDoor’s First No. 1s Cobain earns his first No. 1 on both of the tallies where “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” soars… The post An Inventive Remix From A Rising Hip-Hop Artist Gives Drake A New No. 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Drake, PartyNextDoor, and Cash Cobain hit No. 1 with “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” topping both the R&B Streaming Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs charts. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: (L-R) Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Getty Images On Valentine’s Day, Drake and PartyNextDoor released their collaborative album Some Sexy Songs 4 U, and both the full-length and multiple singles from the project became hugely successful on the charts in America. One promotional cut from the album, “Somebody Loves Me,” which was officially pushed about a month after the collaborative effort arrived in full, is enjoying a second life. Hip-hop musician Cash Cobain released a remix (of sorts) of the cut not long after Some Sexy Songs 4 U arrived. He dropped a track titled “Somebody Eats Me” earlier this year, which heavily samples “Somebody Loves Me.” Drake latched onto the tune, added new lyrics, and “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” debuts on multiple rankings this week and rises on several others now that it’s been updated into a grander collaboration – and the tune even hits No. 1. Cash Cobain, Drake And PartyNextDoor Chart Together “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” which now credits Drake, PartyNextDoor and Cash Cobain, lifts to No. 1 on a pair of tallies in the United States. The single climbs from No. 8 to No. 1 on the R&B Streaming Songs list and jumps from No. 13 to the top spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs list. Cash Cobain and PartyNextDoor’s First No. 1s Cobain earns his first No. 1 on both of the tallies where “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” soars…

An Inventive Remix From A Rising Hip-Hop Artist Gives Drake A New No. 1

2025/09/20 21:21
Drake, PartyNextDoor, and Cash Cobain hit No. 1 with “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” topping both the R&B Streaming Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs charts. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: (L-R) Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, and Adonis Graham speak onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Valentine’s Day, Drake and PartyNextDoor released their collaborative album Some Sexy Songs 4 U, and both the full-length and multiple singles from the project became hugely successful on the charts in America. One promotional cut from the album, “Somebody Loves Me,” which was officially pushed about a month after the collaborative effort arrived in full, is enjoying a second life.

Hip-hop musician Cash Cobain released a remix (of sorts) of the cut not long after Some Sexy Songs 4 U arrived. He dropped a track titled “Somebody Eats Me” earlier this year, which heavily samples “Somebody Loves Me.” Drake latched onto the tune, added new lyrics, and “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” debuts on multiple rankings this week and rises on several others now that it’s been updated into a grander collaboration – and the tune even hits No. 1.

Cash Cobain, Drake And PartyNextDoor Chart Together

“Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2,” which now credits Drake, PartyNextDoor and Cash Cobain, lifts to No. 1 on a pair of tallies in the United States. The single climbs from No. 8 to No. 1 on the R&B Streaming Songs list and jumps from No. 13 to the top spot on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs list.

Cash Cobain and PartyNextDoor’s First No. 1s

Cobain earns his first No. 1 on both of the tallies where “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” soars to the summit. PartyNextDoor collects his initial champion on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs list and just his second ever on the R&B Streaming Songs ranking. Back in 2018, PartyNextDoor joined Kanye West (now Ye) on “Ghost Town,” which debuted in first place.

Drake Extends His Long Run Of Streaming Wins

Drake has already reached the loftiest space on both rankings many times before. “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” marks his fourteenth champion on the R&B Streaming Songs list and his twenty-eighth — twice as many — on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs ranking.

“Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” almost conquers the Hot R&B Songs tally, but lands at No. 2 instead. The track debuts on two other lists, the R&B Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales rankings, inside the top 10, starting off its time at Nos. 7 and 10, respectively. “Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2” also breaks back onto four rosters, reaching a new high point on three of them as it mounts a comeback.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/20/an-inventive-remix-from-a-rising-hip-hop-artist-gives-drake-a-new-no-1/

