Analysis: Ethereum risk management needs rise, treasury buying capacity is limited

PANews reported on September 22nd that Matrixport analyst Markus Thielen noted that recent Ethereum price fluctuations have been synchronizing with the weekly Stochastics indicator, emphasizing the need for caution at extremely high levels. Currently, the primary buyer of Ethereum is the Treasury, but subsequent purchases may be limited due to the asset's declining value. The report recommends that investors strengthen risk management amidst market volatility and increased risks associated with leveraged long positions.
