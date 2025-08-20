Analysis: Hedge Funds Short Ethereum Positions Hit a New High, Poised to Trigger a Short-Term Squeeze

PANews reported on August 20th that, according to The Block, hedge funds' short positions surged after Ethereum's recent price breakout above $4,000. Short positions reached $2.3 billion on August 5th and have now risen to $4.19 billion, a record high. Meanwhile, asset managers held $1.22 billion in long positions, with unreported positions totaling $77.5 million. The "other" category had a net short position of -$397.5 million. Analysts suggest that elevated short positions could trigger a short squeeze, driving price volatility.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.