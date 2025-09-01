Analysts Warn: A Wave of Altcoin Spot ETF Approvals Could Begin Tomorrow – Here’s What to Watch For

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 05:56
U
U$0.01715+6.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,068.39-0.86%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005231+4.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10118-2.26%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006537-13.77%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026-29.53%

A large number of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are expected to launch in the US this fall.

While experts say this could be a significant turning point in digital asset access for both institutional and individual investors, there are also warnings that many products will fail.

“The flood of crypto ETFs will begin this fall, and investors will be inundated with these products,” said Nate Geraci, President of NovaDius Wealth Management. Geraci expects more than 90 ETF applications currently submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be approved if they meet the necessary requirements. However, he emphasized that the final decision rests with the investor:

“The great thing about the ETF market is that it’s a meritocracy; investors vote with their money. The market naturally separates winners from losers.”

Geraci believes the demand for spot-based crypto ETFs is still under-appreciated. He also predicts strong demand for spot ETFs under the 1933 Act for assets like Solana and XRP, citing interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs as examples.

The BlackRock-managed iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has become the most successful ETF launch in history and currently holds approximately $85 billion in BTC. While Ethereum-based ETFs initially saw less interest, inflows have accelerated in recent months amid rising demand for Ethereum. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, Ether ETFs have received approximately $10 billion in inflows since the beginning of July, accounting for the majority of the $14 billion in total inflows since their launch last year.

Geraci also noted increased interest in index-based crypto ETFs, saying they offer investors a simpler way to access the broader digital asset ecosystem. However, he acknowledged that demand for altcoin ETFs is more uncertain due to the underlying dynamics of the projects.

Seyffart points out that despite the increase in the number of ETFs, many products will not be able to hold up in the long run:

“If all of these applications are implemented, closures will be inevitable in the next few years,” he says. Seyffart emphasizes that expectations for altcoin-based ETFs shouldn’t be too high, adding, “Those expecting the success of Bitcoin ETFs will be disappointed. However, those who think they will all fail will be mistaken.”

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysts-warn-a-wave-of-altcoin-spot-etf-approvals-could-begin-tomorrow-heres-what-to-watch-for/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001208-2.34%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002635-7.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01227-4.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Canada’s trade imbalance blew wide open in the second quarter of 2025, ballooning by C$19.84 billion to hit a record C$21.16 billion, according to Statistics Canada. That’s the largest current account deficit ever recorded. The plunge came as goods exports collapsed and foreign capital rushed out. The current account includes trade, cross-border services, investment income, […]
Chainbase
C$0.22889+2.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.20785-0.68%
Everscale
EVER$0.0101-2.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:09
Share
Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Cryptocurrency investors are shifting their focus to assets that offer both financial growth and stable price value. With Bitcoin stuck at $110,000, some investors are switching to alternative coins that they believe are worth investing in now and could gain significant attention soon, aiming to achieve the same level of success as Bitcoin and potentially […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006344-15.03%
XRP
XRP$2.7375-3.08%
SOON
SOON$0.2458-1.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/01 07:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Canada deficit surges by nearly $20 billion to all-time high of $21.16 billion in Q2

Best Cryptos to Buy Now – XRP, Litecoin and This New Altcoin With 50x Potential

Optimism price prediction 2025–2031: Will OP token gain momentum?

How does the US government put GDP data on the blockchain?