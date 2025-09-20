TLDR Anchorage Digital seeks a Federal Reserve master account for direct payments. Ripple, Circle, and others also pursue Fed master accounts for crypto services. Anchorage’s OCC compliance order was lifted in August, proving regulatory progress. A Fed master account would allow Anchorage to offer broader financial services. Anchorage Digital has formally applied for a Federal [...] The post Anchorage Digital’s Fed Master Account Bid Marks Shift in Crypto Banking appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Anchorage Digital seeks a Federal Reserve master account for direct payments. Ripple, Circle, and others also pursue Fed master accounts for crypto services. Anchorage’s OCC compliance order was lifted in August, proving regulatory progress. A Fed master account would allow Anchorage to offer broader financial services. Anchorage Digital has formally applied for a Federal [...] The post Anchorage Digital’s Fed Master Account Bid Marks Shift in Crypto Banking appeared first on CoinCentral.

Anchorage Digital’s Fed Master Account Bid Marks Shift in Crypto Banking

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 20:18
CreatorBid
BID$0.09912+4.49%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2445+62.02%

TLDR

  • Anchorage Digital seeks a Federal Reserve master account for direct payments.
  • Ripple, Circle, and others also pursue Fed master accounts for crypto services.
  • Anchorage’s OCC compliance order was lifted in August, proving regulatory progress.
  • A Fed master account would allow Anchorage to offer broader financial services.

Anchorage Digital has formally applied for a Federal Reserve master account, marking a significant step in the evolution of digital asset banking. The application, which was filed on August 28, follows a series of regulatory developments that could change the landscape for cryptocurrency firms. Anchorage’s move to seek direct access to the U.S. central bank’s payment systems positions it alongside other crypto companies, like Ripple, looking to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional banking.

Anchorage Digital’s Quest for a Fed Master Account

Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered digital asset bank in the United States, has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve. A master account would give Anchorage direct access to core Federal Reserve services, including wire transfers, ACH, and check clearing, without needing intermediaries.

This would allow Anchorage to expand beyond its current role in digital asset custody, offering a wider range of financial services and integrating more seamlessly into the broader financial system.

With the application, Anchorage aims to become one of the first crypto-focused banks to operate on equal footing with traditional financial institutions. The Federal Reserve’s approval could set a precedent for other digital asset companies seeking to enter mainstream banking systems.

“With the consent order lifted, we’ve proven definitively that crypto and federal oversight are not mutually exclusive, and can in fact be stronger working in tandem,” said Nathan McCauley, co-founder and CEO of Anchorage.

Regulatory History and Progress

Anchorage’s journey toward a Fed master account has been shaped by its compliance history. The company received a national trust bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in 2021, a milestone that allowed it to operate under federal regulation.

However, in 2022, the OCC issued a consent order against Anchorage, citing deficiencies in its anti-money laundering (AML) program. That order was recently lifted in August 2025 after regulators confirmed that Anchorage had improved its compliance measures.

The lifting of the consent order was a significant moment for the firm, showing its commitment to meeting the regulatory standards required by federal agencies. The move signals that cryptocurrency firms can operate under federal oversight, with the necessary security and transparency protocols in place.

The Role of Other Crypto Firms in Federal Banking

Anchorage Digital is not alone in pursuing a master account. Other crypto firms, such as Ripple, Circle, and Paxos, are also actively seeking to integrate into the U.S. financial system through similar applications for federal bank licenses or master accounts. These firms recognize that access to the Federal Reserve’s payment systems would give them the tools to operate more efficiently and securely in the traditional financial space.

Ripple, for example, filed for a national bank charter in July, signaling its intent to formalize its operations within the U.S. banking system. Circle, which operates the USDC stablecoin, is another company pursuing federal charters to bring its services in line with traditional banking infrastructure. These moves represent a broader trend in the crypto industry, where digital asset firms are working to gain legitimacy and regulatory approval to expand their offerings.

What This Means for the Future of Crypto Banking

The push for Fed master accounts reflects a shift in how the cryptocurrency industry is positioning itself in the financial world. By seeking access to the Federal Reserve’s payment systems, Anchorage Digital and other firms are attempting to eliminate the barriers that currently separate digital assets from traditional finance.

Approval for such accounts could change how banks and financial institutions handle crypto assets, potentially allowing for real-time transactions and reducing reliance on third-party intermediaries.

As the U.S. Treasury Department advances regulatory frameworks for stablecoins and digital assets, the granting of a master account could lay the groundwork for more institutional involvement in the crypto sector.

This would not only provide greater security for investors but also bring increased regulatory clarity, offering a more secure environment for digital assets to thrive. The successful integration of crypto into the traditional financial system could mark a significant turning point for the industry.

The post Anchorage Digital’s Fed Master Account Bid Marks Shift in Crypto Banking appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

The post Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto whale lost more than $6 million in staked Ethereum (stETH) and Aave-wrapped Bitcoin (aEthWBTC) after approving malicious signatures in a phishing scheme on Sept. 18, according to blockchain security firm Scam Sniffer. According to the firm, the attackers disguised their move as a routine wallet confirmation through “Permit” signatures, which tricked the victim into authorizing fund transfers without triggering obvious red flags. Yu Xian, founder of blockchain security company SlowMist, noted that the victim did not recognize the danger because the transaction required no gas fees. He wrote: “From the victim’s perspective, he just clicked a few times to confirm the wallet’s pop-up signature requests, didn’t spend a single penny of gas, and $6.28 million was gone.” How Permit exploits work Permit approvals were originally designed to simplify token transfers. Instead of submitting an on-chain approval and paying fees, a user can sign an off-chain message authorizing a spender. That efficiency, however, has created a new attack surface for malicious players. Once a user signs such a permit, attackers can combine two functions—Permit and TransferFrom—to drain assets directly. Because the authorization takes place off-chain, wallet dashboards show no unusual activity until the funds move. As a result, the assets are gone when the approval executes on-chain, and tokens are redirected to the attacker’s wallet. This loophole has made permit exploits increasingly attractive for malicious actors, who can siphon millions without needing complex hacks or high-cost gas wars. Phishing losses The latest theft highlights a wider trend of escalating phishing campaigns. Scam Sniffer reported that in August alone, attackers stole $12.17 million from more than 15,200 victims. That figure represented a 72% jump in losses compared with July. According to the firm, the most significant share of August’s damages came from three large accounts that accounted for nearly half…
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08653-0.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:31
Share
1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

The post 1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are back in focus as traders search for the next big opportunity in 2025. Dogecoin, PEPE, and Shiba Inu remain strong names, but a new project is gaining more attention. MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly become the meme coin people are talking about due to its audits, community backing, and fast-growing presale. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin rebounded this week following a weak start. The coin decreased to $0.21, but whales took advantage, taking hold of approximately 680 million DOGE in August. Trade volume skyrocketed towards the end and resulted in the price climbing back up towards the end of the week to around $0.22. Technical traders are now closely watching —if DOGE can flip $0.22 into support, a move toward $0.23–$0.24 looks possible. The bigger question is whether the recovery will be sustainable since the issue of Qubic being potentially under a 51% attack remains concerning. Whales are currently betting on DOGE to keep the mantle of being the largest meme coin in market size. Pepe (PEPE) PEPE remains among the most notable meme tokens. Constructed around nostalgia and internet culture, it had found its niche in the market and still managed to garner interest. The coin has been falling along with the rest of the market but has managed to stay afloat in regard to liquidity and market cap. It is viewed as a more stable meme coin by many traders. Should meme coin hype re-emerge later in 2025, PEPE will be capable of moving to new heights. This is the reason why many long-term investors are currently hoarding more PEPE. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shiba Inu has been experiencing pressure, as it dropped by 9% in the last week. It has a market capitalization of $7.3 billion, well below its December high of $20 billion. Nevertheless, there are also…
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000019043-3.33%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013961-2.29%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001296-0.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/26 10:30
Share
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009935-3.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017797+0.23%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006055-3.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto whale loses $6M to sneaky phishing scheme targeting staked Ethereum

1000x Potential in 2025? DOGE, SHIBA INU, PEPE & MAGACOIN Finance Lead Meme Coin Pack

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak