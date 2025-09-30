Anoma Launches Mainnet as Inclusive Web3 Operating System on Ethereum

Anoma, a well-known decentralized operating system focused on merging fragmented blockchain networks, has announced its official mainnet launch on Ethereum. With the mainnet launch of Anoma on Ethereum, the platform addresses the issue of scattered liquidity and apps across diverse chains.

As per details disclosed by Anoma, unlike conventional approaches that focus on infrastructure, the project offers intent-based architecture. Hence, it enables consumers to express cross-chain objectives such as “$SOL-$USDC swap” with complexity addressed behind the scenes.

Anoma Releases $XAN Token Apart from Mainnet Debut on Ethereum

Anoma’s mainnet launch on Ethereum offers a unified application layer. Thus, it makes the platform the earliest operating system for true interconnection between Ethereum, Optimism, Arbitrum, Base, Solana ($SOL), Bitcoin ($BTC), and beyond. The debut takes into account the release of the ERC-20 $XAN token of Anoma, which will drive governance, economic decisions, and upgrades within the ecosystem.

Additionally, developers are permitted to establish a unified application and subsequently deploy it across diverse blockchains without requiring user experience and reconfiguration code. This significantly decreases friction for consumers and developers, increasing the practicality of the decentralized apps (dApps).

Many early projects display the design potential of Anoma, including HeyElsa, Orda, SullySwap, and AnomaPay. These applications collectively demonstrate the potential of intent-based architecture to eliminate silos while also enhancing liquidity across diverse crypto ecosystem.

Leveraging Unified Operating System Strategy to Drive Multi-Chain Expansion

According to Anoma, the mainnet Ethereum launch of the project underscores the start of its roadmap. Additional phases will offer support for Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, with expansion to Solana and Bitcoin simultaneously on the horizon.

With the intent-led design as well as unified operating system strategy, Anoma is set to unify the Web3 ecosystem into a user-friendly and seamless environment, driving mainstream adoption.