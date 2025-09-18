Aptos Price Forecast: Will APT Hit $50 in 2025 or Will This Explosive Presale Project Deliver the Next 1000x ROI?

Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal

The post Fintech Is Leveling the Playing Field in Trading, Says Zak Westphal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The trading world was once divided into two groups: those with access to high-powered data and those without. As you might have guessed, it was the major institutions (like Wall Street) that had a monopoly on the tools, data access, and speed. This left retail traders fighting to keep up. This gap is closing rapidly, and the main reason is the introduction of new technology and platforms entering the fold. Zak Westphal has been at the forefront of this transformation. While Co-Founding StocksToTrade, he has been a big part of empowering everyday traders to gain access to the real-time information and algorithmic systems that have long provided Wall Street with its edge. We spoke with him about how fintech is reshaping the landscape and what it really means for retail traders today. Fintech has changed everything from banking to payments. In your opinion, what has been its greatest impact on the world of trading? For me, it’s all about access. When I began my trading career, institutions had a significant advantage, even more pronounced than it is now. They had direct feeds of data, algorithmic systems, and research teams monitoring information right around the clock. Retail traders, on the other hand, had slower information and pretty basic tools in comparison. Fintech has substantially changed the game. Today, a retail trader from home can access real-time market data, scan thousands of stocks in mere seconds, and utilize algorithmic tools that were once only available to hedge funds. I can’t think of a time when the access for everyday traders has been as accessible as it is today. That doesn’t mean the advantages are gone, because Wall Street still has resources that individuals simply can’t have. However, there is now an opportunity for everyday traders actually to compete. And that is a…