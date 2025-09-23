UNI, the governance token of leading decentralized protocol Uniswap, has come under heat after Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital investment firm Arca, criticized its utility, calling it “a complete nonsense token” without clear revenue-sharing or buyback mechanisms. The drama unfolded on X after Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, celebrated record trading volumes on […]UNI, the governance token of leading decentralized protocol Uniswap, has come under heat after Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital investment firm Arca, criticized its utility, calling it “a complete nonsense token” without clear revenue-sharing or buyback mechanisms. The drama unfolded on X after Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, celebrated record trading volumes on […]

Arca CIO Jeff Dorman slams UNI as “nonsense token”

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/23 00:06
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01191-9.49%
UNISWAP
UNI$8.091-11.21%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01557-0.70%

UNI, the governance token of leading decentralized protocol Uniswap, has come under heat after Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at digital investment firm Arca, criticized its utility, calling it “a complete nonsense token” without clear revenue-sharing or buyback mechanisms.

The drama unfolded on X after Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, celebrated record trading volumes on the decentralized exchange. 

Dorman responded that while the protocol’s performance was impressive, UNI’s tokenomics offered little to holders under current market conditions and shifting regulations.

Trading volumes soar, but token utility questioned

Uniswap is the world’s largest decentralized exchange by trading volume, and it has hit a new milestone, having already processed more than $270 billion in this third quarter and still counting, as there are a few more days to go before the end of the quarter. 

Adams highlighted this milestone, writing, “Always funny to see people bear post Uniswap,” noting that the platform’s volumes had already exceeded $270 billion this quarter and were on track for more than $1 trillion annually for the first time. He added that the regulatory environment had “massively improved” and that there were “many exciting things on the horizon.”

Dorman shot back, stating that people are not bearish on the protocol itself but on the UNI token. He said, “We’re not bear posting Uniswap. We’re bear posting $UNI. Just a complete nonsense token in today’s market & changing regulatory environment. Everything you and your VCs stand for is irrelevant. Turn on revenues & buybacks, or don’t bother having a token.” 

Regulatory and investor pressures mount

The regulatory landscape has truly been progressive and welcoming to the crypto industry since President Trump resumed office. The GENIUS Act has been passed, with other regulations still in consideration. 

Hyperliquid also appears to be a beneficiary of the new regulatory environment as Cryptopolitan reported. However, Uniswap hasn’t made any change to its token’s revenue model.

In August, Uniswap faced sharp criticism as many in the ecosystem voiced their concerns about the token, UNI, with an X user calling it a “worthless token,” adding that Uniswap hasn’t been able to drive meaningful revenue back to token holders. 

However, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan pointed out that with “Project Crypto,” things could change.

Many in the comments section of Dorman and Adams’ posts on X appeared to voice the same concern. Dorman’s comments also make it apparent that both large investors and everyday users are aware of some of the deficiencies in the UNI token.

What comes next for Uniswap

Over the years, Uniswap has so far resisted calls to introduce revenue-sharing, citing regulatory risk and the need to prioritize decentralization. Adams and the Uniswap Foundation have instead promoted the protocol’s scale, developer community, and regulatory engagement as sources of long-term value.

However, pressure is building, and more rivals are entering the market and claiming part of Uniswap’s market. Austin Barack, founder and managing partner at Relayer Capital, a crypto investment fund, wrote on X, “People are thinking way too small [about] how big DEXs can be because the market leader for much of their history (Uniswap) has delivered zero value to token holders and kneecapped valuations for the whole vertical in the process.”

He continued, “Just like how perp DEXs only re-rated when Hyperliquid came around and showed how big the opportunity is, spot DEXs need the same thing. Aerodrome will do for spot DEX valuations what Hyperliquid did for perp DEXs.” 

Aside from Aerodrome, where revenue goes to its token holders, more protocols are coming up with the same model. 

However, whether the UNI token governance model will change looks to be seen, as Adams hasn’t replied to the criticisms or hinted at any such adjustment.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Share
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09276+11.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.05978-4.58%
WELL3
WELL$0.000056-9.53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand