ARK Invest Forecast Highlights $25 Trillion Crypto Market Cap, Here’s How Much Ethereum And XRP Will Be

Ark Invest, an American investment management firm, has recently shared a long-term forecast that envisions the Ethereum (ETH) price reaching the six-digit territory if the total crypto market capitalization surges to $25 trillion. Ark Invest also notes that Ethereum stands to be one of the biggest winners in this scenario, with XRP also set to capture significant value.

Ethereum’s Share Of The Projected $25 Trillion Market

Lorenzo Valente, Director of Research at Ark Invest, explained in a video post on X social media that Ethereum currently accounts for approximately 13.5% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. He predicts that if the global crypto market cap climbs to $25 trillion within the next five years, Ethereum could command a market valuation of approximately $3.37 trillion. This translates into a price of about $28,000 per token—a level that would mark a historic moment for ETH.

The Ark Invest Director pointed to key drivers underpinning the cryptocurrency’s strength to reach such a valuation. These include the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA) on the Ethereum blockchain, the network’s rapid growth in DeFi, the growing presence of stablecoins, and ongoing innovations across Layer 2 solutions.

Valente further notes that more than $120 billion in total value is already locked within Ethereum and its scaling networks, highlighting its liquidity dominance. For stablecoins, the blockchain accounts for over $100 billion of the sector’s $200 billion capitalisation, a commanding position that underscores its role as the backbone of the DeFi landscape.

Notably, Valente emphasized ETH’s yield-bearing nature, with staking making the cryptocurrency one of the few revenue-generating digital assets. Beyond its ability to generate yield, the Ark Invest Director notes that Ethereum is also the number one collateral used on Layer 2s, a medium of exchange within NFT marketplaces, and the currency for paying network fees.

He also believes that scaling improvements on Layer 1 and Layer 2 over the next five years could attract millions more users, reinforcing ETH’s dominance and positioning it as a unique asset unlike any other in the crypto market.

XRP’s Growth Potential In A $25 Trillion Crypto Market

While Ethereum is positioned at the forefront of Ark Invest’s projection, XRP remains one of the most closely watched altcoins in the market. Currently valued at approximately $2.8 billion after a recent decline, the cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $170.6 billion. For reference, the entire crypto market also has a market cap of $3.93 trillion, as of the time of this report.

Based on these figures, XRP’s current market share is about 4.3% of the entire industry. If this ratio is maintained during the broader market’s projected rise to a $25 trillion valuation, XRP could achieve a market cap of roughly $1.05 trillion. With its current circulating supply, this would imply a price of approximately $17 per token, representing a more than sixfold increase from current levels.