Ark Invest increased its holdings in BitMine by approximately $4.46 million and reduced its holdings in Robinhood by approximately $5.13 million.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to The Block , Ark Invest purchased a total of approximately $4.46 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies ( BMNR) shares through its three ETFs on Monday , purchasing 67,700 shares through ARKK , 21,890 shares through ARKW , and 12,360 shares through ARKF . BitMine , an Ethereum treasury company, holds approximately 1.78 million ETH. Its stock price rose 4.16% to $43.79 that day . During the same period, ARKW sold 43,728 shares of Robinhood ( HOOD ) , cashing in approximately $5.13 million. Robinhood's stock price rose 15.8% to $ 117.28 following its inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.