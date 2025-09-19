ARK invests $162 million to increase its stake in Solmate after participating in SOL Treasury financing

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to CoinDesk, ARK Invest increased its stake in Solmate (formerly Brera Holdings ) by approximately $162 million following the latter's $300 million funding round . Solmate plans to build a digital asset treasury based on Solana ( SOL ), with funding from Pulsar Group , RockawayX , and the Solana Foundation . ARK allocated 6.5 million BREA shares to its three ETFs . BREA's stock price surged over 225% intraday , closing at $24.90. SOL surpassed $250 this week, marking a monthly gain of over 20% .

