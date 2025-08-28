Arx Veritas and Blubird Complete Tokenization of $32 Billion in Carbon Emission Reduction Assets Using Blockchain Technology

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Cointelegraph, wealth tokenization platform Arx Veritas and infrastructure company Blubird have completed the tokenization of $32 billion worth of carbon reduction assets (ERAs) using blockchain technology, equivalent to preventing 394 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, setting a record in the digital asset tokenization industry. Tokenized assets include sealed oil wells and coal mines, achieving carbon reduction by preventing the mining, transportation, combustion, and pollutant emissions from abandoned oil wells. This emission reduction is equivalent to the carbon emissions of 395 million round-trip flights from New York to London, or 986 billion miles of car driving. Blubird stated that there is strong institutional demand for ESG-compliant tokenized assets, and is negotiating transactions exceeding $500 million and is about to complete major institutional purchases. The collaboration aims to establish new financing and tracking standards for sustainable finance.

