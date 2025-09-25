The post Asia-Pacific Leads Worldwide Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Asia-Pacific region—led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam—had the biggest increase in crypto transaction volume, a new Chainalysis report shows. Volume in the region shot up from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion. Latin America wasn’t far behind in adoption. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for crypto adoption, research released Wednesday by blockchain data firm Chainalysis shows. In its annual 2025 Global Adoption Index, Chainalysis said that India, Pakistan, and Vietnam lead global crypto activity, with transaction volume in the APAC region growing from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion. The report drew data from the last 12 months ending in June of this year.  “In 2025, APAC furthered its status as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity, led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, whose populations drove widespread adoption across both centralized and decentralized services,” the report said.  ﻿ Chainalysis added that Latin America was close behind the APAC region, with transaction volume soaringin the space of a year by 63%.  North America and Europe received over $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively, the report said, but neither region had spikes in activity as sharp as APAC and Latin America.  The report further said that regulatory clarity in the U.S. led to 49% growth in North America. Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds, giving investors the opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies via regulated investment vehicles that trade on stock exchanges.  Chainalysis noted the accelerated institutional adoption in the country. President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a ticket to help the industry, has also helped the regulatory landscape evolve, particularly with stablecoins, the report said.  In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing a framework for issuing and trading the tokens in the U.S. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies… The post Asia-Pacific Leads Worldwide Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Asia-Pacific region—led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam—had the biggest increase in crypto transaction volume, a new Chainalysis report shows. Volume in the region shot up from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion. Latin America wasn’t far behind in adoption. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for crypto adoption, research released Wednesday by blockchain data firm Chainalysis shows. In its annual 2025 Global Adoption Index, Chainalysis said that India, Pakistan, and Vietnam lead global crypto activity, with transaction volume in the APAC region growing from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion. The report drew data from the last 12 months ending in June of this year.  “In 2025, APAC furthered its status as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity, led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, whose populations drove widespread adoption across both centralized and decentralized services,” the report said.  ﻿ Chainalysis added that Latin America was close behind the APAC region, with transaction volume soaringin the space of a year by 63%.  North America and Europe received over $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively, the report said, but neither region had spikes in activity as sharp as APAC and Latin America.  The report further said that regulatory clarity in the U.S. led to 49% growth in North America. Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds, giving investors the opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies via regulated investment vehicles that trade on stock exchanges.  Chainalysis noted the accelerated institutional adoption in the country. President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a ticket to help the industry, has also helped the regulatory landscape evolve, particularly with stablecoins, the report said.  In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing a framework for issuing and trading the tokens in the U.S. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies…

Asia-Pacific Leads Worldwide Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 11:57
1
1$0.013496+10.82%
Threshold
T$0.0154-0.70%
Union
U$0.009992+2.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.604-1.00%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.088+0.09%

In brief

  • The Asia-Pacific region—led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam—had the biggest increase in crypto transaction volume, a new Chainalysis report shows.
  • Volume in the region shot up from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion.
  • Latin America wasn’t far behind in adoption.

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for crypto adoption, research released Wednesday by blockchain data firm Chainalysis shows.

In its annual 2025 Global Adoption Index, Chainalysis said that India, Pakistan, and Vietnam lead global crypto activity, with transaction volume in the APAC region growing from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion.

The report drew data from the last 12 months ending in June of this year. 

“In 2025, APAC furthered its status as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity, led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, whose populations drove widespread adoption across both centralized and decentralized services,” the report said. 

Chainalysis added that Latin America was close behind the APAC region, with transaction volume soaringin the space of a year by 63%. 

North America and Europe received over $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively, the report said, but neither region had spikes in activity as sharp as APAC and Latin America. 

The report further said that regulatory clarity in the U.S. led to 49% growth in North America. Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds, giving investors the opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies via regulated investment vehicles that trade on stock exchanges. 

Chainalysis noted the accelerated institutional adoption in the country. President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a ticket to help the industry, has also helped the regulatory landscape evolve, particularly with stablecoins, the report said. 

In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing a framework for issuing and trading the tokens in the U.S.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies with a relatively fixed price that are typically pegged to a fiat currency—often the US dollar. 

Top banks and companies are now interested in issuing the digital tokens with the hope of streamlining payments, the report added. 

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/341100/asia-pacific-leads-worldwide-crypto-adoption-report

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.06241+1.28%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1409-1.88%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Share
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008788+0.02%
ARK
ARK$0.4222-2.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00552-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Share
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01417-5.78%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03064-0.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.602-0.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Share

Trending News

More

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins