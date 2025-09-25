Asia-Pacific Leads Worldwide Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

In brief The Asia-Pacific region—led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam—had the biggest increase in crypto transaction volume, a new Chainalysis report shows.

Volume in the region shot up from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion.

Latin America wasn’t far behind in adoption.

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for crypto adoption, research released Wednesday by blockchain data firm Chainalysis shows.

In its annual 2025 Global Adoption Index, Chainalysis said that India, Pakistan, and Vietnam lead global crypto activity, with transaction volume in the APAC region growing from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion.

The report drew data from the last 12 months ending in June of this year.

“In 2025, APAC furthered its status as the global hub of grassroots crypto activity, led by India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, whose populations drove widespread adoption across both centralized and decentralized services,” the report said.

Chainalysis added that Latin America was close behind the APAC region, with transaction volume soaringin the space of a year by 63%.

North America and Europe received over $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively, the report said, but neither region had spikes in activity as sharp as APAC and Latin America.

The report further said that regulatory clarity in the U.S. led to 49% growth in North America. Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds, giving investors the opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies via regulated investment vehicles that trade on stock exchanges.

Chainalysis noted the accelerated institutional adoption in the country. President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a ticket to help the industry, has also helped the regulatory landscape evolve, particularly with stablecoins, the report said.

In July, Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing a framework for issuing and trading the tokens in the U.S.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies with a relatively fixed price that are typically pegged to a fiat currency—often the US dollar.

Top banks and companies are now interested in issuing the digital tokens with the hope of streamlining payments, the report added.