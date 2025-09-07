Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund Launches to Transform Regional Crypto Adoption

A major shift is happening in Asia’s cryptocurrency landscape. Sora Ventures has announced the launch of Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund, marking a historic moment for institutional crypto adoption in the region.

Breaking Away from Fragmented Efforts

Unlike previous Asian Bitcoin initiatives, this fund takes a different approach. Instead of individual companies buying Bitcoin separately, Sora Ventures is creating a centralized pool of institutional capital. This strategy aims to support existing Bitcoin treasury companies while encouraging new ones to join.

“Asia has been one of the most important markets for the development of blockchain technology and Bitcoin,” Fang explained during his presentation. “We have seen a rise in interest from institutions investing in Bitcoin treasuries in the U.S. and EU, while in Asia, efforts have been relatively fragmented. This is the first time in history that institutional money has come together, from local to regional, and now to a global stage.”

The fund will work with companies like Japan’s Metaplanet, Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., Thailand’s DV8, and South Korea’s BitPlanet. These firms currently hold Bitcoin directly on their balance sheets, but Sora’s model provides shared resources and expertise.

Proven Track Record with Metaplanet Success

Sora Ventures isn’t new to Bitcoin treasury strategies in Asia. In April 2024, the firm invested in Japan’s Metaplanet, supporting a ¥1 billion (approximately $6.56 million) Bitcoin allocation. This partnership proved highly successful.

Source: @sora_ventures

Metaplanet’s stock rose over 4,800% in the 12 months following its initial Bitcoin purchase, according to Bloomberg data. The company now holds 20,000 BTC worth over $2.2 billion, making it Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

The success didn’t stop there. Throughout 2025, Sora Ventures expanded its regional presence by acquiring Moon Inc. in Hong Kong, DV8 in Thailand, and partnering with BitPlanet in South Korea. Each deal was designed to replicate the Metaplanet model across different Asian markets.

Market Impact and Acquisition Strategy

The fund’s aggressive timeline could significantly impact Bitcoin markets. If spread evenly over six months, the purchasing program would involve buying approximately 2,200 to 3,300 BTC monthly. The exact amount depends on Bitcoin’s price during the acquisition period.

At current market prices around $75,000 per Bitcoin, the fund could acquire approximately 13,300 BTC. If prices drop to $65,000, they could purchase about 15,400 BTC. At $55,000 per Bitcoin, the fund might accumulate up to 18,200 BTC.

Luke Liu, a partner at Sora Ventures, emphasized the significance of this commitment. “This is the first time that Asia has seen a commitment of this magnitude toward building a network of Bitcoin treasury firms,” he stated.

The centralized approach offers several advantages. Companies get help with tax planning, treasury design, and regulatory strategy tailored to their specific markets. This support lowers barriers for firms wanting to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets.

Growing Asian Institutional Interest

This fund launch reflects broader trends in Asian cryptocurrency adoption. Wealthy Asian families and institutional investors are increasing their crypto allocations despite market volatility. UBS reported that some Chinese family offices plan to allocate up to 5% of their holdings to crypto assets.

The timing aligns with global Bitcoin treasury trends. According to Blockworks Research, publicly traded companies now control over 1 million BTC globally, with aggregate treasury assets exceeding $100 billion in market value. While U.S. companies like MicroStrategy have led this trend, Asia is now positioning itself as a serious competitor.

The fund aims to create what Fang calls “synergies between regional and international treasuries” to strengthen Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset across markets. This approach could inspire similar initiatives in other regions.

Regulatory and Strategic Positioning

Sora Ventures emphasizes regulatory compliance in its approach. The firm works within existing financial frameworks while promoting Bitcoin adoption through established markets and partnerships with trusted local entities.

The fund provides standardized custody, governance, and compliance support that smaller individual initiatives might lack. This centralized approach could accelerate corporate adoption and create templates for treasury strategy replication across the region.

The Path Forward

Industry analysts note that if executed successfully, the fund could become a catalyst for broader Bitcoin treasury adoption in Asia. The model might inspire similar coordinated efforts in other regions, potentially standardizing processes and strengthening institutional investment credibility.

With $200 million already committed and strong institutional backing, Sora Ventures appears well-positioned to reach its ambitious $1 billion target within the planned six-month timeline. The initiative represents Asia’s bold entry into large-scale, coordinated Bitcoin treasury operations and could establish the region as a major player in the global Bitcoin economy.