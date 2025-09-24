Aster CEO confirms Aster Chain is about to be launched and has entered the testing phase

Ian Calderon Runs for California Governor, Promises to Put Bitcoin at the Heart of State Policy

PANews reported on September 24th, according to Decrypt, that Ian Calderon, a US Democrat and former California Assembly Majority Leader, announced his candidacy for California Governor, promising to put Bitcoin at the heart of state policy. On Tuesday, he tweeted that California, a leader in technology, should return to its roots and become a leader in Bitcoin. Calderon, a staunch supporter of digital assets, confirmed in a livestream earlier that day that if elected, he would ensure Bitcoin is held on his balance sheet and support state projects paid for in cryptocurrency. In another video, he contrasted the current situation, saying that while younger generations are using new methods to pay, transfer, and save, those in power are using old ideas to solve new problems, which is unworkable. During Calderon's campaign, California was weighing progressive cryptocurrency legislation with two bills, AB 1180 and AB 1052. Neither bill authorized California to directly purchase and hold Bitcoin, a significant difference from Calderon's proposal.