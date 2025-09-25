TLDR Australia introduces new licensing requirements for crypto exchanges. Draft crypto legislation targets key activities like staking and wrapped tokens. Smaller crypto platforms exempt from new rules based on size and risk. Heavy penalties for breaches of new crypto regulations in Australia. Australia is working to tighten regulations for crypto service providers with new draft [...] The post Australia Drafts New Crypto Regulations, Targets Exchanges and Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Australia introduces new licensing requirements for crypto exchanges. Draft crypto legislation targets key activities like staking and wrapped tokens. Smaller crypto platforms exempt from new rules based on size and risk. Heavy penalties for breaches of new crypto regulations in Australia. Australia is working to tighten regulations for crypto service providers with new draft [...] The post Australia Drafts New Crypto Regulations, Targets Exchanges and Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.

Australia Drafts New Crypto Regulations, Targets Exchanges and Platforms

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 09:07
Wink
LIKE$0.00779-2.28%

TLDR

  • Australia introduces new licensing requirements for crypto exchanges.
  • Draft crypto legislation targets key activities like staking and wrapped tokens.
  • Smaller crypto platforms exempt from new rules based on size and risk.
  • Heavy penalties for breaches of new crypto regulations in Australia.

Australia is working to tighten regulations for crypto service providers with new draft legislation aimed at extending finance sector laws to crypto exchanges. This move is part of the Albanese Government’s broader digital asset roadmap, which was outlined in March. Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino confirmed the draft legislation on Thursday during a crypto conference, calling it a cornerstone of the country’s strategy for digital assets.

New Financial Products and Licensing Requirements

The proposed legislation introduces two new financial products under the Corporations Act: the “digital asset platform” and the “tokenized custody platform.” Service providers dealing with these platforms will need to hold an Australian Financial Services License. Currently, only exchanges dealing with “financial products,” such as derivatives, must register with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

Mulino explained that the law would help standardize how crypto exchanges are registered and regulated, with the aim of providing more clarity and security. This new framework would bring crypto exchanges under the jurisdiction of ASIC, ensuring that platforms adhere to key regulatory requirements.

Targeted Rules for Crypto Activities

The draft legislation also includes specific rules for critical crypto activities, including wrapped tokens, public token infrastructure, and staking. These rules are designed to accommodate the unique characteristics of digital assets, such as how they are held and transactions are settled.

Mulino emphasized that the legislation aims to protect consumers by addressing risks associated with digital asset businesses. In particular, he noted the dangers when crypto platforms pull and hold client assets without adequate safeguards. The goal is to separate responsible operators from those who pose risks to consumers and the broader financial system.

Penalties and Exemptions for Smaller Platforms

Breaches of the new regulations could result in heavy penalties. Fines could reach up to 16.5 million Australian dollars ($10.8 million) or three times the benefit obtained from the violation, whichever is greater. However, smaller platforms deemed “low-risk” will be exempt from these rules. These platforms, which hold less than 5,000 Australian dollars ($3,300) per customer and facilitate transactions of less than 10 million Australian dollars ($6.6 million) annually, will not be subject to the legislation.

The Treasury’s approach aligns with its treatment of other financial products, such as non-cash payment facilities, where smaller players face fewer burdens. The proposed legislation does not impose new rules on crypto issuers or entities using crypto for non-financial purposes.

The post Australia Drafts New Crypto Regulations, Targets Exchanges and Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Gold just broke yet another record. As of this week, it hit its most overbought level in 45 years, with a monthly RSI of 89.72. That’s the highest RSI for gold since 1980. Anyone who follows charts knows that anything above 70 usually signals overbought territory. So, near 90? That’s insane. And this is happening […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.936+1.76%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.3785-4.87%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 10:07
Share
Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

China-based Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a crypto investment policy, which will enable the company to purchase up to $1 billion in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BNB.
1
1$0.012633+5.11%
Binance Coin
BNB$999.71+0.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,585.92+0.92%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 08:50
Share
Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

PANews reported on September 25th that according to Coinbase Support , scammers have recently been impersonating Coinbase , claiming to have partnered with the password management tool Dashlane . Coinbase has clarified that it has no partnership with Dashlane or any other password manager, and warned users not to install extensions or log in to third-party accounts at the behest of others.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001611-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Gold hits most overbought level in 45 years as ETF demand spikes

Jiuzi Holdings bet $1 billion on crypto treasury focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB

Coinbase warns of fake Dashlane partnership scam

JANCTION Forges Alliance with AltLayer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability

The Role of Reference Points in Achieving Equilibrium Efficiency in Fair and Socially Just Economies