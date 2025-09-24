Avalanche (AVAX) Jumps 8.9%, Leading Index Higher

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4062.43, up 1.1% (+45.95) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday.

Nineteen of the 20 assets is trading higher.

Leaders: AVAX (+8.9%) and NEAR (+5.9%).

Laggards: BCH (-0.2%) and BTC (+0.6%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.