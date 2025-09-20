The economy of U.S. is sending mixed signals these days and crypto traders are watching every data point. In August […] The post Bad Inflation, Rate Cuts and Altcoin Season: What to Expect appeared first on Coindoo.The economy of U.S. is sending mixed signals these days and crypto traders are watching every data point. In August […] The post Bad Inflation, Rate Cuts and Altcoin Season: What to Expect appeared first on Coindoo.

Bad Inflation, Rate Cuts and Altcoin Season: What to Expect

By: Coindoo
2025/09/20 11:30
Union
U$0.014035-3.04%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005655+5.70%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000742-1.72%

The economy of U.S. is sending mixed signals these days and crypto traders are watching every data point. In August 2025, the inflation rate rose to 2.9% compared to a year earlier, growing from July’s 2.7%. Core inflation, with volatile items food and energy stripped out, was 3.1%. The Fed targets 2%. At the same time, the number of people asking for jobless pay hit about 263,000 million the highest in years.  And last week’s revisions also showed far weaker growth in jobs than thought before.  This mix of sticky inflation and weakening labor seems to create a bind for the Fed. Traders expect a small rate cut in September (probably about 25 basis points) but only if inflation shows any signs of cooling. Interest is starting to move toward altcoins as people are now going after smaller riskier coins and are not only after Bitcoin and Ethereum.  Despite the major altcoins falling down on 3rd October, MAGACOIN FINANCE is continuing to catch wind in presale talks as one of the projects that could profit from any spike in altcoin season.

Inflation, Rate Cut Expectations & Market Tension

Right now, the world is in a great rush to understand whether inflation is really bad and how long it will remain elevated. The CPI for August printed at 2.9% year-on-year. Core inflation stayed at 3.1%. There remains pressure in services and rents. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits for the first time each week rose to its highest level in several years which indicates that the employment market is turning weaker. Economists are saying Fed now has more reason to ease, but only if data supports that conclusion. The danger here is that rate cuts before inflation returns to the Fed’s 2 percent target could hurt inflation more.

Markets have responded with a mix of caution and optimism. Bitcoin is hovering around $113,000 and $114,000 which is mostly flat while the altcoins prices are flat or slightly up. Some lesser-known coins have garnered substantial attention, and their value has exploded. SOL and DOGE are two noteworthy examples. Many speculate that interest rate cuts and lessening inflation will mean an altcoin season to remember. Crypto markets are seeing changes in open interest and liquidity with futures and perpetuals reflecting risk-averse positioning ahead of the Fed. Speculators on perpetuals are inclined towards speculative gain if CPI goes cooler than feared, while futures speculators are taking risk-off stance.

As macro conditions grow more uncertain, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as a presale project catching speculative interest. What’s different this time is the overlap: presale investors appear to be positioning ahead of potential policy easing, expecting that a dovish turn by the Fed could unlock broader capital flows into risk assets, altcoins, in particular. Analysts are beginning to include MAGACOIN FINANCE in altcoin-season outlooks, emphasizing scarcity, community strength, and early-stage visibility. While many analysts are projecting 14,400% ROI potential, MAGACOIN FINANCE is appearing in many “which presale to watch” write-ups, especially with macro news making folks hungry for asymmetric bets.

Altcoin Season: How Bad Inflation + Cuts Could Trigger It

This concept of “altcoin season’ is getting traction once again where altcoins outperform Bitcoin. There are many signals suggesting we could be going into its early stages. For instance, the Coinglass Altcoin Season Index shows higher scores than in many recent periods, suggesting more money has gone to altcoins. SOL and DOGE are showing improved performance over the shorter-term metrics which is probably due to ‘speculative momentum’ and probably used by investors looking for leverage outside the larger-cap coins.

If inflation softens from here, even modestly, and the Fed signals cuts, liquidity will flood the market. When rates are cut, the yields in the regular markets go down. As a result, some investors look to take risks in search of yield or growth. Also, weaker jobs data indicates that the economy could be ready for easing soon, something many crypto traders see as a green light.  If inflation isn’t transitory or rate cuts take longer, altcoins including mid-cap ones without strong fundamentals may underperform. A lot of altcoins still need to break their resistance level on the technical front, and with such regulatory risks, investors will remain cautious.

Scenarios & What to Watch

  1. Inflation Surprises: Core inflation staying above forecasts could force the Fed to stay hawkish. Unexpected price jumps in key sectors (rent, wages) or tariff-driven input costs could hurt altcoin optimism.
  2. Rate Cut Timing & Guidance: The Fed’s language will matter just as much as the cut itself. If they signal more cuts, markets may rally; if they emphasize “data dependency” or show caution, risk assets could sell off.
  3. Liquidity Flow & Institutional Participation: Spot ETFs for Bitcoin continue seeing inflows. If institutional capital looks confident during easing, altcoins may benefit secondarily. But if capital remains cautious due to broader macro pressures, momentum could shift more gradually.
  4. Technical Levels: Altcoins need to clear key resistance zones. Coins like Solana, Dogecoin, and others leading the short-term pack will be important tests. Also, Bitcoin’s behavior around resistance matters; if BTC breaks out strongly, altcoins usually follow. If BTC stalls, altcoin season may take longer to ignite.
  5. Presale Momentum: Alongside established names, projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are capturing attention for their scarcity-driven structure and fast-moving community growth. With presale stages filling rapidly and visibility expanding across market reports, many traders see it as one of the most intriguing opportunities ahead of a broader altcoin season. Its blend of cultural branding and accelerating demand makes it stand out in today’s crowded landscape.

Conclusion

As bad inflation, rate cut expectations, and rising labor market stress take hold, we’re witnessing more than just noise. It could be an indication of the next wave of crypto’s altcoin season.  Inflation at 2.9 per cent; core inflation is still lingering above target; and weak jobless data have pressured the Fed.  If the Federal Reserve delivers even a small easing signal, expect funds to rotate heavily into altcoins. MAGACOIN FINANCE is clearly, among speculative names, one of those projects that is already benefiting from that trend: presale demand, scarcity, community energy, and visibility.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Bad Inflation, Rate Cuts and Altcoin Season: What to Expect appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0862-3.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.009244-5.18%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Share
The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06335-1.82%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000704+1.14%
MAD
MAD$0.00000267-2.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017495+0.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury