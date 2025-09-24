The post BAD Token Stabilizes After $1.8M Exploiter Liquidation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shibarium bridge exploiter has sold the final batch of the stolen BAD tokens. BAD was among the tokens stolen during the recent Shibarium bridge exploit. An observer expects BAD to rebound after the final selloff of stolen tokens. The attackers behind the September 12 Shibarium bridge exploit have liquidated their remaining stash of BAD tokens, according to Christopher Johnson (Mr. Lightspeed), President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI project.  On-chain data confirmed the final swap: 2,057.39 BAD for 3.2 ETH via MetaMask on Monday. With the exploiter’s selling pressure now exhausted, Johnson said the community can focus on buying dips without fear of another large dump. As we discussed last night$BAD did not deserve a dump like this, but from looking, the exploiter sold all the Bad, meaning it is now safe for the community to work on buying that dip. — MyNameIsMudd (@NameMudd) September 22, 2025 BAD’s 10-Day Decline May Be Ending The Shibarium exploit had driven BAD lower, with the token losing over 20% in the past 10 days. Johnson argued that the decline was driven by forced selling, not fundamentals, and that the project “did not deserve” the hit. Related: After $4.1M Bridge Exploit, Shiba Inu Dangles 50 ETH Bounty for Hacker’s Cooperation Trading data now shows BAD establishing a local bottom and recovering more than 5% in the last 24 hours, suggesting selling pressure has cleared. SHIB Also Shows Early Recovery Other tokens stolen in the bridge hack, including SHIB and ETH, also faced steep losses after the exploit. SHIB dropped over 20% but has since rebounded 3.74% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00001224 at press time.  Related: SHIB Price Drops 13% in Three Days as Leadership Debate Intensifies The recovery across Shiba Inu ecosystem assets indicates the… The post BAD Token Stabilizes After $1.8M Exploiter Liquidation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shibarium bridge exploiter has sold the final batch of the stolen BAD tokens. BAD was among the tokens stolen during the recent Shibarium bridge exploit. An observer expects BAD to rebound after the final selloff of stolen tokens. The attackers behind the September 12 Shibarium bridge exploit have liquidated their remaining stash of BAD tokens, according to Christopher Johnson (Mr. Lightspeed), President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI project.  On-chain data confirmed the final swap: 2,057.39 BAD for 3.2 ETH via MetaMask on Monday. With the exploiter’s selling pressure now exhausted, Johnson said the community can focus on buying dips without fear of another large dump. As we discussed last night$BAD did not deserve a dump like this, but from looking, the exploiter sold all the Bad, meaning it is now safe for the community to work on buying that dip. — MyNameIsMudd (@NameMudd) September 22, 2025 BAD’s 10-Day Decline May Be Ending The Shibarium exploit had driven BAD lower, with the token losing over 20% in the past 10 days. Johnson argued that the decline was driven by forced selling, not fundamentals, and that the project “did not deserve” the hit. Related: After $4.1M Bridge Exploit, Shiba Inu Dangles 50 ETH Bounty for Hacker’s Cooperation Trading data now shows BAD establishing a local bottom and recovering more than 5% in the last 24 hours, suggesting selling pressure has cleared. SHIB Also Shows Early Recovery Other tokens stolen in the bridge hack, including SHIB and ETH, also faced steep losses after the exploit. SHIB dropped over 20% but has since rebounded 3.74% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00001224 at press time.  Related: SHIB Price Drops 13% in Three Days as Leadership Debate Intensifies The recovery across Shiba Inu ecosystem assets indicates the…

BAD Token Stabilizes After $1.8M Exploiter Liquidation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 02:35
  • The Shibarium bridge exploiter has sold the final batch of the stolen BAD tokens.
  • BAD was among the tokens stolen during the recent Shibarium bridge exploit.
  • An observer expects BAD to rebound after the final selloff of stolen tokens.

The attackers behind the September 12 Shibarium bridge exploit have liquidated their remaining stash of BAD tokens, according to Christopher Johnson (Mr. Lightspeed), President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI project. 

On-chain data confirmed the final swap: 2,057.39 BAD for 3.2 ETH via MetaMask on Monday. With the exploiter’s selling pressure now exhausted, Johnson said the community can focus on buying dips without fear of another large dump.

BAD’s 10-Day Decline May Be Ending

The Shibarium exploit had driven BAD lower, with the token losing over 20% in the past 10 days. Johnson argued that the decline was driven by forced selling, not fundamentals, and that the project “did not deserve” the hit.

Related: After $4.1M Bridge Exploit, Shiba Inu Dangles 50 ETH Bounty for Hacker’s Cooperation

Trading data now shows BAD establishing a local bottom and recovering more than 5% in the last 24 hours, suggesting selling pressure has cleared.

SHIB Also Shows Early Recovery

Other tokens stolen in the bridge hack, including SHIB and ETH, also faced steep losses after the exploit. SHIB dropped over 20% but has since rebounded 3.74% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00001224 at press time. 

Related: SHIB Price Drops 13% in Three Days as Leadership Debate Intensifies

The recovery across Shiba Inu ecosystem assets indicates the market is stabilizing after weeks of liquidation pressure tied to the hack.

Is it now safe to buy BAD tokens?

With exploiter wallets now emptied of BAD, analysts expect short-term price stability. Market watchers see potential for continued rebound if liquidity holds and confidence returns to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Risk Factors to Watch

Despite the near-term bounce, traders remain cautious. Any renewed weakness in SHIB or broader risk-off moves could spill over to BAD. Sustaining momentum will require stronger inflows and proof of resilience from the project itself.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/shibarium-hack-pressure-ends-bad-price-bounces-back/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2317-0.98%
MANTRA
OM$0.1697-0.46%
OP
OP$0.6887-0.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004493+4.29%
XRP
XRP$2.8527+0.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.13478+0.83%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Share
Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

The regulated prediction market platform Kalshi announced today the launch of KalshiEco Hub, a new initiative partnering with Solana and Coinbase's Base network to drive blockchain-based prediction market innovation.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 06:15
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership