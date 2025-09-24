BAD Token Stabilizes After $1.8M Exploiter Liquidation

The Shibarium bridge exploiter has sold the final batch of the stolen BAD tokens.

BAD was among the tokens stolen during the recent Shibarium bridge exploit.

An observer expects BAD to rebound after the final selloff of stolen tokens.

The attackers behind the September 12 Shibarium bridge exploit have liquidated their remaining stash of BAD tokens, according to Christopher Johnson (Mr. Lightspeed), President of Lightspeed Crypto Services and advisor to the Bad Idea AI project.

On-chain data confirmed the final swap: 2,057.39 BAD for 3.2 ETH via MetaMask on Monday. With the exploiter’s selling pressure now exhausted, Johnson said the community can focus on buying dips without fear of another large dump.

BAD’s 10-Day Decline May Be Ending

The Shibarium exploit had driven BAD lower, with the token losing over 20% in the past 10 days. Johnson argued that the decline was driven by forced selling, not fundamentals, and that the project “did not deserve” the hit.

Trading data now shows BAD establishing a local bottom and recovering more than 5% in the last 24 hours, suggesting selling pressure has cleared.

SHIB Also Shows Early Recovery

Other tokens stolen in the bridge hack, including SHIB and ETH, also faced steep losses after the exploit. SHIB dropped over 20% but has since rebounded 3.74% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.00001224 at press time.

The recovery across Shiba Inu ecosystem assets indicates the market is stabilizing after weeks of liquidation pressure tied to the hack.

Is it now safe to buy BAD tokens?

With exploiter wallets now emptied of BAD, analysts expect short-term price stability. Market watchers see potential for continued rebound if liquidity holds and confidence returns to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Risk Factors to Watch

Despite the near-term bounce, traders remain cautious. Any renewed weakness in SHIB or broader risk-off moves could spill over to BAD. Sustaining momentum will require stronger inflows and proof of resilience from the project itself.