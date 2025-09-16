Base Explores Native Token & Unveils Solana Bridge at BaseCamp 2025

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/16 00:54
Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base, may soon introduce a native token, according to creator Jesse Pollak during the BaseCamp event.

Base stated that the new token aims to foster decentralization and unlock new opportunities for developers and creators. “We’re still in the early stages of exploring this, and there are no specific details about timing, design, or governance at this point,” the platform explained in a recent update said.

Base, built on Ethereum as a layer-2 scaling solution and incubated by Coinbase, enables off-chain transaction processing before settlement on the Ethereum blockchain.

Since its launch in 2023, Base has rapidly become the most utilized Ethereum layer-2 solution, with data from Token Terminal indicating approximately 20.8 million monthly active addresses over the last year.

Ethereum layer-2 monthly active addresses. Source: Token Terminal

During the event, Pollak also announced the launch of an open-source bridge connecting Base to Solana, enabling asset transfers between the two chains and providing developers with access to a wider liquidity pool.

He emphasized that Base was intentionally built as a “bridge, not an island,” with the goal of fostering a more interconnected crypto ecosystem. “A better global economy requires interoperability and seamless connectivity,” Pollak remarked.

This story is ongoing, and additional details will be shared as they emerge.

