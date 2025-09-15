Base may launch network token

By: PANews
2025/09/15 22:31
PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Solid Intel , Jesse Pollak stated that Base is exploring the possibility of issuing a network token. No specific issuance plan or timeline has been announced.

