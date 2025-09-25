Bastion Raises $14.6M Led by Coinbase Ventures for Stablecoin Infrastructure

Bastion raises $14.6M led by Coinbase Ventures to expand regulated stablecoin infrastructure, driving enterprise adoption and simplifying digital asset management globally.
Stablecoin infrastructure firm Bastion has raised $14.6 million in a strategic funding round led by Coinbase Ventures. Sony, the venture capital arm of Samsung, and Andreessen Horowitz Crypto and venture capital firm Hashed participated in the raise, which the company revealed on Wednesday. The new funding represents the growing interest in regulated stablecoin solutions for enterprises and financial institutions around the world.
The round follows closely on Andreessen Horowitz’s $25 million raise for the studio earlier this month. After months of “stealth mode” development, the firm has now raised a total of over $40 million. Bastion focuses on helping large businesses securely issue, hold, and use stablecoins. Its end-to-end platform combines compliance, custody, liquidity, and reserve management for simplified stablecoin adoption at scale.
Bastion’s CEO and co-founder Nassim Eddequiouaq said the company is experiencing large demand for regulated infrastructure. He added that the pace of transformation in our financial system will speed up as digital assets and stablecoin adoption expand. “Bastion is poised to help companies construct world-moving financial products.” The company describes itself as a trusted presenter to enterprise clients around the world that are looking to bring digital currencies into their primary financial infrastructure.
Related Reading: Mega Matrix Raises $16 Million to Build Stablecoin Infrastructure | Live Bitcoin News
Investors emphasized the compliance-led development. Shan Aggarwal, Coinbase’s Chief Business Officer, defined Trusted Infrastructure as the “bedrock” that will “lead the way towards creating products at scale.” He went on to say that Coinbase supports start-ups like Bastion to make sure enterprise adoption is safe. Austin Noronha of Sony Ventures echoed this, saying that the mix between compliance, security, and product innovation is ‘setting the industry standard’ for digital financial infrastructure that Bastion brings.
Bastion’s product, called ‘Stablecoin-from-a-Service,’ provides a toolkit for enterprises that want to incorporate digital money. Its platform facilitates stablecoin issuance, reserve management, custodial wallets, and smooth fiat on and off-ramps. Inpara is built-in with regulatory licensing and compliance which eases additional overheads for corporate clients.
Bastion has proven to be in high demand in Enterprise organizations. Caroline Friedman is the general manager and founding member of the platform. He says that the past twelve months have seen meaningful growth on the platform. This growth demonstrates the effectiveness of Bastion’s promises to its customers.
Moreover, Bastion’s success is a part of a broader trend in the stablecoin industry. Early adoption of cryptocurrency was primarily by retail traders. However, institutional players are now looking at stablecoins for payments, settlements, and treasury. This shift leaves stablecoins as a driving force for the future of finance.
Analysts feel the inclusion of Sony and Samsung is an indication of mainstream acceptance of practical blockchain solutions, going beyond the financial institutions to reach the share of the world’s largest technology players.
Firms like Bastion are emerging to respond to the increasing role stablecoins are playing in connecting the traditional and blockchain ecosystems. With the support of major investors, the company will grow its infrastructure. Additionally, it will strengthen partnerships with enterprises aiming to make digital assets compliant. As stablecoin use cases expand, Bastion’s platform could drive the future of digital money transfer.
The post Bastion Raises $14.6M Led by Coinbase Ventures for Stablecoin Infrastructure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.