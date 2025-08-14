Beam Foundation announces its treasury allocation: including $17.9 million in Aethir, $22 million in Sophon, and more

PANews reported on August 13th that Beam Finance stated in a statement that the Beam Foundation's finance team maintains a healthy treasury through strategic investments, DeFi innovation, and diversified allocations. Currently, the treasury's assets include Beam's top-performing assets, including Aethir Nodes ($18 million), Sophon ($22 million), Aethir ($17.9 million), Trial Extreme/Gameplay Galaxy ($12 million), and Tactical Compute ($6.4 million). Other investments include Sophon, Forgotten Playland, Flaunch, Noon, and most recently, Dreamcash. Going forward, Beam Ventures will focus on cutting-edge technology investments and is expected to officially launch soon.