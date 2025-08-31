Bears Dominate Bitcoin Despite Fed Rate Optimism

On August 30, bitcoin fell below 110,000 dollars, confirming persistent selling pressure. Technical indicators highlight a marked bearish trend, while the market hesitates to find a balance point. Between a critical support at 107,000 dollars and a solid resistance at 114,000 dollars, the next break could guide the trajectory for the coming weeks. In an uncertain economic context, tension rises among investors, divided between the fear of a new drop and the expectation of a reversal.

