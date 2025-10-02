ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
AdaMix is a new framework for parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) of large pretrained language models. Unlike single adaptation methods, AdaMix leverages a mixture of modules with stochastic routing and weight merging, achieving state-of-the-art results in both natural language understanding and generation tasks. By tuning only 0.1–0.2% of parameters, it outperforms full model fine-tuning and existing PEFT approaches like adapters and LoRA, though at a slightly higher training cost.AdaMix is a new framework for parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) of large pretrained language models. Unlike single adaptation methods, AdaMix leverages a mixture of modules with stochastic routing and weight merging, achieving state-of-the-art results in both natural language understanding and generation tasks. By tuning only 0.1–0.2% of parameters, it outperforms full model fine-tuning and existing PEFT approaches like adapters and LoRA, though at a slightly higher training cost.

Beating Full Fine-Tuning with Just 0.2% of Parameters

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/02 15:00
FINE
FINE$0.0000000010409-5.14%
LiveArt
ART$0.002749-0.21%
1
1$0.025-15.39%
Wink
LIKE$0.004494+1.72%

Abstract and 1. Introduction

  1. Background

    2.1 Mixture-of-Experts

    2.2 Adapters

  2. Mixture-of-Adaptations

    3.1 Routing Policy

    3.2 Consistency regularization

    3.3 Adaptation module merging and 3.4 Adaptation module sharing

    3.5 Connection to Bayesian Neural Networks and Model Ensembling

  3. Experiments

    4.1 Experimental Setup

    4.2 Key Results

    4.3 Ablation Study

  4. Related Work

  5. Conclusions

  6. Limitations

  7. Acknowledgment and References

Appendix

A. Few-shot NLU Datasets B. Ablation Study C. Detailed Results on NLU Tasks D. Hyper-parameter

5 Related Work

Parameter-efficient fine-tuning of PLMs. Recent works on parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) can be roughly categorized into two

\ Table 10: Varying the bottleneck dimension of adapters in AdaMix with RoBERTa-large encoder. * denotes the bottleneck dimension used in AdaMix with adapters. Results with BERT-base encoder in Table 12 in Appendix.

\ categories: (1) tuning a subset of existing parameters including head fine-tuning (Lee et al., 2019), bias term tuning (Zaken et al., 2021), (2) tuning newly-introduced parameters including adapters (Houlsby et al., 2019; Pfeiffer et al., 2020), prompt-tuning (Lester et al., 2021), prefixtuning (Li and Liang, 2021) and low-rank adaptation (Hu et al., 2021). As opposed to prior works operating on a single adaptation module, AdaMix introduces a mixture of adaptation modules with stochastic routing during training and adaptation module merging during inference to keep the same computational cost as with a single module. Further, AdaMix can be used on top of any PEFT method to further boost its performance.

\ Mixture-of-Expert (MoE). Shazeer et al., 2017 introduced the MoE model with a single gating network with T op-k routing and load balancing across experts. Fedus et al., 2021 propose initialization and training schemes for T op-1 routing. Zuo et al., 2021 propose consistency regularization for random routing; Yang et al., 2021 propose k T op-1 routing with expert-prototypes, and Roller et al., 2021; Lewis et al., 2021 address other load balancing issues. All the above works study sparse MoE with pre-training the entire model from scratch. In contrast, we study parameter-efficient adaptation of pre-trained language models by tuning only a very small number of sparse adapter parameters.

\ Averaging model weights. Recent explorations (Szegedy et al., 2016; Matena and Raffel, 2021; Wortsman et al., 2022; Izmailov et al., 2018) study model aggregation by averaging all the model weights. (Matena and Raffel, 2021) propose to merge pre-trained language models which are fine-tuned on various text classification tasks. (Wortsman et al., 2022) explores averaging model weights from various independent runs on the same task with different hyper-parameter configurations. In contrast to the above works on full model finetuning, we focus on parameter-efficient fine-tuning. We explore weight averaging for merging weights of adaptation modules consisting of small tunable parameters that are updated during model tuning while keeping the large model parameters fixed.

6 Conclusions

We develop a new framework AdaMix for parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) of large pretrained language models (PLM). AdaMix leverages a mixture of adaptation modules to improve downstream task performance without increasing the computational cost (e.g., FLOPs, parameters) of the underlying adaptation method. We demonstrate AdaMix to work with and improve over different PEFT methods like adapters and low rank decompositions across NLU and NLG tasks.

\ By tuning only 0.1 − 0.2% of PLM parameters, AdaMix outperforms full model fine-tuning that updates all the model parameters as well as other state-of-the-art PEFT methods.

7 Limitations

The proposed AdaMix method is somewhat compute-intensive as it involves fine-tuning largescale language models. The training cost of the proposed AdaMix is higher than standard PEFT methods since the training procedure involves multiple copies of adapters. Based on our empirical observation, the number of training iterations for AdaMix is usually between 1∼2 times the training for standard PEFT methods. This imposes negative impact on carbon footprint from training the described models.

\ AdaMix is orthogonal to most of the existing parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) studies and is able to potentially improve the performance of any PEFT method. In this work, we explore two representative PEFT methods like adapter and LoRA but we did not experiment with other combinations like prompt-tuning and prefix-tuning. We leave those studies to future work.

8 Acknowledgment

The authors would like to thank the anonymous referees for their valuable comments and helpful suggestions and would like to thank Guoqing Zheng and Ruya Kang for their insightful comments on the project. This work is supported in part by the US National Science Foundation under grants NSFIIS 1747614 and NSF-IIS-2141037. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.

References

Armen Aghajanyan, Sonal Gupta, and Luke Zettlemoyer. 2021. Intrinsic dimensionality explains the effectiveness of language model fine-tuning. In Proceedings of the 59th Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics and the 11th International Joint Conference on Natural Language Processing (Volume 1: Long Papers), pages 7319– 7328, Online. Association for Computational Linguistics.

\ Roy Bar Haim, Ido Dagan, Bill Dolan, Lisa Ferro, Danilo Giampiccolo, Bernardo Magnini, and Idan Szpektor. 2006. The second PASCAL recognising textual entailment challenge.

\ Luisa Bentivogli, Peter Clark, Ido Dagan, and Danilo Giampiccolo. 2009. The fifth PASCAL recognizing textual entailment challenge. In TAC.

\ Tom Brown, Benjamin Mann, Nick Ryder, Melanie Subbiah, Jared D Kaplan, Prafulla Dhariwal, Arvind Neelakantan, Pranav Shyam, Girish Sastry, Amanda Askell, Sandhini Agarwal, Ariel HerbertVoss, Gretchen Krueger, Tom Henighan, Rewon Child, Aditya Ramesh, Daniel Ziegler, Jeffrey Wu, Clemens Winter, Chris Hesse, Mark Chen, Eric Sigler, Mateusz Litwin, Scott Gray, Benjamin Chess, Jack Clark, Christopher Berner, Sam McCandlish, Alec Radford, Ilya Sutskever, and Dario Amodei. 2020. Language models are few-shot learners. In Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, volume 33, pages 1877–1901. Curran Associates, Inc.

\ Ido Dagan, Oren Glickman, and Bernardo Magnini. 2005. The PASCAL recognising textual entailment challenge. In the First International Conference on Machine Learning Challenges: Evaluating Predictive Uncertainty Visual Object Classification, and Recognizing Textual Entailment.

\ Jacob Devlin, Ming-Wei Chang, Kenton Lee, and Kristina Toutanova. 2019. BERT: pre-training of deep bidirectional transformers for language understanding. In Proceedings of the 2019 Conference of the North American Chapter of the Association for Computational Linguistics: Human Language Technologies, NAACL-HLT 2019, Volume 1 (Long and Short Papers), pages 4171–4186.

\ William Fedus, Barret Zoph, and Noam Shazeer. 2021. Switch transformers: Scaling to trillion parameter models with simple and efficient sparsity. arXiv preprint arXiv:2101.03961.

\ Jonathan Frankle, Gintare Karolina Dziugaite, Daniel Roy, and Michael Carbin. 2020. Linear mode connectivity and the lottery ticket hypothesis. In International Conference on Machine Learning, pages 3259–3269. PMLR.

\ Yarin Gal and Zoubin Ghahramani. 2015. Dropout as a bayesian approximation: Representing model uncertainty in deep learning. CoRR, abs/1506.02142.

\ Yarin Gal, Riashat Islam, and Zoubin Ghahramani. 2017. Deep Bayesian active learning with image data. In Proceedings of the 34th International Conference on Machine Learning, volume 70 of Proceedings of Machine Learning Research, pages 1183–1192. PMLR.

\ Tianyu Gao, Adam Fisch, and Danqi Chen. 2021. Making pre-trained language models better few-shot learners. In Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL).

\ Claire Gardent, Anastasia Shimorina, Shashi Narayan, and Laura Perez-Beltrachini. 2017. The webnlg challenge: Generating text from rdf data. In Proceedings of the 10th International Conference on Natural Language Generation, pages 124–133.

\ Danilo Giampiccolo, Bernardo Magnini, Ido Dagan, and Bill Dolan. 2007. The third PASCAL recognizing textual entailment challenge. In the ACLPASCAL Workshop on Textual Entailment and Paraphrasing.

\ Neil Houlsby, Andrei Giurgiu, Stanislaw Jastrzebski, Bruna Morrone, Quentin De Laroussilhe, Andrea Gesmundo, Mona Attariyan, and Sylvain Gelly. 2019. Parameter-efficient transfer learning for nlp. In International Conference on Machine Learning, pages 2790–2799. PMLR.

\ Edward J Hu, Yelong Shen, Phillip Wallis, Zeyuan Allen-Zhu, Yuanzhi Li, Shean Wang, Lu Wang, and Weizhu Chen. 2021. Lora: Low-rank adaptation of large language models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2106.09685.

\ Pavel Izmailov, Dmitrii Podoprikhin, Timur Garipov, Dmitry Vetrov, and Andrew Gordon Wilson. 2018. Averaging weights leads to wider optima and better generalization. arXiv preprint arXiv:1803.05407.

\ Jaejun Lee, Raphael Tang, and Jimmy Lin. 2019. What would elsa do? freezing layers during transformer fine-tuning. arXiv preprint arXiv:1911.03090.

\ Dmitry Lepikhin, HyoukJoong Lee, Yuanzhong Xu, Dehao Chen, Orhan Firat, Yanping Huang, Maxim Krikun, Noam Shazeer, and Zhifeng Chen. 2020. Gshard: Scaling giant models with conditional computation and automatic sharding. arXiv preprint arXiv:2006.16668.

\ Brian Lester, Rami Al-Rfou, and Noah Constant. 2021. The power of scale for parameter-efficient prompt tuning. CoRR, abs/2104.08691.

\ Mike Lewis, Shruti Bhosale, Tim Dettmers, Naman Goyal, and Luke Zettlemoyer. 2021. Base layers: Simplifying training of large, sparse models. In ICML.

\ Xiang Lisa Li and Percy Liang. 2021. Prefixtuning: Optimizing continuous prompts for generation. CoRR, abs/2101.00190.

\ Yinhan Liu, Myle Ott, Naman Goyal, Jingfei Du, Mandar Joshi, Danqi Chen, Omer Levy, Mike Lewis, Luke Zettlemoyer, and Veselin Stoyanov. 2019. Roberta: A robustly optimized BERT pretraining approach. CoRR, abs/1907.11692.

\ Yuning Mao, Lambert Mathias, Rui Hou, Amjad Almahairi, Hao Ma, Jiawei Han, Wen-tau Yih, and Madian Khabsa. 2021. Unipelt: A unified framework for parameter-efficient language model tuning. arXiv preprint arXiv:2110.07577.

\ Michael Matena and Colin Raffel. 2021. Merging models with fisher-weighted averaging. arXiv preprint arXiv:2111.09832.

\ Linyong Nan, Dragomir Radev, Rui Zhang, Amrit Rau, Abhinand Sivaprasad, Chiachun Hsieh, Xiangru Tang, Aadit Vyas, Neha Verma, Pranav Krishna, et al. 2020. Dart: Open-domain structured data record to text generation. arXiv preprint arXiv:2007.02871.

\ Behnam Neyshabur, Hanie Sedghi, and Chiyuan Zhang. 2020. What is being transferred in transfer learning? Advances in neural information processing systems, 33:512–523.

\ Jekaterina Novikova, Ondˇrej Dušek, and Verena Rieser. 2017. The e2e dataset: New challenges for end-toend generation. arXiv preprint arXiv:1706.09254.

\ Bo Pang and Lillian Lee. 2004. A sentimental education: Sentiment analysis using subjectivity summarization based on minimum cuts.

\ Ethan Perez, Douwe Kiela, and Kyunghyun Cho. 2021. True few-shot learning with language models. arXiv preprint arXiv:2105.11447.

\ Jonas Pfeiffer, Aishwarya Kamath, Andreas Rücklé, Kyunghyun Cho, and Iryna Gurevych. 2021. Adapterfusion: Non-destructive task composition for transfer learning. In Proceedings of the 16th Conference of the European Chapter of the Association for Computational Linguistics: Main Volume, pages 487–503.

\ Jonas Pfeiffer, Andreas Rücklé, Clifton Poth, Aishwarya Kamath, Ivan Vulic, Sebastian Ruder, ´ Kyunghyun Cho, and Iryna Gurevych. 2020. Adapterhub: A framework for adapting transformers. In Proceedings of the 2020 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (EMNLP 2020): Systems Demonstrations, pages 46– 54, Online. Association for Computational Linguistics.

\ Colin Raffel, Noam Shazeer, Adam Roberts, Katherine Lee, Sharan Narang, Michael Matena, Yanqi Zhou, Wei Li, and Peter J Liu. 2019. Exploring the limits of transfer learning with a unified text-to-text transformer. arXiv preprint arXiv:1910.10683.

\ Stephen Roller, Sainbayar Sukhbaatar, Arthur D. Szlam, and Jason Weston. 2021. Hash layers for large sparse models. ArXiv, abs/2106.04426.

\ Thibault Sellam, Steve Yadlowsky, Ian Tenney, Jason Wei, Naomi Saphra, Alexander D’Amour, Tal Linzen, Jasmijn Bastings, Iulia Raluca Turc, Jacob Eisenstein, Dipanjan Das, and Ellie Pavlick. 2022. The multiBERTs: BERT reproductions for robustness analysis. In International Conference on Learning Representations.

\ Noam Shazeer, Azalia Mirhoseini, Krzysztof Maziarz, Andy Davis, Quoc Le, Geoffrey Hinton, and Jeff Dean. 2017. Outrageously large neural networks: The sparsely-gated mixture-of-experts layer. arXiv preprint arXiv:1701.06538.

\ Shaden Smith, Mostofa Patwary, Brandon Norick, Patrick LeGresley, Samyam Rajbhandari, Jared Casper, Zhun Liu, Shrimai Prabhumoye, George Zerveas, Vijay Korthikanti, et al. 2022. Using deepspeed and megatron to train megatron-turing nlg 530b, a large-scale generative language model. arXiv preprint arXiv:2201.11990.

\ Richard Socher, Alex Perelygin, Jean Wu, Jason Chuang, Christopher D. Manning, Andrew Ng, and Christopher Potts. Recursive deep models for semantic compositionality over a sentiment treebank.

\ Christian Szegedy, Vincent Vanhoucke, Sergey Ioffe, Jon Shlens, and Zbigniew Wojna. 2016. Rethinking the inception architecture for computer vision. In Proceedings of the IEEE conference on computer vision and pattern recognition, pages 2818–2826.

\ Ashish Vaswani, Noam Shazeer, Niki Parmar, Jakob Uszkoreit, Llion Jones, Aidan N Gomez, Łukasz Kaiser, and Illia Polosukhin. 2017. Attention is all you need. Advances in neural information processing systems, 30.

\ Alex Wang, Amanpreet Singh, Julian Michael, Felix Hill, Omer Levy, and Samuel R Bowman. 2019. GLUE: A multi-task benchmark and analysis platform for natural language understanding.

\ Yaqing Wang, Subhabrata Mukherjee, Xiaodong Liu, Jing Gao, Ahmed Hassan Awadallah, and Jianfeng Gao. 2021. List: Lite self-training makes efficient few-shot learners. arXiv preprint arXiv:2110.06274.

\ Janyce Wiebe, Theresa Wilson, and Claire Cardie. 2005. Annotating expressions of opinions and emotions in language. Language resources and evaluation, 39(2):165–210.

\ Adina Williams, Nikita Nangia, and Samuel Bowman. 2018. A broad-coverage challenge corpus for sentence understanding through inference.

\ Mitchell Wortsman, Gabriel Ilharco, Samir Yitzhak Gadre, Rebecca Roelofs, Raphael Gontijo-Lopes, Ari S Morcos, Hongseok Namkoong, Ali Farhadi, Yair Carmon, Simon Kornblith, et al. 2022. Model soups: averaging weights of multiple fine-tuned models improves accuracy without increasing inference time. arXiv preprint arXiv:2203.05482.

\ An Yang, Junyang Lin, Rui Men, Chang Zhou, Le Jiang, Xianyan Jia, Ang Wang, Jie Zhang, Jiamang Wang, Yong Li, et al. 2021. M6-t: Exploring sparse expert models and beyond. arXiv preprint arXiv:2105.15082.

\ Elad Ben Zaken, Shauli Ravfogel, and Yoav Goldberg. 2021. Bitfit: Simple parameter-efficient fine-tuning for transformer-based masked languagemodels. arXiv preprint arXiv:2106.10199.

\ Tianyi Zhang, Felix Wu, Arzoo Katiyar, Kilian Q Weinberger, and Yoav Artzi. 2021. Revisiting fewsample BERT fine-tuning.

\ Simiao Zuo, Xiaodong Liu, Jian Jiao, Young Jin Kim, Hany Hassan, Ruofei Zhang, Tuo Zhao, and Jianfeng Gao. 2021. Taming sparsely activated transformer with stochastic experts. arXiv preprint arXiv:2110.04260.

\

:::info Authors:

(1) Yaqing Wang, Purdue University (wang5075@purdue.edu);

(2) Sahaj Agarwal, Microsoft (sahagar@microsoft.com);

(3) Subhabrata Mukherjee, Microsoft Research (submukhe@microsoft.com);

(4) Xiaodong Liu, Microsoft Research (xiaodl@microsoft.com);

(5) Jing Gao, Purdue University (jinggao@purdue.edu);

(6) Ahmed Hassan Awadallah, Microsoft Research (hassanam@microsoft.com);

(7) Jianfeng Gao, Microsoft Research (jfgao@microsoft.com).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.006219+1.05%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01308+1.47%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02069-2.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1655--%
SphereX
HERE$0.0001--%
MAY
MAY$0.02384+2.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold

BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold

BNB crossing the $1,000 threshold highlights the strength of institutional demand and renewed confidence in the broader market. At the same time, emerging projects like Mutuum Finance show how investor attention is spreading toward new DeFi opportunities that bring practical utility and community-driven incentives.
1
1$0.02522-13.09%
Binance Coin
BNB$947.39-0.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000976+43.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 15:25

Trending News

More

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold

Deutsche Bank’s Bold Prediction: Bitcoin and Gold to Dominate Central Bank Reserves by 2030

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,545.08
$102,545.08$102,545.08

-1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,357.17
$3,357.17$3,357.17

-1.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2778
$2.2778$2.2778

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.24
$157.24$157.24

-2.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0557
$1.0557$1.0557

-2.71%