Beijing orders ByteDance, Alibaba to cancel Nvidia chip tests and purchases

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 00:48
Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang has said that he is “disappointed” following reports that China has banned the use of its semiconductors as tensions between Washington and Beijing over AI dominance escalate.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had ordered China’s leading tech firms, including ByteDance and Alibaba, to terminate testing and cancel orders for Nvidia’s AI chip, the RTX Pro 6000D.

Nvidia caught in the rising tech rivalry

Speaking to reporters in London, Huang sought to strike a conciliatory tone. “There are a lot of places we can’t go to, and that’s fine,” he remarked, adding that he would remain “patient” as governments on both sides wrestle with geopolitical frictions.

The order from Beijing underscores the increasingly bitter competition between the US and China over advanced semiconductors, technology widely seen as central to future economic strength and military capability.

Washington has already imposed successive restrictions on exports of high-end chips to China, citing security concerns. In July, President Donald Trump reversed an earlier decision that had banned Nvidia from supplying its most sophisticated products to Chinese customers. That reprieve was short-lived.

China has now responded with its own restrictions, and officials are said to have raised concerns that Nvidia’s products might have backdoor capabilities. The fear is that they will enable foreign monitoring. The CAC has also opened an investigation into whether Nvidia engaged in unfair market practices.

Jensen Huang refuted the claims, saying:

“We will continue to be supportive of the Chinese government and Chinese companies as they wish, and we’re of course going to continue to support the US government as they sort through these geopolitical policies,” Huang told journalists.

Losing the Chinese market will be a huge blow for Nvidia. China accounted for about 13% of Nvidia’s global sales in 2024, making it one of the group’s most lucrative overseas territories. Its shares dropped more than 1% in pre-market trading after the news of the chip ban broke.

The RTX Pro 6000D was specifically designed for the Chinese market after earlier restrictions prevented the company from selling its powerful processors in the country. While its adoption was slower, a total ban from the regulator shuts off a key avenue for growth.

Nvidia has already been paying 15% of its Chinese revenues to the US government under an unprecedented deal agreed earlier this summer. That arrangement further underlines how the company has been caught in the cross-currents of international politics.

Beijing is pushing for domestic alternatives

While the CAC’s order is a blow to Nvidia, it also presents opportunities for Chinese tech groups. Firms like Alibaba and ByteDance, that have been heavily invested in Nvidia’s products, now need to turn to home-grown suppliers.

China has made known its ambitions to build a self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem and invested billions of dollars in local firms to reduce reliance on foreign technology, especially from the US.

Analysts suggest the clampdown could accelerate those plans. “China’s leadership clearly wants to limit dependency on American chips, even if local substitutes aren’t yet as powerful,” one industry observer said.

The broader effect may be a fragmentation of the global technology landscape. Rather than an integrated market, analysts warn the world could split into rival blocs, with separate supply chains dictated by political rather than commercial logic.

Nvidia’s global influence has not been shaken despite the recent developments in China, and earlier this year, it became the first company to cross the $4 trillion valuation. The valuation broke both Silicon Valley and Wall Street benchmarks. Nvidia’s chips are the base of most of the world’s data centres and are crucial to the drive being witnessed in AI applications.

Huang is among several US technology leaders, including Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, who are in Britain this week as part of President Trump’s state visit. They are expected to attend a state banquet in London, where technology partnerships between the UK and the US will be on the agenda.

Nvidia itself has pledged new investments in Britain, including chip supply for Stargate UK, a data centre in north-east England being developed in collaboration with OpenAI, Arm, and NScale.

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight

The post American Bitcoin’s $5B Nasdaq Debut Puts Trump-Backed Miner in Crypto Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: American Bitcoin (ABTC) surged nearly 85% on its Nasdaq debut, briefly reaching a $5B valuation. The Trump family, alongside Hut 8 Mining, controls 98% of the newly merged crypto-mining entity. Eric Trump called Bitcoin “modern-day gold,” predicting it could reach $1 million per coin. American Bitcoin, a fast-rising crypto mining firm with strong political and institutional backing, has officially entered Wall Street. After merging with Gryphon Digital Mining, the company made its Nasdaq debut under the ticker ABTC, instantly drawing global attention to both its stock performance and its bold vision for Bitcoin’s future. Read More: Trump-Backed Crypto Firm Eyes Asia for Bold Bitcoin Expansion Nasdaq Debut: An Explosive First Day ABTC’s first day of trading proved as dramatic as expected. Shares surged almost 85% at the open, touching a peak of $14 before settling at lower levels by the close. That initial spike valued the company around $5 billion, positioning it as one of 2025’s most-watched listings. At the last session, ABTC has been trading at $7.28 per share, which is a small positive 2.97% per day. Although the price has decelerated since opening highs, analysts note that the company has been off to a strong start and early investor activity is a hard-to-find feat in a newly-launched crypto mining business. According to market watchers, the listing comes at a time of new momentum in the digital asset markets. With Bitcoin trading above $110,000 this quarter, American Bitcoin’s entry comes at a time when both institutional investors and retail traders are showing heightened interest in exposure to Bitcoin-linked equities. Ownership Structure: Trump Family and Hut 8 at the Helm Its management and ownership set up has increased the visibility of the company. The Trump family and the Canadian mining giant Hut 8 Mining jointly own 98 percent…
Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Buterin pushes Layer 2 interoperability as cornerstone of Ethereum’s future

Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, has unveiled new goals for the Ethereum blockchain today at the Japan Developer Conference. The plan lays out short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals touching on L2 interoperability and faster responsiveness among others. In terms of technology, he said again that he is sure that Layer 2 options are the best way […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:15
CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
