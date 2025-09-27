Global Cross-Border Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Bring $1 Trillion+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Banks & Payment Institutions.Global Cross-Border Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Bring $1 Trillion+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Banks & Payment Institutions.

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/27 15:00
1
1$0.00769-9.52%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23485+3.83%
bepay money invest payments banking forum dubai 2025

DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 — bepay money, the next-generation cross-border payment platform, is set to announce its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 in Dubai, in partnership with Giakaa Capital.

Under the theme “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward,” the forum brings together representatives managing over $1 trillion in assets, alongside 100+ banks & payment institutions, 50+ industry speakers, 10+ main stage startup pitches, and 1,000+ professional attendees. The reward launch signals bepay money’s bold move to accelerate the adoption of digital assets across institutional and retail segments.

bepay money: Redefining Cross-Border Payments with Bitcoin Incentives

The $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program will be available to early users of bepay money’s global payment super app, offering incentives for transactions across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.

“Dubai’s position as a global financial hub makes it perfect for launching our $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program while demonstrating how bepay money enables fast, compliant cross-border transactions. This isn’t just about rewards; it’s about redefining cross-border finance for banks, institutions, and individuals alike,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “This forum provides an unparalleled platform to showcase our solutions to industry leaders, truly ‘Driving Financial Inclusion Forward.’”

Key features of bepay money

  • Unified Global Payment Rails – Instant, FX-free transfers across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets
  • Non-Custodial Super Wallet – Single interface for stablecoin + fiat transactions, DeFi yield, tokenized assets, and daily utility payments
  • Bank & Enterprise Commerce Stack – Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins with instant settlement, AI-powered analytics, CRM, and treasury solutions
  • On/Off Ramp & Tokenized Assets – Seamless conversion between crypto and fiat, with access to gold, real estate, and other tokenized investments
  • Compliance-Ready Infrastructure – Built-in KYC/AML, fraud detection, and integration with UAE, USA, India, EU, and global financial standards

Event Highlights: “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward”

  • Institutional Capital Forum – Strategies for integrating digital assets and next-gen payment solutions for $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives
  • Main Stage Startup Pitch Showcase – 10+ curated startups presenting to 100+ investors, with bepay money enabling instant cross-border execution
  • Innovation Theater by bepay money – Live demonstrations of enterprise-grade payment and treasury solutions
  • Executive Roundtable – Exclusive session on transforming payments and financial operations for banks and institutions
  • Regulatory Leadership Forum – Policymakers and compliance experts on shaping global payment and banking frameworks
  • Deal Flow Accelerator – Structured 1:1 meetings connecting high-potential projects with banks and capital allocators

Giakaa Capital: Building Innovation Ecosystems

Organized by Giakaa Capital, a hybrid venture capital firm building comprehensive innovation ecosystems that serve all stakeholders from startup funding to IPO. With an integrated model combining strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise, Giakaa empowers entrepreneurs to scale globally. Its investment focus is on Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

stated Omika Dubey, Managing Partner at Giakaa Capital.

Registration Open

The forum will host 1,000+ professionals, including $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives, 100+ banks & payment institutions, 50+ industry speakers, 10+ main stage startup pitches, and fintech innovators exploring the future of cross-border payments and banking.

Register now at: www.investpbforum.com

About bepay money

bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments with a super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for banks, enterprises, and institutions, the platform delivers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and regulatory-grade compliance, empowering seamless capital movement worldwide.
Visit: www.bepay.money

About Giakaa Capital

Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm backing companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model connects entrepreneurs with strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise. Its investment focus is Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

Visit: https://www.giakaacapital.com/

About Invest Payments & Banking Forum

The Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 is the premier conference connecting banks, fintech innovators, and institutional investors to explore emerging trends, regulatory developments, and technological innovations shaping the future of payments and banking.

Visit: https://www.investpbforum.com/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Solana open interest rockets 6% on CME
Solana
SOL$201.19+3.49%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01603-9.99%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56236-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

Crypto execs, led by Michael Saylor, push for the U.S. to acquire 1 million BTC, establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.   Crypto executives, led by Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor, have gathered in Washington to advocate for a new piece of legislation. This bill, known as the BITCOIN Act, proposes the establishment of a U.S. Strategic […] The post Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.01022-5.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,297.45-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02831+0.56%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 05:00
Share
ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

The post ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ChainCatcher hosts event, affects blockchain market dynamics. Ethereum ETF sees nearly $900M outflow. Solana and BNB relations show blockchain market shifts. ChainCatcher will host “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” in April with Solana advisors participating, highlighting a significant convergence of blockchain influencers and technology leaders. This event underscores strategic shifts in blockchain, reflecting Solana’s influence amidst Ethereum ETF outflow of $897.6 million, suggesting realignment in institutional crypto investments. ChainCatcher Event Shakes Up Blockchain Dynamics ChainCatcher and RootData announced their co-hosted event “Crypto 2025” set for April 2025. A leading Solana advisor will be among the speakers. Significant participation includes technologists, investors, and regulators, as confirmed by ChainCatcher news channels. The announcement coincides with notable outflows in the Ethereum ETF market, totaling nearly $900 million. This highlights institutional sentiment shifts affecting Ethereum and derivative financial products over the past week. The Ether.fi Foundation reported protocol buybacks, purchasing 127,000 ETHFI from revenue, offering insights into corporate robust steps in a volatile market. “We are excited to bring together leading experts and stakeholders in the blockchain space to discuss the future of the industry.” — ChainCatcher Leadership Statement. From institutional market players to independent investors, the response indicates heightened attentiveness to the evolving landscape. A lack of prime-level comments via official regulatory or C-suite channels emphasizes the private nature of these shifts. Ethereum ETF Outflows and Market Volatility Insights Did you know? Solana’s significant decline in on-chain activity during Autumn 2025 marked a major turning point, reflecting crypto market volatility and competitive shifts with Ethereum and BNB Chain. Ethereum (ETH) stands at $4,011.87, holding a market cap of $484.25 billion. Over 24 hours, ETH grew by 2.25%, but its seven-day and 30-day performance declined by 10.46% and 12.50%, respectively. The volume decreased by 38.52% to $37.84 billion. Data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010421-37.26%
Binance Coin
BNB$968.85+2.61%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.5624+5.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 16:09
Share

Trending News

More

8.18 Million Solana Committed on CME as SOL Options Prepare to Go Live

Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation

ChainCatcher Hosts Key Blockchain Event Amid Ethereum ETF Outflows

Accenture tell staff to learn AI or exit the company

ETH Might Crash to $3,500 and Here’s Why