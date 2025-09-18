Best Altcoins To Buy As SEC Approves Major Rule Change For Crypto ETFs

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved generic listing standards for exchange-traded products (ETPs) that hold spot commodities, including crypto assets.

National securities exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can now list spot crypto ETFs without seeking case-by-case SEC approval, provided they meet the generic requirements.

One of the key criteria is that the underlying crypto asset must have a CFTC-regulated futures contract listed on a Designated Contract Market (DCM), such as Coinbase Derivatives. Assets that qualify under this framework include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Chainlink, Stellar, Solana, Hedera, XRP, and Cardano.

Not every spot crypto ETF will record impressive inflows. However, experts anticipate that XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Chainlink could emerge as the standout performers, attracting significant investor attention. Unsurprisingly, these are among the best altcoins to buy now.

SEC’s Generic Listing Standards Order Unpacked

The crypto ETF season is on the horizon, thanks to the SEC’s approval of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares.

Under this new framework, major exchanges such as Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca can list spot crypto ETFs without waiting for the SEC’s lengthy, case-by-case approvals.

Instead, issuers need only meet a set of pre-defined criteria, the most important of which is that the underlying crypto asset must already have a CFTC-regulated futures contract listed on a designated contract market, such as Coinbase Derivatives.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas projects that north of 100 crypto ETFs could launch within the next 12 months. BitWise’s Matt Hougan reveals that the number of ETF launches surged from 117 to 370 per year after the SEC approved generic listing standards for traditional ETFs.

Coinbase Derivatives could also see a wave of new regulated crypto futures products.

XRP, Solana And Dogecoin To Benefit From The SEC’s Latest Move

SEC’s generic listing standards are set to massively benefit popular altcoins, some more than others.

For instance, Nate Geraci of The ETF Institute claims that the investor demand for Solana and XRP spot exchange-traded products is highly underestimated.

He also highlights the success of futures-based XRP and SOL ETFs, including REX-Osprey’s SOL staking ETF.

Moreover, Dogecoin has a distinct image among mainstream investors, owing to its status as a multibillion-dollar joke currency as well as Elon Musk’s strong public support. As a result, a spot DOGE ETF could result in a strong buying pressure on Dogecoin, potentially resulting in a new all-time high.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware that our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenue through the links in this article.