Best Cheap Crypto to Buy Now as Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) Pile Up Capital: DeepSnitch AI Could 100x Next

Helius, a company that is acquiring Solana coins and storing them as a “treasury”, has announced an impressive raise of $500 million. After the announcement, its stock rose more than 200%.

This shows a growing appetite for what are known as digital asset treasuries (DAT). These vehicles accumulate tokens such as Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin while generating yields through mechanisms like staking and decentralized finance.

As institutions build war chests, retail investors are asking a different question: what are the best cheap cryptos to buy now? For those looking for alternatives to main coins like SOL and ETH, the answer may lie in earlier-stage opportunities.

DeepSnitch AI, an AI-powered presale token, is surging as one of the most interesting ones. What it offers is so attractive that some see it as one of the best AI tools of the decade. That makes it one of the best cheap crypto to buy now that could 100x.

Institutional investors are building war chests with DATs

The Helius raise comes on the heels of a broader wave of so-called Digital Asset Treasuries. Forward Industries, another major entrant, reportedly bought $1.65 billion worth of SOL in just a week. These treasuries follow strategies similar to the ones used by firms, but instead of amassing cash, they store crypto. And the amounts they are raising keep increasing.

These large firms hold crypto to take advantage of increasing adoption and prices. But as institutions amass billions, ordinary traders feel distant. How can smaller investors with a few hundred dollars make a significant profit?

There are two strategies for buying cheap crypto. One is to “buy the dip” in coins that already have a track record. The other is to look at presales, where valuations are at their lowest, and the upside can be exponential. The best crypto to buy now is likely to be found with one of those strategies.

Cheap coins to look for this month: Presales and “buy the dip”

DeepSnitch AI (DSNT)

DeepSnitch AI has already raised $205,000 with a presale price of just $0.01667. The project is gaining attention among people looking to multiply their money by 100 or more.

DeepSnitch AI is designed to give small investors the kind of tools that have been available only to big whales. It features AI-powered agents that scan wallets, monitor contract safety, and track sentiment shifts across Telegram and social channels. This creates very valuable insights for small investors. Access to information plays an important role in deciding who wins and who loses.

The value proposition is easy to grasp. Small investors are often the last to react and the first to panic, but DeepSnitch AI equips them with insights that help them to make good decisions and be ahead of the crowd. The tool also evaluates risks. This helps investors spot potential scams, which unfortunately are common in the crypto space.

Apart from being very useful, DeepSnitch AI has the appeal of meme coins. Its snitch brand, powered by an effective campaign, attracts meme enthusiasts. This combination makes DeepSnitch AI one of the best cheap cryptos to buy now.

In 2023, PEPE surged 100 times purely on the back of community hype, without having any utility. A project like DeepSnitch AI, which has both meme appeal and useful functionality, could achieve the same impressive multiples, or even bigger.

But such returns will be reserved for those who move fast and take advantage of this opportunity by participating in DeepSnitch AI’s presale.

Blackhole (BLACK)

The alternative to presales is buying dips, and Blackhole offers a case study in this strategy. Over the past week, the token has risen from $0.261217 to $0.2714, a 3.9% gain. The coin came down from an all-time high of $1.52 in July 2024 and is currently trading at a very low price. The bet here is to wait for a rebound.

With a market cap of $36.7 million, Blackhole is small enough to allow for strong rallies if momentum returns. Some tokens manage to climb from deep lows back to new heights, while others stay down.

For investors who can stomach the risk, BLACK is an example of a high-reward/high-risk strategy.

Cronos (CRO)

Cronos, the token tied to Crypto.com, illustrates a very different flavor of dip-buying. Over the past week, it has fallen 7.2%. The numbers might suggest a bargain, but here the context is crucial.

With a market cap of nearly $7.7 billion, CRO is one of the heavyweight tokens. Its long-term history shows a dramatic gain. From an all-time low of $0.01212 in February 2019, it surged to a peak of $0.9654 in November 2021. This represents an 80-fold difference.

But it is unlikely that CRO will repeat that kind of explosive move, given its size today. Although its adoption is more stable and it is still a safer option than smaller tokens, the trade-off is that the potential returns are limited. This is not the place for those looking for exponential growth.

Conclusion

Digital asset treasuries show institutional players entering the crypto space. They look to buy established coins like SOL and ETH, and wait for returns. But for small investors, DeepSnitch AI is a much better option.

DeepSnitch AI’s presale has raised more than $200k, but its token price remains very low at $0.01667, after a 10% early surge. The project has the appeal of a meme coin, while also featuring an impressive AI platform. This combination is a recipe for explosive gains, likely in the 100x realm.

DeepSnitch AI is the best cheap crypto to buy now, but moving fast is key.

Visit the official website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale now.

FAQs

Is Blackhole a good recovery play?

Blackhole has room to rebound from its lows, though higher volatility makes it riskier than larger tokens.

Can Cronos deliver big multiples again?

CRO is more stable, but its high market cap means the upside is capped compared to smaller coins.

Why is DeepSnitch different?

DeepSnitch blends meme-like appeal with real utility, giving traders both excitement and practical tools in one package.