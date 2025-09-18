Best Crypto Presale 2025? AlphaPepe Ranked #1 by BlockSAFU After 10/10 Audit Score

The competition for the best crypto presale of 2025 is fierce, with projects like LayerBrett and Remittix dominating headlines. But a new contender, AlphaPepe (ALPE), is making waves after earning a perfect 10/10 audit score from BlockSAFU, who ranked it the #1 presale to watch this month.

With over 1,200 holders onboarded and whales buying in at the early-stage price of $0.00657, analysts now say AlphaPepe could be the next 100x meme coin explosion, rivaling early DOGE and SHIB moments.

The Presale Landscape: Hype vs. Delivery

LayerBrett has gone viral for its 20,000%+ APY staking claims, but tokenomics experts warn these are unsustainable and collapse under sell pressure.



Remittix is pitching disruption in payments, but with its utility not yet live, adoption may be delayed.



AlphaPepe has taken a different path — earning top audit scores and already delivering live features during presale.



Why AlphaPepe Is Ranked #1

Perfect 10/10 BlockSAFU Audit → Ranked the #1 presale project for transparency and security.



1,200+ Holders in Early Presale → Rapid community traction few rivals have matched.



USDT Pools Already Paying Out → Pool 1 distributed $800+ in rewards (blockchain proofs shared). Pool 2 is now live.



85% APR Staking → Sustainable returns designed to protect long-term tokenomics.



Instant Token Delivery → ALPE tokens arrive instantly to wallets upon purchase.



No Team Tokens & Liquidity Lock → Indefinite liquidity lock and no insider allocations — rare safeguards in meme culture.

Price Potential

At its presale price of $0.00657, AlphaPepe offers one of the lowest entry points in the meme coin market. Based on historical meme coin trajectories:

20x Run → $0.13 target, turning $200 into $4,000.



50x Run → $0.33 target, turning $200 into $10,000.



100x+ Potential → If AlphaPepe mirrors SHIB or PEPE’s viral rise, $200 could balloon into $20,000+.



The Verdict

With a perfect audit score, #1 ranking from BlockSAFU, and utilities already live during presale, AlphaPepe is quickly separating itself from hype-only rivals.

Analysts now rank AlphaPepe as one of the best crypto presales of 2025, with both meme coin hype and verified delivery giving it a rare edge.

For investors, the message is clear: secure AlphaPepe at presale before the next stage price increases.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc