Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges.

With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to the next round of presales that could capture the spotlight. While new projects launch every week, only a handful are managing to attract real momentum and community interest.

Here are three of the best crypto presales to watch right now.

Source – 99Bitcoins YouTube Channel

Pepenode (PEPENODE)

Pepenode (PEPENODE) has already raised around $800,000 in its presale at a token price of $0.0010491, and it’s picking up speed fast.

The project mixes meme coin hype with virtual mining features where users buy and run digital Miner Nodes that give rewards through gameplay.

The platform keeps users engaged with customizable server rooms, facility upgrades, and performance boosts. Players can grow their mining setups from small operations into advanced facilities by upgrading cooling, power, and efficiency. This turns token holding into hands-on participation.

A 70% burn on every upgrade reduces supply with each transaction. The more users engage, the stronger the deflationary effect, unlike inflationary meme coins that keep adding supply. This burn system ensures steady scarcity through utility, not market tricks.

The referral program gives another income stream. Invite a friend and earn 2% of their mining rewards. It may be small, but it adds up and builds community growth.

The four-phase roadmap includes adding popular meme coins like PEPE as rewards and moving gameplay from off-chain to on-chain. These steps expand the platform and open doors to bigger partnerships. Crypto Boy even called it one of the best crypto presales right now.

To join, visit the Pepenode presale site and buy with ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20), or a credit/debit card. Buyers can connect with their preferred wallet, with Best Wallet recommended as one of the top crypto wallets.

Pepenode is already listed on Best Wallet’s Upcoming Tokens tool, where users can buy, track, and claim after launch. Pepenode also offers staking with a dynamic APY of 2,578%, even on freshly bought tokens.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin launched in 2009 and has gone through many updates, but developers avoid making it faster because that would weaken its security. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) offers a solution that speeds up transactions, adds more flexibility to $BTC, and keeps its strong security.

The team plans to build a Bitcoin Layer-2 that handles transactions outside the main Bitcoin Layer-1. To use it, you deposit your BTC into an address managed by the Canonical Bridge. The Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) will then verify your coins.

After verification, Bitcoin Hyper will mint a wrapped version of your BTC on Layer-2 with the same value. You can use this wrapped BTC for staking and dApps. If you want to withdraw, you simply submit a request, and once validated, Bitcoin Hyper will send your BTC back to your Layer-1 wallet.