Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges.
With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to the next round of presales that could capture the spotlight. While new projects launch every week, only a handful are managing to attract real momentum and community interest.
Here are three of the best crypto presales to watch right now.
Pepenode (PEPENODE) has already raised around $800,000 in its presale at a token price of $0.0010491, and it’s picking up speed fast.
The project mixes meme coin hype with virtual mining features where users buy and run digital Miner Nodes that give rewards through gameplay.
The platform keeps users engaged with customizable server rooms, facility upgrades, and performance boosts. Players can grow their mining setups from small operations into advanced facilities by upgrading cooling, power, and efficiency. This turns token holding into hands-on participation.
A 70% burn on every upgrade reduces supply with each transaction. The more users engage, the stronger the deflationary effect, unlike inflationary meme coins that keep adding supply. This burn system ensures steady scarcity through utility, not market tricks.
The referral program gives another income stream. Invite a friend and earn 2% of their mining rewards. It may be small, but it adds up and builds community growth.
The four-phase roadmap includes adding popular meme coins like PEPE as rewards and moving gameplay from off-chain to on-chain. These steps expand the platform and open doors to bigger partnerships. Crypto Boy even called it one of the best crypto presales right now.
To join, visit the Pepenode presale site and buy with ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20), or a credit/debit card. Buyers can connect with their preferred wallet, with Best Wallet recommended as one of the top crypto wallets.
Pepenode is already listed on Best Wallet’s Upcoming Tokens tool, where users can buy, track, and claim after launch. Pepenode also offers staking with a dynamic APY of 2,578%, even on freshly bought tokens.
Bitcoin launched in 2009 and has gone through many updates, but developers avoid making it faster because that would weaken its security. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) offers a solution that speeds up transactions, adds more flexibility to $BTC, and keeps its strong security.
The team plans to build a Bitcoin Layer-2 that handles transactions outside the main Bitcoin Layer-1. To use it, you deposit your BTC into an address managed by the Canonical Bridge. The Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) will then verify your coins.
After verification, Bitcoin Hyper will mint a wrapped version of your BTC on Layer-2 with the same value. You can use this wrapped BTC for staking and dApps. If you want to withdraw, you simply submit a request, and once validated, Bitcoin Hyper will send your BTC back to your Layer-1 wallet.
Layer-2 transactions will run faster and cost less because they use the SVM. At the same time, the Layer-2 state will stay in sync with Layer-1 to ensure security.
When Layer-2 goes live, users will need $HYPER tokens to pay for gas fees and transactions. Holding $HYPER will also unlock exclusive features and give holders voting power on project decisions.
The token is currently available in presale at $0.012875. Investors can also stake $HYPER for 77% APY rewards. Bitcoin Hyper’s mission to boost Bitcoin’s speed and flexibility has already attracted strong interest.
In the last four days, whales have spent over $91,700 in ETH to buy $HYPER. One whale bought $11,602 worth on September 1, followed by another who spent $11,248 the next day. The presale has now raised about $14.3 million, making it one of the best crypto presales available.
The Best Wallet token presale has passed $15.6 million. Right now, $BEST tokens are available for just $0.025605 during the presale.
The $BEST token powers the Best Wallet app, a non-custodial wallet that offers cross-chain swaps, portfolio tracking, and on-ramp purchases across more than 60 chains. Fireblocks technology secures the app, and users can recover accounts without seed phrases.
$BEST gives fee discounts, staking rewards of 85% during the presale, and early access to new launches through the “Upcoming Tokens” portal. The wallet requires no KYC checks, making it simple to use.
The project still has big milestones ahead, including more presale stages, the token generation event, and exchange listings. Analysts like Borch Crypto call it the best crypto presale to invest in right now.
At the same time, Best Wallet’s new update (v2.10.0), waiting for approval on Apple and Google stores, brings major features such as Solana network support, native Bitcoin swaps with cross-chain options, more on-ramp providers, and a gamified reward system with BW Points.
The app also comes with a fresh design, smoother navigation, and new language support for Korean and Japanese, with more on the way. Best Wallet earned certification from WalletConnect, showing its strong focus on secure, production-ready Web3 infrastructure.
$BEST still sits in its early phase, which gives it more growth potential. Presale tokens often move on their own timeline, separate from broader market trends. If the wallet sector keeps expanding and the upcoming DEX launch succeeds, $BEST could turn into a strong play.
