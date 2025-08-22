Best Crypto to Buy Now to Turn $100 Into $10,000: 6 Top Picks

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 01:20
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32445-10.34%
Seraph
SERAPH$0.17737+5.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Qtum
QTUM$2.387+13.72%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001038-1.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00686-3.10%

rocket46533-1 AD 4nXfCO0IQfKwXkLlQWkqF4YmabMXUNBKa4O JA5ChEBeEml6twj5IYDrG28LhihmBALAYFYdE4 In9yrqRFtB b

You’ve probably heard the stories – like a trader who turned $310 into $5 million by getting into WIF early during Solana’s meme coin craze. Then there’s Larp von Trier, who put 0.1 ETH – about $353 – into a tiny Base‑chain meme coin and watched it rocket to an $8.3 million valuation.

Stories like these show how small altcoins, when timed right, can completely transform your portfolio overnight. If you’ve ever wondered what the best crypto to buy now is for that kind of breakout, you’re in the right place.

We’ve rounded up six picks that mix real tech fundamentals with potential for market-beating returns. Whether you’re after new use cases or hype-driven upside, this list lays out a few that could turn $100 into $10,000 by the end of the year.

1. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is one of the most ambitious attempts to expand what Bitcoin can do. Instead of sticking to Bitcoin’s slow settlement speeds, Bitcoin Hyper layers the Solana Virtual Machine on top of the world’s largest blockchain.

This gives Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 network near-Solana levels of throughput while anchoring everything back to Bitcoin for security. That means DeFi apps, NFT marketplaces, and even full gaming platforms can run on Bitcoin in a way we haven’t seen before.

AD 4nXdHPVQ7JMStx99xkUgBjGYifwBxkHh5wCxCHD3D Fw8GhE7DeZNRGX1bgkHVl5Y7bATNdUvcZz hQxxODRbmakxSsMjoMANAYA0UfNiN4Jo eKAG0

The HYPER token is key here – it powers transactions, enables staking, and opens up governance. With more than $11 million raised in presale already, Bitcoin Hyper looks like one of the best cryptos to buy as it pushes BTC into the programmable era. Visit Bitcoin Hyper Presale.

2. Sapien (SAPIEN)

Sapien (SAPIEN) is tackling one of AI’s biggest challenges: reliable, verifiable training data. Built on Base, Coinbase’s Layer-2 network, it functions as a decentralized data foundry where users contribute, validate, and refine datasets.

A Proof-of-Quality system – using staking, reputation, and incentives – ensures accuracy while rewarding contributors with the SAPIEN token. The project has already secured backing from Animoca Brands and Primitive Ventures, and its clients include Midjourney.

Following this week’s TGE, SAPIEN surged 70% on launch, putting it on CoinMarketCap’s trending list. If it can sustain that momentum, it has every chance of turning $100 into $10,000.

3. Wall Street Pepe (WEPE)

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) has just made a big move – it’s set to launch on Solana and has burned over 500 million WEPE on Ethereum to keep the supply balanced. The dual-chain setup means every new Solana allocation is matched by an Ethereum burn, ensuring the hard cap stays at 200 billion.

That announcement has already produced a WEPE price surge of more than 100% as traders scramble to secure early access at $0.001 per Solana-based token. Alongside this, the WEPE Army is also rolling out its first community-designed NFT collection.

With liquidity shifting onto Solana’s faster blockchain and the burn mechanics tightening supply, WEPE is positioning itself as a meme coin with both hype and tokenomics working in its favor. It’s one to watch as we head closer to the migration. Visit Wall Street Pepe Site.

4. Qtum (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) has been around since 2017, but its hybrid design is still unique in today’s market. By combining Bitcoin’s UTXO model with Ethereum-style smart contracts, it delivers a secure and flexible foundation for enterprise-grade dApps.

The platform uses Proof-of-Stake, supports token standards like QRC-20, and can handle over a thousand transactions per second with SegWit. Its Account Abstraction Layer is the main selling point – it bridges UTXO and smart contracts, giving developers the best of both worlds.

With renewed attention on hybrid blockchains and a market cap near $250 million, QTUM looks primed to break out – potentially even turning a $100 investment into $10,000.

5. Best Wallet Token (BEST)

Best Wallet (BEST) has experienced massive growth this year as a mobile-first, multi-chain wallet that prioritizes user control. Unlike most mainstream options, it offers full self-custody and no KYC requirements, which has already helped it attract over 500,000 users.

At the core is the native BEST token, which has raised over $15 million in presale. Priced at just $0.025505, BEST gives holders reduced fees across 60+ supported blockchains (including Solana), governance rights, and access to exclusive presale launches directly within the app.

AD 4nXfJiwxI T uUlxIB4OL4jFpZ4ZmmPlKhZpFjToQ szJASWB8 qtin 71i9KDe2iIaO6WqZZ F35DHIv0

There’s also a staking program, and yields are estimated at 90% per year. With DEX listings and new features like a crypto debit card on the roadmap, many investors believe BEST is one of the best cryptos to buy now. Visit Best Wallet Token Presale.

6. Seraph (SERAPH)

Seraph (SERAPH) is bringing classic ARPG mechanics into the Web3 era with a dark fantasy world that feels closer to Diablo than most GameFi titles. Players choose from multiple classes, loot and craft gear, and trade NFT-based equipment with unique stats like Treasure Value.

The SERAPH token ties everything together – used for crafting, governance, and rewards linked directly to gameplay. SERAPH is trading around $0.173, although it has surged 22% in the past day.

With expansions and DAO governance on the roadmap, and the GameFi sector heating up again in the second half of 2025, Seraph could capture gamers who value challenging gameplay as much as crypto rewards.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003493-3.42%
RWAX
APP$0.002629-1.90%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Share
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,383.73-1.11%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003493-3.42%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.03856-6.83%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Share
Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

Toncoin token TON up on Verb Technology news
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01343-3.86%
TONCOIN
TON$3.326+1.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02753+2.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 01:36
Share

Trending News

More

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation

USD1 Stablecoin Arrives: Exciting New Listing on Coinbase