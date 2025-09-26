Best Cryptos to Mine: The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025

The best cryptos to mine right now are Bitcoin (BTC), Monero (XMR), Litecoin (LTC), Zcash (ZEC), Ravencoin (RVN), Vertcoin (VTC), Dash (DASH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Grin (GRIN). To decide the best cryptocurrencies to mine, we explored power costs, network difficulty, liquidity and exchange support, and project longevity.
Although crypto mining can be profitable, it is important to know that there is no assurance of making a profit. This is because mining a crypto successfully and earning rewards in the process depends on various factors, which we will discuss in detail further in this article.
In addition to profitability, this guide will review the most profitable crypto to mine based on their mining rewards per block, hardware requirements, difficulty trend, and pros and cons. We will also provide a clear guide on how to start mining crypto in 2025.
Before diving into the best crypto to mine right now, let’s compare them side-by-side based on hardware requirements, mining rewards, and mining difficulty.
|Crypto
|Mining Reward/Per Block
|Hardware Requirement
|Difficulty
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|3.125 BTC
|ASIC miners
|Very hard
|Monero (XMR)
|0.6 XMR
|CPU & GPU mining (RandomX)
|Easy
|Litecoin (LTC)
|6.25 LTC
|ASIC miners
|Hard
|Zcash (ZEC)
|1.5625 ZEC
|GPU or more efficient ASIC miners
|Moderate
|Ravencoin (RVN)
|2,500 RVN
|GPU (KAWPOW)
|Easy
|Vertcoin (VTC)
|12.5 VTC
|CPU or GPU (ASIC-resistant)
|Easy
|Dash (DASH)
|2.3097 DASH
|GPU and ASIC miners (recommended).
|Moderate
|Ethereum Classic (ETC)
|2.048 ETC
|GPU/ASIC recommended
|Moderate
|Dogecoin (DOGE)
|10,000 DOGE
|ASIC
|Moderate
|Grin (GRIN)
|60 GRIN
|GPU (ASIC-resistant)
|Easy/Moderate
Bitcoin is the world’s most popular and widely traded cryptocurrency, and it’s also the first name that comes to mind when people think of mining. This is because it was the first cryptocurrency to use mining for securing its blockchain in 2009. Over time, it has become the most liquid crypto asset in the world, traded on virtually every exchange.
Quick Facts About Bitcoin Mining
How to Mine Bitcoin
Here is a straightforward process on how to set up and start mining BTC:
Pros and Cons of Bitcoin Mining
The pros of Bitcoin mining are:
The cons of BTC mining are:
Who it’s for: Bitcoin mining is best suited for long-term believers and those who want to support and secure the Bitcoin network while earning rewards. It is also suitable for individuals or businesses who have the technical ability to run specialized hardware.
Monero is a privacy-focused blockchain that enables completely anonymous and untraceable transactions. Unlike other blockchains, Monero currently uses RandomX, which is a PoW algorithm that is ASIC-resistant. Therefore, Monero miners can compete using affordable CPUs and GPUs.
Quick Facts About Monero
Monero (XMR) was launched in April 2014 as a fork of Bytecoin. It uses advanced cryptographic technologies such as ring signatures and stealth addresses to ensure transactions are confidential and untraceable.
How to Mine Monero
Pros and Cons of Mining Monero
The pros of Monero include:
The cons of Monero are:
Who it’s for: Monero is ideal for users who prioritize transaction privacy and anonymity. It is also perfect for miners who want to mine with consumer-grade CPUs rather than specialized hardware.
Litecoin is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that allows investors to carry out near instant transactions. Like Bitcoin, Litecoin has been around for over a decade, is one of the most liquid cryptocurrencies, and is widely traded on virtually every exchange. Unlike Bitcoin, the Litecoin blockchain has faster transaction confirmation times, with a block time of 2.5 minutes, compared to Bitcoin’s 10 minutes.
Quick Facts About Litecoin
To mine Litecoin, set up an account on a supported wallet that you can use to store mined LTC. After that, research and select a reputable mining pool, choose your preferred mining software, and then proceed to mine with the software and monitor your hardware performance often.
Pros and Cons of Mining Litecoin
The pros of Litecoin are:
The cons of mining Litecoin are:
Who it’s for: Litecoin is suitable for miners seeking a faster and cheaper alternative to Bitcoin for everyday payments and transfers.
Zcash (ZEC) is a privacy-focused coin that prioritizes anonymity in transactions by using zero-knowledge proofs. It is based on Bitcoin’s code with added privacy features to shield transaction details while maintaining a secure blockchain. While it is possible to mine Zcash with GPUs, you will be less likely to make a profit because the Zcash community voted against prioritizing ASIC resistance in the protocol. Hence, ASIC mining tends to be more profitable.
Quick Facts About Zcash
To mine Zcash (ZEC), choose a secure wallet to store mined coins, then pick a reputable mining pool and download mining software compatible with Equihash and your hardware. Once these are set, start mining with your configured setup and monitor performance via pool dashboards or dedicated software.
Pros and Cons of Mining Zcash
The pros of mining Zcash are:
The cons of mining Zcash are:
Who it’s for: Zcash mining is perfect for miners with access to affordable, efficient hardware (ASICs preferred) and those who value privacy-focused cryptocurrencies.
Ravencoin is a peer-to-peer blockchain focused exclusively on the creation and transfer of digital assets between parties. Unlike Bitcoin, Ravencoin is easily accessible to stay-at-home or low-scale miners since it is ASIC-resistant, meaning that miners can use CPUs and GPUs to mine the coin.
Quick Facts About Ravencoin
Ravencoin uses a new mining algorithm, KAWPOW (ASIC-resistant, GPU-friendly), which allows for more decentralized mining.
To mine Ravencoin, set up a Ravencoin wallet to store mined RVN (official list of wallets available on the Ravencoin website) and pick a reputable mining pool. Next, download mining software compatible with Ravencoin’s KAWPOW algorithm, then configure the mining software with your pool and wallet info and start mining.
Pros and Cons of Mining Ravencoin
The pros of mining Ravencoin are listed below:
The cons of mining Ravencoin are listed below:
Who it’s for: Ravencoin is for miners looking for an accessible asset with CPU and GPU-friendly mining. It is also ideal for investors interested in community-backed projects.
Vertcoin is another BTC variant, but it focuses on making mining accessible to everyday users by resisting ASIC mining technology to avoid centralizing mining power. Vertcoin’s mining difficulty adjusts based on network hash rate. Still, it remains manageable for GPU miners rather than escalating as seen in ASIC-dominated coins.
Quick Mining Facts
To mine Vertcoin, you can follow the same simple process as with the other coins on our list. The difference is that you will need to set up a Vertcoin-supported wallet and install mining software that is compatible with your GPU.
Pros and Cons of Mining Vertcoin
The pros of mining Vertcoin include:
The cons of mining Vertcoin (VTC) include:
Who it’s for: Vertcoin mining is suitable for individuals who want an accessible and decentralized mining experience without investing heavily in ASICs.
DASH is a cryptocurrency optimized for fast, secure, and low-cost payments. It launched in 2014, making the network about 11 years old as of 2025. The DASH network operates as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), where governance and treasury management are built into the protocol. This governance system enables the community to determine budget allocations and network improvements, which are funded by a portion of the block rewards set aside in a treasury.
Quick Mining Facts
To mine DASH, set up an account on a supported wallet and join a mining pool (find available mining pools on DASH’s official website. Then install mining software configured for DASH’s X11 algorithm and start mining.
Pros and Cons of Mining DASH
The pros of mining DASH include:
The cons of mining DASH include:
Who it’s for: Users and merchants who require fast, low-cost transactions with privacy features.
ETC is the original Ethereum blockchain that continued after Ethereum’s 2016 hard fork. Although the ETC network has experienced 51% attacks in the past, its security and stability have significantly improved since the 2020 Thanos Upgrade. In addition, ETC is supported by major exchanges, ensuring good liquidity and availability on most exchanges.
Quick Mining Facts
How to Mine Ethereum Classic
Pros and Cons of Mining Ethereum Classic
The pros of mining ETC include:
The cons of mining ETC include:
Who it’s for: ETC mining is suited for GPU miners looking to mine on a stable, PoW smart contract platform with support from major exchanges.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer, open-source cryptocurrency initially created as a parody of the crypto market in 2013, featuring the Shiba Inu dog meme. Despite its origins, it gained popularity due to community support, ease of use for microtransactions, and notable endorsements, including those from public figures and companies that integrated DOGE for payments.
Quick Mining Facts
Dogecoin mining is secured through a process called merged mining with Litecoin, leveraging the same Scrypt algorithm that Litecoin uses.
How to mine Dogecoin
Pros and Cons of Mining Dogecoin
The pros of mining DOGE include:
The cons of mining DOGE include:
Who it’s for: Dogecoin mining is suitable for meme-coin enthusiasts and those who appreciate community-driven projects. However, miners seeking stable, high returns or long-term value storage might consider the risks associated with DOGE’s uncapped supply and market-driven price volatility.
GRIN is an open-source, privacy-focused cryptocurrency that implements the Mimblewimble protocol. This protocol provides high privacy and scalability by having no addresses or transaction amounts recorded on the blockchain, and it merges transactions to reduce data bloat and hide transaction history.
Quick Mining Facts
Users can mine Grin using GPU hardware, as it is designed to be ASIC-resistant.
How to Mine Grin
Pros and Cons of Mining Grin
The pros of mining Grin include:
The cons of mining Grin include:
Who it’s for: GRIN is ideal for miners who prioritize transaction anonymity and blockchain efficiency above immediate liquidity or widespread adoption. So if you are willing to participate in an experimental coin with ongoing development and evolving network difficulty, GRIN might be perfect for you.
Whether or not crypto mining is profitable for you depends on various factors, including electricity cost, hashrate/efficiency, network difficulty, liquidity/exchange support, and project longevity and risks. Here is a breakdown of how these factors affect profitability:
Profitability also depends on how effectively miners manage their setups, where software that enhances efficiency and stability can make a significant difference. A closer look at the best cryptocurrency mining software shows how these tools help maximize rewards and control operational costs.
To start crypto mining, pick a coin from the list, create a secure wallet, and choose a reputable pool. Then download compatible mining software, and configure, monitor, and track costs with a calculator. Here is a breakdown on how to mine crypto.
