The post Big Ideas Series, Part 5: VPN Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > Big Ideas Series, Part 5: VPN Token I have had a bunch of these ideas kicking around in my head for years, and I’m going to start giving them out to entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Ternode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone! Now, for the content!  Didn’t you just write about VPN, Kurt?  Yeah, yeah yeah… But I focused on the problems of existing Virtual Private Network (VPN), and I broke one of my key rules: I didn’t really give a great solution, and it occurred to me that the right way to fix the problem is with tokenized incentives. In summary, Facebook’s Onavo VPN turned out to be a surveillance project, and Kape Technologies, a company with links to Israeli intelligence, bought up some of the largest VPN brands over the last few years. Clearly, “free” privacy is a honeypot with an estimated 1.6 billion people thinking they are using the tech for privacy, which is brutal because most routes go through a handful of companies with powerful incentives to monitor traffic. It is also well known that intelligence agencies and bad actors run exit nodes on TOR and commercial VPNs, turning the last hop into a similar, but technically unrelated, trap for your privacy. I explained it all last month, but now I have realized we need a decentralized overlay network that pays people to handle traffic honestly, gives users privacy, services customers reliably, makes metadata scarce, and scales as far as Teranode can take it. The big idea! The proposal is a user‑distributed VPN overlay running on BSV. Participants fall into four roles:  Users initiate sessions and pay for throughput; Relays forward encrypted… The post Big Ideas Series, Part 5: VPN Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > Big Ideas Series, Part 5: VPN Token I have had a bunch of these ideas kicking around in my head for years, and I’m going to start giving them out to entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Ternode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone! Now, for the content!  Didn’t you just write about VPN, Kurt?  Yeah, yeah yeah… But I focused on the problems of existing Virtual Private Network (VPN), and I broke one of my key rules: I didn’t really give a great solution, and it occurred to me that the right way to fix the problem is with tokenized incentives. In summary, Facebook’s Onavo VPN turned out to be a surveillance project, and Kape Technologies, a company with links to Israeli intelligence, bought up some of the largest VPN brands over the last few years. Clearly, “free” privacy is a honeypot with an estimated 1.6 billion people thinking they are using the tech for privacy, which is brutal because most routes go through a handful of companies with powerful incentives to monitor traffic. It is also well known that intelligence agencies and bad actors run exit nodes on TOR and commercial VPNs, turning the last hop into a similar, but technically unrelated, trap for your privacy. I explained it all last month, but now I have realized we need a decentralized overlay network that pays people to handle traffic honestly, gives users privacy, services customers reliably, makes metadata scarce, and scales as far as Teranode can take it. The big idea! The proposal is a user‑distributed VPN overlay running on BSV. Participants fall into four roles:  Users initiate sessions and pay for throughput; Relays forward encrypted…

Big Ideas Series, Part 5: VPN Token

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:38
1
1$0.016237+126.90%
MemeCore
M$2.44974-3.44%
Threshold
T$0.01559+1.96%
BitcoinSV
BSV$24.51+1.36%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1551-1.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01212+1.50%
Particl
PART$0.1963-1.25%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Editorial
  6. >
  7. Big Ideas Series, Part 5: VPN Token

I have had a bunch of these ideas kicking around in my head for years, and I’m going to start giving them out to entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Ternode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone!

Now, for the content! 

Didn’t you just write about VPN, Kurt? 

Yeah, yeah yeah…

But I focused on the problems of existing Virtual Private Network (VPN), and I broke one of my key rules: I didn’t really give a great solution, and it occurred to me that the right way to fix the problem is with tokenized incentives.

In summary, Facebook’s Onavo VPN turned out to be a surveillance project, and Kape Technologies, a company with links to Israeli intelligence, bought up some of the largest VPN brands over the last few years.

Clearly, “free” privacy is a honeypot with an estimated 1.6 billion people thinking they are using the tech for privacy, which is brutal because most routes go through a handful of companies with powerful incentives to monitor traffic. It is also well known that intelligence agencies and bad actors run exit nodes on TOR and commercial VPNs, turning the last hop into a similar, but technically unrelated, trap for your privacy.

I explained it all last month, but now I have realized we need a decentralized overlay network that pays people to handle traffic honestly, gives users privacy, services customers reliably, makes metadata scarce, and scales as far as Teranode can take it.

The big idea!

The proposal is a user‑distributed VPN overlay running on BSV. Participants fall into four roles: 

Users initiate sessions and pay for throughput; Relays forward encrypted packets hop by hop; Exits deliver packets to the open Internet; Auditors/Gateways validate quality of service, provide liquidity on‑ramps and optional corporate compliance. Each role is attested through Sigma Identity credentials, ensuring participants know who they are dealing with; openly or through a pseudonym.

A BSV21 token, “VPNT” (VPNT, for short), meters traffic on a per‑megabyte and per‑millisecond basis. Routes are negotiated and recorded as smart contracts on-chain via BitcoinSchema objects. Payments stream through nLocktime‑enabled channels, settle on the blockchain within minutes, and feed a reputation system that keeps good actors in the fast lane.

In short: route traffic privately, pay per use, and do it at a scale only possible on BSV.

Users would have a simple interface that allows them to toggle on their mobile device’s VPN with a connected wallet, and service providers would have a dashboard for tracking their income and network performance.

Service providers can be big corporate cloud or Internet backbone companies, or it can be normal people like you!

Back to the top ↑

Mechanisms on BSV: The overlay that pays for itself

  • Identity and Reputation – Sigma: Each user, relay, exit, and auditor has a Sigma credential. Credentials can be tiered (consumer, professional, enterprise) and revoked for abuse. Session offers include the issuer’s stake and quality‑of‑service (QoS) history. Users choose paths based on these signed attestations.
  • Token and Metering – 1Sat/BSV21: VPNT represents payment for throughput and latency. Users deposit a minimum session balance or have a set balance with payment credentials ready. The app will stream micropayments per MB of data and per millisecond of latency. Payment channels allow continuous spending with occasional on‑chain settlement receipts. Session channels close automatically via nLocktime if participants misbehave.
  • Schemas – BitcoinSchema.org: The overlay defines standard objects using similar schemas that BSV devs will be familiar with, but with some contract-specific additions: RouteOffer describes the path, pricing, and SLA; SessionStart records deposit and route selection; QoSReport logs latency, throughput and uptime; Receipt finalises payment; SlashEvent records penalties. Using open schemas ensures any client can interact with any provider.
  • Indexing and Discovery – JungleBus: JungleBus indexes on‑chain manifests and QoS records at high speed, publishes a light index on-chain, and allows clients to discover the best relays and exits, verify their history, and ensure deposits have settled. No one needs to run a full node to search for a route.
  • Overlay Tunnels – BSV Overlays: Sessions build multi‑hop routes across BSV overlay networks. Path rotation and optional double‑blind settlement obscure the link between traffic and payment. Because data travels over the metanet, not the public Internet, intercepting a hop does not reveal the payload.
  • Scale and Finality – Teranode: Teranode’s microservices architecture processes millions of transactions per second, so session contracts, payments, and QoS attestations do not bottleneck network throughput. Practical finality comes in less than a second, and fees are fractions of a cent, enabling true pay‑as‑you‑go.

Back to the top ↑

Economics: Pricing, payouts, and game theory

  • Pricing Rails: Users see USD‑quoted rates: Payments settle in VPNT, with gateways converting from BSV, MNEE or wrapped tokens like WBTC, or USDT/C or whatever is needed.
  • Provider Revenue: Relays earn per‑hop bandwidth fees and low‑latency bonuses. Exits earn a premium for taking traffic to the open Internet. Auditors receive bounties for verifying QoS reports and slashing misbehaving operators.
  • Collateral and Slashing: Each role posts a stake. Failure to meet contracted QoS results in proportional slashing of that stake. Fraud or misrouting incurs a larger penalty. Stakes scale with route length and session size.
  • Reputation Flow: Every QoS report is signed and stored on chain and added to an identity and connected to a reputation score. High‑uptime relays and exits move up in route selection. Inactivity causes reputation decay. Price, stake and reputation offer Sybil resistance and deter sock‑puppet nodes.
  • Cashflows and Sinks: A small protocol fee (for example 5%) funds R&D, bug bounties, and security. Slashed tokens are redistributed to honest nodes. Bootstrap rewards encourage early operators until usage fees dominate.

Back to the top ↑

Privacy and threat model: Practical, paid privacy

  • Transport Encryption: Each hop uses end‑to‑end encryption. Only the exit sees the destination; only the user sees the payload.
  • Path Rotation and Cover Traffic: Clients can rotate paths periodically and inject cover traffic to foil correlation. The interface would allow tuning between cost, speed, reliability, and privacy.
  • Coin‑Splitting: Users can split payments and routes across multiple channels, further obscuring the linkage between packets and settlement.
  • Minimal Metadata: On-chain, only session payments and QoS proofs are recorded. No IP addresses or payload metadata enter the ledger.
  • Abuse Controls: Exits can opt into compliance corridors, enforcing content policies and jurisdictional restrictions. Credentials are revocable if an exit is caught logging or performing man‑in‑the‑middle attacks.

Back to the top ↑

Interoperation: Abundance through the series

  • MNEEgram: Our P2P liquidity network provides on‑ramps and off‑ramps for VPN sessions. Users can fund deposits via bank transfers, WeChat or stablecoins and convert to VPNT seamlessly. Exits paid in VPNT can use MNEEgram to off‑ramp into local currency.
  • COMP Network: GPU‑accelerated compute from COMP Token can verify QoS proofs, aggregate signatures, and manage nLocktime scripts on behalf of mobile devices. Relays can outsource heavy cryptography to COMP providers via the same micropayment system.
  • STORM Token: The storage layer from STORM Token publishes QoS reports, blacklists and signed proofs in a durable, censorship‑resistant way. Auditors can post evidence on STORM to warn others about bad actors.

Together, these systems create a vertically integrated, private Internet stack: MNEEgram moves value, COMP does heavy lifting, STORM ensures data durability, and VPNT routes traffic across the metanet.

Back to the top ↑

Why BSV is the only practical system

Micropayments require negligible fees. BSV settles transactions for fractions of a cent and supports complex scripts inside each unspent transaction output. Token issuance and transfer cost almost nothing, enabling per‑packet billing. Teranode’s microservices node architecture processes millions of transactions per second; a VPN overlay could handle global traffic without hitting a throughput ceiling. Sigma Identity anchors credentials on the chain, while BitcoinSchema ensures every session and proof has a standard form. Receipts and QoS audits live on chain as first‑class citizens, not off‑chain logs. In contrast to “free” VPNs run by intelligence‑linked firms or networks where exit nodes become targets for the NSA, this overlay pays honest operators to carry packets and punishes dishonesty at the protocol level.

The economics of BSV aligns with the economics of privacy and create a very real business opportunity for providers, and a viable commercial product for people who want to resist regional censorship or just use the Internet privately.

Back to the top ↑

Call to builders

We have the tools! Teranode for scale, BSV21 for tokens, Sigma for identity, BitcoinSchema for structure, JungleBus for indexing, and BSV overlays for routing. The mission is to stitch them into a working privacy network. Build a client that negotiates paths, streams payments, and rotates routes. Define the RouteOffer and QoSReport schemas.

Implement session channels with nLocktime. Launch auditor services that verify latency and slash bad actors. Spin up testnet relays and exits. With each line of code, we reclaim the Internet from honeypots and build an economy that pays for privacy.

Back to the top ↑

What else?

VPNT is just one more piece of the puzzle. If you have read my last few articles in this series, I hope you’re starting to see what a tremendous opportunity there is to very realistically make the Internet a better place while also being an entrepreneur in the blockchain economy.

I have one more article about Internet protocols that can be disrupted by tokenized incentives on a BSV-powered metanet, and then a few more ideas about how to tie everything back into the “real” economy of real people, and integrating it all onto the only scalable blockchain.

Stay tuned!

Back to the top ↑

Watch: New token protocol and Ordinals with Stephan February

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/big-ideas-series-part-5-vpn-token/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.006662-8.36%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:38
Share
Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

The post Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, stated that there should be uniform cryptocurrency regulation in the country. At this point, Coinbase sent a letter to the US Department of Justice requesting that federal regulators prevent state regulations from conflicting with national crypto policies and ensure uniform regulatory clarity. Coinbase’s request comes after the state of Oregon filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for unregistered securities, despite the SEC withdrawing its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange. Coinbase states that although the country’s top regulator, the SEC, withdrew its lawsuit, states are filing lawsuits in defiance of the SEC’s decision. In the letter, addressed by Coinbase Legal Counsel Paul Grewal, he stated: “Despite the Trump administration’s positive regulatory efforts, crypto companies are being negatively impacted by states’ flawed interpretations of securities laws and their divergent actions. If Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, we have a problem. It has long been clear that the current patchwork of state laws is not only inefficient, but also slows innovation and harms consumers. At this point, the Justice Department should take steps to address the pressing issues by calling on Congress to step in and enact comprehensive and uniform regulations.” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a lawsuit against Coinbase last April, alleging that Coinbase was promoting the sale of unregistered cryptocurrencies to individuals in Oregon. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/coinbase-issues-cryptocurrency-call-to-us-justice-department-solve-urgent-problems/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.66+0.55%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016569-4.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:06
Share
Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

BitcoinWorld Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Are you ready to witness a phenomenon? The world of technology is abuzz with the incredible rise of Lovable AI, a startup that’s not just breaking records but rewriting the rulebook for rapid growth. Imagine creating powerful apps and websites just by speaking to an AI – that’s the magic Lovable brings to the masses. This groundbreaking approach has propelled the company into the spotlight, making it one of the fastest-growing software firms in history. And now, the visionary behind this sensation, co-founder and CEO Anton Osika, is set to share his invaluable insights on the Disrupt Stage at the highly anticipated Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. If you’re a founder, investor, or tech enthusiast eager to understand the future of innovation, this is an event you cannot afford to miss. Lovable AI’s Meteoric Ascent: Redefining Software Creation In an era where digital transformation is paramount, Lovable AI has emerged as a true game-changer. Its core premise is deceptively simple yet profoundly impactful: democratize software creation. By enabling anyone to build applications and websites through intuitive AI conversations, Lovable is empowering the vast majority of individuals who lack coding skills to transform their ideas into tangible digital products. This mission has resonated globally, leading to unprecedented momentum. The numbers speak for themselves: Achieved an astonishing $100 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in less than a year. Successfully raised a $200 million Series A funding round, valuing the company at $1.8 billion, led by industry giant Accel. Is currently fielding unsolicited investor offers, pushing its valuation towards an incredible $4 billion. As industry reports suggest, investors are unequivocally “loving Lovable,” and it’s clear why. This isn’t just about impressive financial metrics; it’s about a company that has tapped into a fundamental need, offering a solution that is both innovative and accessible. The rapid scaling of Lovable AI provides a compelling case study for any entrepreneur aiming for similar exponential growth. The Visionary Behind the Hype: Anton Osika’s Journey to Innovation Every groundbreaking company has a driving force, and for Lovable, that force is co-founder and CEO Anton Osika. His journey is as fascinating as his company’s success. A physicist by training, Osika previously contributed to the cutting-edge research at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research. This deep technical background, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit, has been instrumental in Lovable’s rapid ascent. Before Lovable, he honed his skills as a co-founder of Depict.ai and a Founding Engineer at Sana. Based in Stockholm, Osika has masterfully steered Lovable from a nascent idea to a global phenomenon in record time. His leadership embodies a unique blend of profound technical understanding and a keen, consumer-first vision. At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025, attendees will have the rare opportunity to hear directly from Osika about what it truly takes to build a brand that not only scales at an incredible pace in a fiercely competitive market but also adeptly manages the intense cultural conversations that inevitably accompany such swift and significant success. His insights will be crucial for anyone looking to understand the dynamics of high-growth tech leadership. Unpacking Consumer Tech Innovation at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 The 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World is set to be marked by a truly special event: Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. From October 27–29, Moscone West in San Francisco will transform into the epicenter of innovation, gathering over 10,000 founders, investors, and tech leaders. It’s the ideal platform to explore the future of consumer tech innovation, and Anton Osika’s presence on the Disrupt Stage is a highlight. His session will delve into how Lovable is not just participating in but actively shaping the next wave of consumer-facing technologies. Why is this session particularly relevant for those interested in the future of consumer experiences? Osika’s discussion will go beyond the superficial, offering a deep dive into the strategies that have allowed Lovable to carve out a unique category in a market long thought to be saturated. Attendees will gain a front-row seat to understanding how to identify unmet consumer needs, leverage advanced AI to meet those needs, and build a product that captivates users globally. The event itself promises a rich tapestry of ideas and networking opportunities: For Founders: Sharpen your pitch and connect with potential investors. For Investors: Discover the next breakout startup poised for massive growth. For Innovators: Claim your spot at the forefront of technological advancements. The insights shared regarding consumer tech innovation at this event will be invaluable for anyone looking to navigate the complexities and capitalize on the opportunities within this dynamic sector. Mastering Startup Growth Strategies: A Blueprint for the Future Lovable’s journey isn’t just another startup success story; it’s a meticulously crafted blueprint for effective startup growth strategies in the modern era. Anton Osika’s experience offers a rare glimpse into the practicalities of scaling a business at breakneck speed while maintaining product integrity and managing external pressures. For entrepreneurs and aspiring tech leaders, his talk will serve as a masterclass in several critical areas: Strategy Focus Key Takeaways from Lovable’s Journey Rapid Scaling How to build infrastructure and teams that support exponential user and revenue growth without compromising quality. Product-Market Fit Identifying a significant, underserved market (the 99% who can’t code) and developing a truly innovative solution (AI-powered app creation). Investor Relations Balancing intense investor interest and pressure with a steadfast focus on product development and long-term vision. Category Creation Carving out an entirely new niche by democratizing complex technologies, rather than competing in existing crowded markets. Understanding these startup growth strategies is essential for anyone aiming to build a resilient and impactful consumer experience. Osika’s session will provide actionable insights into how to replicate elements of Lovable’s success, offering guidance on navigating challenges from product development to market penetration and investor management. Conclusion: Seize the Future of Tech The story of Lovable, under the astute leadership of Anton Osika, is a testament to the power of innovative ideas meeting flawless execution. Their remarkable journey from concept to a multi-billion-dollar valuation in record time is a compelling narrative for anyone interested in the future of technology. By democratizing software creation through Lovable AI, they are not just building a company; they are fostering a new generation of creators. His appearance at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is an unmissable opportunity to gain direct insights from a leader who is truly shaping the landscape of consumer tech innovation. Don’t miss this chance to learn about cutting-edge startup growth strategies and secure your front-row seat to the future. Register now and save up to $668 before Regular Bird rates end on September 26. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01561+1.95%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01474-0.20%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.12-3.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:40
Share

Trending News

More

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Coinbase Issues Cryptocurrency Call to US Justice Department: “Solve Urgent Problems!”

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Crypto Market Watch: Nexchain Presale Expands as BTC Stays at $116K, AVAX $30

Crypto Real Estate Hedge: Eric Trump Unlocks a Revolutionary Strategy