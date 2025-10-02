ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
Once niche tools for forecasting outcomes, prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket have exploded into the mainstream—fueled by political drama, billion-dollar bets, and high-profile backing.Once niche tools for forecasting outcomes, prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket have exploded into the mainstream—fueled by political drama, billion-dollar bets, and high-profile backing.

Big Money Behind Prediction Sites: A Gamble or a Winner?

By: Blockhead
2025/10/02 18:00
Wink
LIKE$0.004495+1.69%
Big Money Behind Prediction Sites: A Gamble or a Winner?

The purpose of prediction markets was to facilitate trading on the results of an event or outcome. The bets were to give a probability of the likely result based on the market values.

Over the last two years or so, prediction sites - the biggest two being Kalshi and Polymarket - have gained popularity, with the US presidential race last year contributing to their rise, as the bet on Trump's win came true.

From bets on Trump's health to the Vice President, JD Vance, taking over as the US president, these sites have made investors take notice.

While these sites offer a variety of options for betting on outcomes or events, placing anti-Trump bets may have been stretching the boundaries of what is typical on the platforms.

The reason is that one of Trump's sons has connections to Kalshi and Polymarket via investments and advisory positions.

Nonetheless, these developments illustrate a broader trend: prediction markets, once limited to a small academic circle, have become a crucial component of both political discourse and the media landscape.

As a result, investors are betting big on these prediction sites as big money spinners in business eventually.

Trump's 2024 Presidential Win = Polymarket & Kalshi's Rise

Although Kalshi has been around for seven years and Polymarket for five, their meteoric climb to fame happened during the US presidential campaign of the previous year.

Predictions on these sites were much more accurate than those of the most prestigious surveys.

The result is a multitude of people gathering on these platforms over the course of several months to bet on more than $3 billion on the outcomes.

This proved the business founders' hypothesis: that when people pool their knowledge and have a financial stake in the outcome, they can see further into the future than anybody else.

The bets on these sites, like macroeconomics, trade talk outcomes, geopolitical results, and even smaller events, have turned into a guiding light for many.

The rise of fintech investment had investors bet on platforms, such as Kalshi and Polymarket, which have now reached "unicorn" valuations of $1 billion or more, along with a few smaller ventures.

Currently, bets placed on Kalshi and Polymarket surpass $1 billion monthly, with analytics firm Similarweb reporting over 35 million visitors to the platforms during the summer season.

Risks Galore

Having said that, the risks are quite high. Many users see prediction markets as nothing more than a new kind of gambling, despite advocates seeing them as flexible tools for predicting future outcomes.

If people view the markets primarily as a place to gamble, the intellectual and moral superiority that their advocates have fought for will be lost.

Also, these sites risk the legal pitfalls and intense rivalry in the heavily regulated gambling industry. Concerns are growing regarding sites that allow bets on conflicts or the well-being of political figures amidst widespread social turmoil.

There are concerns regarding the reliability of the two prominent prediction market firms in managing their ventures with due diligence.

Over the last year, the creators of both Kalshi and Polymarket have been involved in some questionable behaviors that might raise concerns for stakeholders and regulatory bodies.

While that fear has ceased for now.

Early last month, the US CFTC approved the return of Polymarket to the US after an absence of more than three years.

That came amidst a deepening debate about prediction markets; some experts say they're better than traditional polls, while others say they're just "digital casinos."

The decision allowed Polymarket's acquisition of QCEX for $112 million, which is a CFTC-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse.

That strategic move established the essential framework for the company to function legally within the US market.

The CFTC has provided a no-action letter that offers relief to the derivatives exchange and clearinghouse regarding specific recordkeeping and reporting obligations for event contracts.

As a result, Polymarket, which runs a prediction market on the Polygon network that uses cryptocurrencies, has started self-certifying its event contracts.

Following a $185 million financing round earlier this year, Kalshi achieved a $2 billion valuation, demonstrating that investors are captivated by the markets. The platform, however, does not run on a blockchain and functions like a traditional derivatives exchange, being fully compliant with US financial regulations.

A venture capital firm that Donald Trump Jr. backs, 1789 Capital, has funded Polymarket.

But the real question is: Can these platforms generate sustained interest—and revenue—outside of the once-in-four-years presidential contest?

Elsewhere

TOKEN2049 Singapore Day 1: Major Announcements Shape Crypto’s Next Chapter
From tokenized stocks going 24/7 to Bitcoin’s next evolution and privacy layers for enterprise payments, the conference’s opening salvo reveals an industry accelerating toward institutional adoption and regulatory maturity.
Big Money Behind Prediction Sites: A Gamble or a Winner?BlockheadBlockhead
Big Money Behind Prediction Sites: A Gamble or a Winner?
Bitcoin Rockets to $118.5K as Shorts Squeezed & U.S. Shutdown Spurs Rate-Cut Bets
Your daily access to the backroom
Big Money Behind Prediction Sites: A Gamble or a Winner?BlockheadBlockhead
Big Money Behind Prediction Sites: A Gamble or a Winner?
➢ Stay ahead of the curve. Join Blockhead on Telegram today for all the latest in crypto.
+ Follow Blockhead on Google News

Blockcast

Bridging TradFi & Crypto: Reap's Daren Guo on Stablecoin Innovation

In this episode of Blockcast, Takatoshi Shibayama interviews Daren Guo, co-founder of Reap, a company pioneering stablecoin infrastructure for modern finance. Daren shares his journey from a traditional finance background, having been part of Stripe's growth team, to becoming a key player in the crypto space. He also discusses the transformative role of stablecoins in global payments, particularly their impact on cross-border transactions and financial inclusion in emerging markets. 

Like what you hear? Subscribe to Blockcast on SpotifyApple Podcasts, or wherever you listen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.006219+1.05%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01308+1.47%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02069-2.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.1655--%
SphereX
HERE$0.0001--%
MAY
MAY$0.02384+2.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold

BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold

BNB crossing the $1,000 threshold highlights the strength of institutional demand and renewed confidence in the broader market. At the same time, emerging projects like Mutuum Finance show how investor attention is spreading toward new DeFi opportunities that bring practical utility and community-driven incentives.
1
1$0.02522-13.09%
Binance Coin
BNB$947.39-0.47%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000976+43.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 15:25

Trending News

More

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

BNB Hits New All-Time High as Ethereum-Based Project Mutuum Finance Surpasses 720 Million Tokens Sold

Deutsche Bank’s Bold Prediction: Bitcoin and Gold to Dominate Central Bank Reserves by 2030

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,437.86
$102,437.86$102,437.86

-1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,345.45
$3,345.45$3,345.45

-1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2783
$2.2783$2.2783

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157.21
$157.21$157.21

-2.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0544
$1.0544$1.0544

-2.83%