A quiet yet powerful shift could be underway within the XRP ecosystem as billions of tokens are steadily moving away from open trading and into systems that keep them locked for longer stretches of time. According to crypto pundit Zach Rector, network upgrades and DeFi opportunities could encourage holders to commit their XRP for the […]A quiet yet powerful shift could be underway within the XRP ecosystem as billions of tokens are steadily moving away from open trading and into systems that keep them locked for longer stretches of time. According to crypto pundit Zach Rector, network upgrades and DeFi opportunities could encourage holders to commit their XRP for the […]

Billions Of XRP Set To Be Taken Out Of Circulation – Here’s How

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 06:00
XRP
XRP$2.7739+1.19%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021+5.00%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.5728-3.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494-2.03%

A quiet yet powerful shift could be underway within the XRP ecosystem as billions of tokens are steadily moving away from open trading and into systems that keep them locked for longer stretches of time. According to crypto pundit Zach Rector, network upgrades and DeFi opportunities could encourage holders to commit their XRP for the long term, thereby reducing the number of tokens available for active trading.

Zach Rector Warns Of Looming XRP “Supply Shock”

Zach Rector, a well-followed crypto commentator, has raised the alarm about what lies ahead for XRP. According to Rector, billions of tokens are on track to be locked and deployed inside decentralized finance protocols in the near future. Rector argues that massive amounts of XRP are on track to leave circulation as they get stored inside long-term blockchain systems and institutional programs.

Rector points out that liquidity is no longer moving freely across open exchanges as it once did. Trading volume that once flowed across markets is now shifting into smart contracts, secure custody accounts, and platforms that offer steady returns. Such moves reduce the number of tokens left for open trading on exchanges.

As the pool of active tokens shrinks, upward pressure on prices is likely to intensify over time. Short-term traders who focus solely on daily movements may overlook the more profound changes now underway. The Rector’s view suggests that demand is no longer the sole factor shaping XRP. Supply is shrinking step by step, setting up the possibility of a crunch that could change the market’s direction soon.

Innovations To Drive Large-Scale Token Lockups

At the core of these changes is the XRP Ledger itself, which now includes an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain, opening the door to smart contracts, lending markets, and liquidity pools. These new capabilities allow holders to utilize their XRP directly on the network, making long-term token commitments more attractive.

Cross-chain bridges, such as Axelar, allow XRP to move easily between networks, facilitating the deployment of tokens into DeFi projects by institutions and large holders for extended periods. The more effortless movement of assets gives institutions and large holders a clear path to place tokens into DeFi projects for long-term use.

Exchanges and custodians are launching yield products, including wrapped tokens and staking-style services, that allow investors to earn rewards while keeping their XRP locked. The rewards make it far more tempting for holders to keep XRP out of trading circulation.

Analysts stress that even if adoption grows only at a modest pace, billions of tokens could end up sidelined. A tighter supply could result in significantly fewer tokens in circulation, leading to more intense price movements. While there are still technical and regulatory challenges to be faced, the tools for long-term XRP lockups are already available. With momentum building, the supply shock Zach Rector has warned about may arrive sooner than many expect.

XRP price chart from Tradingview.com
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

The post Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is poised to further its continuous development with the introduction of the Fusaka upgrade, earmarked for early December. The timeline was disclosed during a recent All Core Developers Consensus call, revealing plans to elevate the blockchain’s capacity and efficiency. Continue Reading:Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-sets-december-date-for-fusaka-upgrade
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009854-41.72%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3883+4.94%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007419-1.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 21:41
Share
Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink Data Streams to deliver secure, high-speed onchain data by empowering next-generation DeFi protocols and institutional-grade adoption.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494-2.67%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.3611+6.26%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:10
Share
NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

The NYDFS urges financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00489-10.27%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 14:56
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

FTX to Dispense $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Repayments This Month

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy