Billy Joel Earns His First Top 10 Album On A Billboard Chart

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:33
MemeCore
M$1.61789+17.12%
Threshold
T$0.01588+1.27%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3606-0.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015753-4.44%
BILLY
BILLY$0.003642+2.41%

Greatest Hits – Volume I & II gives Billy Joel his first top 10 on the Vinyl Albums chart and reappears across Billboard rankings following its fortieth anniversary reissue. ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Billy Joel performs at soundcheck before his show at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Billy Joel’s 2025 hasn’t gone exactly as planned. The piano man was forced to pause his concerts and cancel many upcoming dates earlier this year due to health concerns, but even while he’s been off the road, his music has been everywhere. This week, Joel is back on the charts in America with one of his classics.

The musician’s life and career were revisited in the HBO docuseries Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which premiered this summer. Just a few weeks later, his compilation Greatest Hits – Volume I & II was re-released on vinyl to mark its fortieth anniversary. The collection gave longtime fans a reason to pick it up again — and for newcomers, a perfect entry point into Joel’s catalog.

Billy Joel Charts Two New Top 10s

Greatest Hits – Volume I & II opens in impressive starting positions on three tallies. It Starts at No. 5 on the Top Rock Albums chart, No. 6 on the Vinyl Albums ranking, and No. 17 on the Top Album Sales list, which tracks the bestselling full-lengths in the country, regardless of how they’re purchased or what style they may be filed under.

Billy Joel’s Debut Top 10

Joel’s appearance on the Vinyl Albums chart is especially noteworthy, as it’s the superstar’s first top 10 on the roster. On Top Rock Albums, Greatest Hits – Volume I & II becomes his fifth top 10 win.

Greatest Hits – Volume I & II Returns to Multiple Lists

The compilation also returns to two other Billboard charts, ones where it has already landed in the past. Greatest Hits – Volume I & II reappears on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums roster at No. 10, where it establishes a new peak. The title also makes its way back to the Billboard 200 at No. 34.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/billy-joel-earns-his-first-top-10-album-on-a-billboard-chart/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211+2.80%
Comedian
BAN$0.09809-2.65%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Share
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00029+20.83%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003413+8.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.71-0.14%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?