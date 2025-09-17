Bitcoin and Ethereum Investors Act Cautiously as Markets Focus on Tomorrow’s Fed Meeting! Here Are the Details

All eyes in the crypto market are on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, scheduled for Wednesday. Bitcoin is trading between $115,000 and $116,000 today, while Ethereum is trading sideways, with investors focused on the Fed’s decision.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Trade Sideways Ahead of Fed Decision

21Shares research strategist Matt Mena stated that the real question at the meeting wasn’t “will there be a rate cut?” but “how much?” While the prevailing market expectation is a 25 basis point cut, platforms like Polymarket are offering a low-percentage chance of a 50 basis point rate cut. According to Mena, a surprise 50 basis point cut could spark a new wave of upward movement for cryptocurrencies.

The Fed’s move could trigger a capital shift into stocks and cryptocurrencies, as it will lower returns on the $7.5 trillion in money market funds. Timothy Misir, Head of Research at BRN, emphasized that leverage is on a “knife-edge,” so the post-Fed move could be strong.

Inflows into US spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have increased in recent days. On September 15, Bitcoin ETFs saw six consecutive days of inflows, totaling approximately $260 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw five consecutive days of net inflows of $360 million. This suggests renewed institutional appetite.

Experts point out that September has historically been a challenging month for cryptocurrencies, but Bitcoin and riskier assets generally perform strongly in the final quarter of the year. Data from Derive.xyz suggests that the options market is leading the way with expectations of $140,000–$200,000 for Bitcoin and $5,000–$6,000 for Ethereum by year-end.

Ultimately, the direction of the markets will be determined by how dovish the Fed is.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!