The post Bitcoin ATM Fraud to be Solved Through Market Structure: US Senator ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming has raised concerns about the growing incidents of Bitcoin ATM fraud. She tweeted her response to a new report from The Cowboy Daily’s X handle that showed a worrying increase in crypto ATM fraud in her state. Over 50 such incidents were reported in Cheyenne alone, the capital of Lummis’s state, totaling around $645,000. Overall, the FBI reports that there were over 11,000 incidents of fraud nationwide in 2024. Market Structure Bill The US Senate Banking Committee has jurisdiction over ATM operations in the country and is currently deliberating on a new market structure bill to address concerns related to cryptocurrency. Members of the group are expected to vote on the new bill by the end of this month, with Senator Lummis’s full backing. She tweeted: “This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.” Advertisement &nbsp Crypto Brings Opposing Sides Together The senator mentioned in her tweet is Kirsten Gillibrand, a democrat from New York. It is interesting to see how the crypto issue is bringing together two politically contrasting places, with Gillibrand’s New York being a densely populated liberal stronghold, while Lummis’s deeply conservative state is the least populated. While crypto adoption is growing steadily in the country and crypto-related debit cards are becoming increasingly popular, the US Capitol has yet to pass consumer protection laws regarding crypto ATMs and kiosks. However, there were some attempts to address this issue. In February, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin introduced the Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act. Still, his efforts failed to advance as the US Banking Committee… The post Bitcoin ATM Fraud to be Solved Through Market Structure: US Senator ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming has raised concerns about the growing incidents of Bitcoin ATM fraud. She tweeted her response to a new report from The Cowboy Daily’s X handle that showed a worrying increase in crypto ATM fraud in her state. Over 50 such incidents were reported in Cheyenne alone, the capital of Lummis’s state, totaling around $645,000. Overall, the FBI reports that there were over 11,000 incidents of fraud nationwide in 2024. Market Structure Bill The US Senate Banking Committee has jurisdiction over ATM operations in the country and is currently deliberating on a new market structure bill to address concerns related to cryptocurrency. Members of the group are expected to vote on the new bill by the end of this month, with Senator Lummis’s full backing. She tweeted: “This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.” Advertisement &nbsp Crypto Brings Opposing Sides Together The senator mentioned in her tweet is Kirsten Gillibrand, a democrat from New York. It is interesting to see how the crypto issue is bringing together two politically contrasting places, with Gillibrand’s New York being a densely populated liberal stronghold, while Lummis’s deeply conservative state is the least populated. While crypto adoption is growing steadily in the country and crypto-related debit cards are becoming increasingly popular, the US Capitol has yet to pass consumer protection laws regarding crypto ATMs and kiosks. However, there were some attempts to address this issue. In February, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin introduced the Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act. Still, his efforts failed to advance as the US Banking Committee…

Bitcoin ATM Fraud to be Solved Through Market Structure: US Senator ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 08:03
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009789-42.23%
Union
U$0.010564+1.17%
Cheyenne
CHEYENNE$0.0001519-8.32%
ME
ME$0.6819+2.63%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000602-0.16%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming has raised concerns about the growing incidents of Bitcoin ATM fraud. She tweeted her response to a new report from The Cowboy Daily’s X handle that showed a worrying increase in crypto ATM fraud in her state.

Over 50 such incidents were reported in Cheyenne alone, the capital of Lummis’s state, totaling around $645,000. Overall, the FBI reports that there were over 11,000 incidents of fraud nationwide in 2024.

Market Structure Bill

The US Senate Banking Committee has jurisdiction over ATM operations in the country and is currently deliberating on a new market structure bill to address concerns related to cryptocurrency. Members of the group are expected to vote on the new bill by the end of this month, with Senator Lummis’s full backing.

She tweeted:

“This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.”

Advertisement

&nbsp

Crypto Brings Opposing Sides Together

The senator mentioned in her tweet is Kirsten Gillibrand, a democrat from New York. It is interesting to see how the crypto issue is bringing together two politically contrasting places, with Gillibrand’s New York being a densely populated liberal stronghold, while Lummis’s deeply conservative state is the least populated.

While crypto adoption is growing steadily in the country and crypto-related debit cards are becoming increasingly popular, the US Capitol has yet to pass consumer protection laws regarding crypto ATMs and kiosks.

However, there were some attempts to address this issue. In February, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin introduced the Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act. Still, his efforts failed to advance as the US Banking Committee disapproved the follow-through to the Senate floor. 

CLARITY ACT Continuation

The recently passed CLARITY Act, drafted by the US House of Representatives, addressed other market structure concerns, but ATMs weren’t mentioned. The US Senate is likely to deliberate the issue further, and these added concerns are expected to be discussed, firstly in the committee and then on the Senate floor. 

It is yet unclear what the final version of the draft will be when it reaches the floor for a vote. In the absence of federal legislation, 13 states have enacted laws restricting crypto ATM activity to limit fraudulent transactions. Registration with local authorities is also mandated for these teller machines and kiosks.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/bitcoin-atm-fraud-to-be-solved-through-market-structure-us-senator/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.0746+1.16%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23284+4.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009792-42.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Internet giant Google is delving deeper into payments with a new AI-driven protocol that supports stablecoins.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1212+4.93%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 05:47
Share
SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

PANews reported on September 27th that Bloomberg News reported that SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management are in preliminary talks with Tether Holdings SA regarding its latest major financing round, citing people familiar with the matter. This would be Tether's largest external financing to date and could potentially value Tether as high as $500 billion, making it one of the most valuable private companies.
ARK
ARK$0.4188+1.72%
Major
MAJOR$0.12373+2.83%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01661+2.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 08:04
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

SoftBank and Ark are in talks with Tether for a new round of funding, with a valuation of $500 billion.

WLFI repurchased 3.814 million tokens and destroyed 6.923 million WLFI

Aave founder Stani.eth is suspected of selling 4 million ENA obtained from investment