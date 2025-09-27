Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is currently trading at $548.63, recording a minimal gain of 1.18% over the past 24 hours. The volume of trading has fallen, however, at $459.17 million by 8.26%, an indication of tempering activity. BCH has fallen by 8.81% over the past seven days, recording the ongoing failure of the currency to gain […]Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is currently trading at $548.63, recording a minimal gain of 1.18% over the past 24 hours. The volume of trading has fallen, however, at $459.17 million by 8.26%, an indication of tempering activity. BCH has fallen by 8.81% over the past seven days, recording the ongoing failure of the currency to gain […]

Bitcoin Cash Surges: Will BCH Break $603 Resistance or Fall Below $539?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/27 13:00
Bitcoin Cash
  • Bitcoin Cash trading at $548.63 with moderate volatility and sideways momentum.
  • Analysts identify crucial support at $539.2 and resistance near $603.3.
  • Long-term forecasts project potential highs above $1,200 in 2025 despite mixed short-term outlooks.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is currently trading at $548.63, recording a minimal gain of 1.18% over the past 24 hours. The volume of trading has fallen, however, at $459.17 million by 8.26%, an indication of tempering activity. BCH has fallen by 8.81% over the past seven days, recording the ongoing failure of the currency to gain sustained upward momentum.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts opine that BCH is consolidating itself with price actions fluctuating within a narrow range. Technical analysts also verify that the price of the money is currently neutral but tilting towards weakness if the areas of support fail.

Moderate Volatility Keeps BCH Traders Alert

Crypto analyst Punkchainer’s report reveals that BCH recently settled at $541.7 after fluctuations between $539.2 and $548.1. The sentiment is neutral with the technicals tilting towards lateral movement rather than an overt trend.

Key levels to watch are support at $594.5 and resistance at $603.3 but also current Fibonacci retracement levels that also hint at key levels at $536.5 (0%) and $586.7 (50%) for BCH. Should BCH actually break past $548.1 then traders may consider a short-term buy at circa $551.1, which will stop at $539.2. Breaking lower than that could see short trades initiated with a target towards $535.8 next.

Volatility registers at moderate levels as BCH charts its way through a landscape where small moves will quickly shift sentiment. Until that point, the absence of conclusive momentum has traders paying attention to areas of support for potential directional leadership.

Source: X

Also Read | Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: Can BCH Smash $1,323.32 After Latest $601.91 Rally?

DOT Price Prediction For 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice prediction, Bitcoin Cash will cross over $1,205.01 by the end of the year, perhaps testing its historic high of $4,355.62. Market analysts believe BCH could settle anywhere between $1,151.42-$1,205.01, if bull sentiment is regained.

Changelly’s prediction for 2025 is also more subdued. Its prediction puts BCH between $531.86 and $584.57, with an average transaction at about $637.28 per unit and a projected return on investment of about 6.6%. In fact, Changelly’s prediction for next September puts BCH around $543.67, recording neither losses nor gains with potential ROI of -0.5%.

Also Read | BCH Price Surges: Is Bitcoin Cash Ready to Target $965 and Beyond?

