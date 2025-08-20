Bitcoin Dominance Falls: Is the Long-Awaited Altcoin Season Here?

While headlines focused on regulatory scrutiny of a $1.5 billion Alt5 Sigma deal tied to Trump’s World Liberty Financial, some analysts argue the dip could be the prelude to something bigger — the long-anticipated altcoin rally.

Instead of seeing panic, institutions like Coinbase and Pantera Capital are framing September as a potential breakout moment. Their reasoning: Bitcoin dominance is faltering, and that’s often the first spark before capital rotates into alternative tokens.

For nearly two years, Bitcoin has carried the market, buoyed first by ETF launches and later by political optimism. Altcoins were largely sidelined — their contribution to overall market growth in this cycle is just 35%, compared with more than half in earlier booms. Yet momentum is finally shifting.

BTC’s market share has already slid from 65% in May to under 58%, while altcoins collectively surged past $1.4 trillion in capitalization.

Ethereum is leading the institutional wave, with nearly 3 million ETH now held by companies. Its ecosystem tokens — including ARB, OP, and ENA — are seeing heightened activity, while liquid staking giant Lido (LDO) has soared nearly 60% this month. Regulators hinting that staking may fall outside securities law has only fueled confidence.

Macro forces could accelerate the trend. Coinbase notes that $7.2 trillion still sits in U.S. money market funds, capital that could flow back into risk assets once the Fed pivots. Combine that with new legislation like the GENIUS and CLARITY bills, and the stage is set for altcoins to seize the spotlight.

If the pattern of past cycles holds, Bitcoin’s stumble may not be a warning sign — but the opening act of September’s altcoin season.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

