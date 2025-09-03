Bitcoin ETFs are crushing Ethereum ETFs

After a period of decreased institutional adoption, spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are once again outperforming their Ethereum (ETH) counterparts.

On Tuesday, September 2, BTC ETFs saw $332.7 million in net inflows, led by Fidelity (FBTC) and BlackRock (IBIT), which reported $132.7 million and $72.8 million additions, respectively.

In contrast, spot ETH ETFs posted $135.3 million in net outflows, with Fidelity (FETH) losing $99.2 million and Bitwise (ETHW) shedding $24.2 million, according to data retrieved from SoSoValue.

Overall, ETFs now hold 7% of Bitcoin’s total supply, BlackRock alone commanding 746,810 BTC, a 3.7% share worth around $82.7 billion.

Is Ethereum ETF dominance ending?

BTC ETF inflows. Source: SoSoValue

August was remarkably strong for Ethereum ETFs, which drew $3.87 billion in net inflows compared to Bitcoin ETFs, which lost around $751 million.

Most analysts attributed the gains to the cryptocurrency’s yield potential, improving regulatory clarity, and corporate treasury adoption.

The sudden shift might be due to renewed interest in hedge assets in expectation of further macro uncertainties. Indeed, compared to “digital gold”, Ethereum continues to face more regulatory ambiguity over its potential classification as a security.

Still, the altcoin continues to play a pivotal role in decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and tokenization, so the brief reversal of fortune does not at all spell immediate irrelevance.

Bitcoin price rebounds

In light of the renewed inflows, Bitcoin price rose over 2% on the daily chart, trading at $111,630 at the time of writing on Wednesday, September 3.

BTC price. Source: Finbold

The uptick marks the asset’s attempt to break its two-week daily downtrend, but the market appears divided, as September is usually a period of weakness for Bitcoin.

Federal Reserve policy expectations are contributing to the uncertainty, as rate cuts could lead to increased liquidity flows into risk assets such as crypto.

All in all, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is back in its critical $110,000–$111,000 support range, with over $17 billion at risk of liquidation past the $112,000 mark based on Coinglass data.

Featured image via Shutterstock