Bitcoin ETFs Face $126M Outflows as Amdax Secures $23M Bid

TLDR

Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows totaling $126.6 million on a single trading day.

Fidelity’s FBTC reported the largest outflow with $66.2 million in a day.

BlackRock’s IBIT attracted $24.63 million in inflows despite the broader market downturn.

Amdax successfully raised $23 million in its first funding round for a Bitcoin treasury initiative.

The new entity AMBTS B.V. plans to eventually hold 1 percent of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded heavy outflows, marking the first day of losses since August 22. Meanwhile, Dutch crypto firm Amdax secured $23 million to fund a new Bitcoin treasury. As outflows rise, Europe strengthens its institutional push through the AMBTS initiative.

Bitcoin ETFs Record Net Outflows as Market Turns Red

Bitcoin ETFs posted $126.6 million in net outflows, ending a multi-day streak of inflows. According to SoSoValue, total assets under management dropped to $139.95 billion amid renewed market pressure. Ethereum-linked products also dropped, shedding $28.58 billion in value.

Fidelity’s FBTC led the declines, with $66.2 million exiting the ETF in a single day. 21Shares’ ARKB lost $72.07 million, while Grayscale’s GBTC saw $15.3 million in net outflows. These losses reflect broader caution among institutional investors in the Bitcoin ETFs space.

BlackRock’s IBIT, however, stood out with $24.63 million in inflows during the same period. WisdomTree’s BTCW also saw minor inflows of $2.3 million. Despite market pullbacks, IBIT maintained stability with strong investor interest and performance.

IBIT Maintains Strength Amid ETF Market Weakness

IBIT’s assets under management recently hit a record $91.06 billion, underlining its leadership in Bitcoin ETFs. Its cumulative net inflows topped $58.04 billion as of mid-August. The ETF last closed at $69.84, trading at a 0.57% premium to net asset value.

This premium signals strong demand and market confidence despite the overall ETF slump. IBIT’s dominance also highlights capital consolidation among top-tier Bitcoin ETFs providers. It remains a stronghold while other issuers face outflows and volatility.

Analysts note that IBIT continues to capture a larger share of total Bitcoin ETFs investments. Its continued growth indicates market preference for reliable institutional issuers. The inflows suggest ongoing trust in the ETF’s long-term performance.

Amdax Secures $23M for New Bitcoin Treasury Initiative

Amdax confirmed the successful private placement of €20 million ($23 million) for its BTC treasury arm, AMBTS B.V. The Dutch firm will use the funds to form an independent Bitcoin treasury company. It plans to list the entity on Euronext Amsterdam in the near future.

CEO Lucas Wensing stated, “The appetite we have received…indicates that investors welcome the initiative.” He emphasized that AMBTS will help expand Europe’s autonomous digital asset infrastructure. The round aims to close in September, with a €30 million cap.

AMBTS seeks to hold 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, targeting 210,000 BTC over time. Its long-term goal aligns with institutional interest in Bitcoin treasury strategies. Amdax’s move may boost confidence in Bitcoin ETFs and related investment vehicles in Europe.

