Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Altcoins Drop in 24 Hours as Mid-Caps Soar

Bitcoin and major altcoins decline as mid-cap tokens outperform.

Crypto market slips in 24 hours, mid-caps record gains.

Leading coins fall, but smaller tokens shine with strong rallies.

The cryptocurrency market saw a sharp shift in the past 24 hours. Leading digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, BNB, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Tron, all recorded declines, raising concern among traders.

Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to $113,661 after a negative daily move. The decline was associated with intense trading, with the trading volume exceeding $45.1 billion, leaving the asset under pressure despite its leading market capitalization of $2.26 trillion.

Ethereum (ETH) did not escape this trend, dropping to $4,184.54, falling marginally in daily trading. The fall was accompanied by over 42.9 billion in 24-hour volume, which further supported the cautious tone around the second-biggest cryptocurrency.

XRP (XRP) also declined, edging down 0.4 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $2.89. BNB (BNB) fell by 0.1 percent and traded at 835.70 as the rest of the market turned bearish.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was not an exception as it shed 0.1 percent of its daily activity to trade at $0.2129. Cardano (ADA) also declined and lost 0.1 percent in 24 hours to end at $0.8507. Tron (TRX) continued the drops, softening by 0.2 percent, closing at the price of $0.3496.

Also Read: North Korean Hackers Steal $23M from UK Crypto Exchange in Major Breach

Mid-Cap Tokens Defy Market Trend

Despite weakness in the top cryptocurrencies, mid-cap tokens staged a strong rally over the same 24-hour period. The price of API3 (API3) jumped 72.7 percent to reach $1.45 with over $917 million in trading volume.

Origin Token (OGN) rose 25 percent to $0.07514, and Wiki Cat (WKC) climbed 21.7 percent to $0.062558. Definitive (EDGE) increased 20.1 percent to 0.7022, and OKZOO (AIOT) increased 18.7 percent to 1.73. UMA (UMA) rounded out the list of winners by 17.5 percent to $1.47.

The latest 24-hour trading session exposed a split market. Major cryptocurrencies faced steady declines, while several mid-cap tokens surged with double-digit growth. The contrasting performance highlighted shifting investor strategies as capital flowed away from top assets into smaller, high-risk opportunities.

Also Read: Mantle Price Holds Firm as Traders Target Higher Levels

The post Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Other Altcoins Drop in 24 Hours as Mid-Caps Soar appeared first on 36Crypto.