Bitcoin Giant OranjeBTC to List on Brazil’s B3 Exchange With $410M Treasury

OranjeBTC to list on Brazil’s B3 exchange with $410M in Bitcoin reserves, becoming the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury firm.
OranjeBTC, a Bitcoin-focused company in Latin America, is set to go public in Brazil’s B3 exchange in early October.
With 3,650 bitcoins in its reserves, the company is positioning itself as the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury firm in Brazil. This move is part of the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the cryptocurrency space and build new financial products.
OranjeBTC currently holds 3,650 bitcoins, an amount worth over $410 million at current market prices. This makes the company the largest BTC treasury firm in Brazil by market value.
The firm’s holdings significantly outpace those of its competitors. These include Brazilian fintech Méliuz, which holds a fraction of this amount. The move to go public on the B3 exchange gives OranjeBTC the opportunity to increase its visibility and attract further institutional investments.
The company’s Bitcoin holdings place it among the top 25 corporate Bitcoin holders globally. This level of reserve shows that OranjeBTC is focused on building a strong foundation for its long-term strategy.
OranjeBTC will list its shares on the B3 exchange through a reverse merger with Intergraus, a prep-course provider that is already publicly listed. Upon completion of the merger, OranjeBTC will assume Intergraus’ listing and maintain about 85% of the company’s free float.
This method of listing allows OranjeBTC to avoid the typical initial public offering (IPO) process, saving time and reducing costs associated with going public.
The reverse merger with Intergraus is expected to provide OranjeBTC with greater flexibility in its public offering. Moreover, OranjeBTC aims to streamline its entry into the public markets and focus on expanding its business and Bitcoin reserves.
OranjeBTC has secured backing from prominent investors in the crypto and blockchain space. Besides, high-profile names such as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Adam Back, and Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego are among the company’s investors.
Additionally, institutions like FalconX, Off the Chain Capital, and ParaFi Capital have also provided early-stage funding.
Beyond its Bitcoin holdings, OranjeBTC plans to launch a financial education platform. This platform will focus on educating the public about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, using Intergraus’ existing infrastructure.
The initiative is designed to help users understand the complexities of digital assets and how to engage with them in a safe and informed manner.
The firm is focusing on expanding its Bitcoin reserves. Additionally, OranjeBTC aims to grow its treasury aggressively and reinforce its position in the global market.
Through its education initiatives, the company hopes to foster adoption of Bitcoin and digital currencies in Brazil and Latin America.
Besides, the expansion plans indicate a strong push for OranjeBTC to solidify its position as a major player in the crypto sector. The company’s approach blends financial growth with education, which could help shape the future of cryptocurrency investment in the region.
The post Bitcoin Giant OranjeBTC to List on Brazil’s B3 Exchange With $410M Treasury appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.