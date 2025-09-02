Bitcoin Hyper Continues Presale Rally and Turns Viral

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 00:55
RealLink
REAL$0,05706-1,38%
Bitcoin
BTC$109 237,57+0,16%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,29058-3,36%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001554-0,44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017341-8,77%

Bitcoin is still the king of crypto: a $2T asset, and the world’s most recognized digital brand. Beneath its dominance, though, cracks are showing. Critics point to its slow transaction speeds, high network fees, and limited scalability. 

These challenges reduce Bitcoin’s practicality in a space that’s increasingly driven by DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications.

That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps in. Marketed as a “next-gen Bitcoin Layer 2,” the project aims to boost the Bitcoin network with faster speeds, lower costs, and smooth dApp integration. Its pitch has resonated with investors, having raised over $13M in its presale and attracting attention across the market.

In this article, we’ll break down the issues Bitcoin is facing and the solutions proposed by Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). And, of course, we’ll talk about the financial firepower driving $HYPER’s viral presale.

The Bitcoin Bottleneck: Problems in 2025

Despite its strong dominance, Bitcoin’s core infrastructure is aging, which limits its use beyond being the powerful store of value it has become known for: “digital gold.”

The most pressing issue Bitcoin faces is its transaction throughput. Bitcoin can process roughly 7 transactions per second (TPS). Its closest rival, Ethereum, processes roughly three times as many at 21 TPS, with a theoretical maximum of 120 TPS currently, with a goal of this figure rising to 100K TPS in the future, as part of its Surge roadmap.

Global payment giants like Visa and Mastercard can process up to 65,000 TPS. Combined with the fact that Bitcoin’s average block time is around 10 minutes, it becomes clear why BTC struggles to compete not just with real-time settlement systems, but also with its closest crypto competitors.

Bitcoin’s second core issue is its fees. When the mempool gets congested during periods of heavy demand, fees regularly spike from $10 to over $50 per transaction, often pricing out regular users attempting smaller transfers. Indeed, on April 20, 2024, average fees saw a historical spike to $128.

The problems don’t end there. Bitcoin’s governance system is also slow. Since miners control consensus, major protocol upgrades can take years to implement, let alone gain adoption. This causes BTC to lag behind Ethereum, Solana, and other programmable chains that push updates more rapidly.

Finally, Bitcoin’s DeFi gap remains significant. The absence of native smart contracts has resulted in most DeFi and tokenization occurring on other ecosystems.

The macro view: Bitcoin remains king as digital gold. However, as a daily utility network, it appears increasingly outdated and surpassed. Without a modern Layer 2, BTC risks being sidelined by faster, more versatile blockchains.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Solution (Core Utility)

Bitcoin has long been criticized for its speed and scalability issues, and Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the fix. Rather than replacing Bitcoin, Hyper acts as a Layer 2 rollup chain, combining the high throughput of the Solana Virtual Machine with Bitcoin’s powerful security backbone.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to do for Bitcoin what Arbitrum, Base, and Optimism do for Ethereum: take on a huge chunk of its workload and unlock a substantially improved capacity for processing transactions.

Scalability: While Bitcoin itself processes just 7 TPS, Hyper rails are engineered to handle thousands of transactions per second, making huge strides toward closing the gap with traditional finance rails.

Low fees: Instead of paying upwards of $10 fees per transaction, Bitcoin Hyper will enable transfers for a fraction of a cent, paid in $HYPER, making microtransactions practical again.

Smart contracts: Bitcoin Hyper extends Bitcoin’s use cases by supporting DeFi protocols, staking, NFTs, and tokenized assets, all secured by Bitcoin’s battle-tested consensus layer. This turns BTC into a lot more than just digital gold: it becomes a programmable financial platform.

Interoperability: Hyper isn’t locked in a silo. Its architecture enables seamless bridging with Ethereum, Solana, and other major crypto ecosystems, positioning it as a hub for cross-chain liquidity.

Bitcoin Hyper doesn’t compete with Bitcoin; it supercharges its utility. By making BTC scalable, cheap, and programmable, Hyper could accelerate Bitcoin’s adoption curve far beyond what its Layer 1 alone can offer.

Learn more about Bitcoin Hyper and its goals: read the whitepaper here.

Why Hyper Could Push Bitcoin Higher

Bitcoin’s strength has always been its role as digital gold: a store of value unmatched both within crypto and outside of it. But if Bitcoin gains scalable payments and DeFi through Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), its value proposition expands dramatically. Bitcoin will become more than just a vault; it will have the foundation for an active financial ecosystem.

There’s a clear precedent for this, too. Ethereum’s meteoric rise following DeFi Summer in 2020 was driven by infrastructure that enabled lending, staking, and NFTs. Hyper could trigger a similar wave for Bitcoin, but on an even larger scale, thanks to BTC’s $2T+ brand recognition.

Institutions are already circling. BlackRock and VanEck ETFs have poured billions into Bitcoin exposure in 2025, and analysts at CryptoQuant cite the surging exchange BTC outflows as a sign of long-term accumulation. However, without scalable rails, much of this capital just sits idle.

That’s where Hyper comes in. Stablecoins, ETFs, and institutional flows need fast, cheap, and programmable rails. And this is exactly what Hyper offers. For investors, this makes $HYPER essentially a leveraged play on Bitcoin’s next adoption cycle: BTC provides the anchor, while Hyper powers the engine.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Viral Presale and Investor Momentum

While Bitcoin Hyper pitches itself as core infrastructure, its financial momentum is already undeniable. The presale has already raised over $13M, with contributions growing each week as investors scramble to secure discounted entry before the next stage. This surge has firmly placed Hyper in the “viral presale” category.

Community traction has amplified this hype. On Telegram and X (formerly Twitter), $HYPER has trended under hashtags like “next 100x BTC alt,” echoing the retail mania we’ve seen before in early Polygon or Arbitrum phases. The appeal is simple: a low-cost Layer 2 with Bitcoin branding is a story that resonates.

$HYPER tokenomics make the proposition even sweeter. Presale participants benefit from tiered discounts, staking rewards, and positioning before exchange listings. For many investors, $HYPER doubles as a hedge against Bitcoin’s volatility, particularly during historically weak periods like September.

This mirrors the path of other infrastructure presales that went on to capture billions post-launch. The key difference? Hyper’s direct tie to Bitcoin, giving it both narrative strength and viral energy.

The $HYPER presale is a rare early opportunity that won’t last long: join the presale while you still can!

Bitcoin Hyper’s Opportunity

Bitcoin may still reign as the #1 crypto asset, but its limitations – slow speeds, high fees, and lack of scalability – are becoming impossible to ignore. That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps in, offering a solution that could transform BTC from digital gold into a true Web3 infrastructure layer.

By providing fast, affordable transactions and DeFi-ready smart contracts, $HYPER connects Bitcoin’s legacy reputation with modern utility. The over $13M raised in the presale, and still counting, demonstrates that investors are paying attention.

Suppose you want exposure to Bitcoin’s brand, but with the upside potential of an early-stage infrastructure play. In that case,$HYPER is one of the most compelling opportunities heading into the latter half of this bull market cycle.

Don’t miss out on the Bitcoin Hyper presale!

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/bitcoin-hyper-presale-rally

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,29014-3,55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04359-17,14%
PlugToken
PLUG$0,00002982-13,86%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Share
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Charles Hoskinson, de Cardano founder, haalt opnieuw stevig uit naar Ethereum. Hij wil dat Cardano de koppositie verovert op het gebied van schaalbaarheid, gebruik en innovatie. Met innovaties als Hydra en Midnight probeert Cardano deze ambitie kracht bij te zetten. De strijd tussen beide netwerken is daarmee intenser dan ooit. Cardano founder richt zich op Ethereum als directe concurrent Strategie van Hoskinson: meer dan alleen ambitie In een recente AMA-sessie liet Charles Hoskinson er geen twijfel over bestaan: hij wil dat Cardano Ethereum overtreft. “I want Cardano to win,” zei hij zonder omwegen. Hij sprak met een opvallend directe toon, waarmee hij zijn persoonlijke betrokkenheid niet onder stoelen of banken stak. Logisch, want Hoskinson kent Ethereum van binnenuit. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum is fel. Hij noemt de schaalbaarheidsproblemen hardnekkig en hekelt de trage besluitvorming binnen de Ethereum-gemeenschap. De overstap naar Proof-of-Stake, de zogenoemde Merge, was volgens hem weliswaar nodig, maar onvoldoende doordacht. Hij contrasteert dat met de aanpak van Cardano: een platform gebouwd op academisch onderzoek, formele verificatie en wiskundige onderbouwing. Voor hem is dat geen overbodige luxe, maar essentieel om echt toekomstbestendig te zijn. Charles Hoskinson on Ethereum vs Cardano: “Do you think for one damn minute I want Ethereum above Cardano? No. I want Cardano to win!” The $ETH vs $ADA rivalry is heating up fast. Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/5kUHtjXBLO — Bitcoin Pie (@bitcoin_pie) September 1, 2025 Oproep aan ontwikkelaars en bredere implicaties Hoskinson riep ontwikkelaars actief op om de overstap van Ethereum naar Cardano te maken. Zijn kritiek op Ethereum’s ontwikkelomgeving is concreet. Solidity is volgens hem inefficiënt, duur en foutgevoelig. Cardano biedt volgens hem een alternatief dat veiliger is, via Plutus en het UTXO-model dat het netwerk hanteert. Die boodschap is meer dan een uitnodiging; het is een duidelijke strategie om talent en projecten aan te trekken. Hij verwees daarbij naar Sergey Nazarov van Chainlink, die naar verluidt een stevige prijs vroeg voor integratie met Cardano, maar wél het potentieel erkende. Voor Hoskinson is dat illustratief. Hij mikt op partnerschappen, maar de concurrentie met gevestigde spelers blijft onverminderd groot. Zijn positionering is helder. Cardano is geen bijproject, maar een serieuze uitdager met lange adem. Verschillen in schaalbaarheid, gebruik en community impact Cijfers die de kloof zichtbaar maken Dat Cardano groeit, staat buiten kijf, maar de cijfers tonen een grote kloof met Ethereum. De marktkapitalisatie van Ethereum bedraagt zo’n $532 miljard. Cardano zit daar ver onder, met ongeveer $30 miljard. Ook op andere fronten is het verschil scherp: Ethereum heeft $91,64 miljard aan Total Value Locked (TVL), tegenover slechts $374 miljoen bij Cardano. Perceptie en verdeeldheid binnen de community Deze cijfers weerspiegelen niet alleen een technisch verschil, maar ook een culturele en ideologische tweedeling binnen de crypto-gemeenschap. Ethereum heeft het imago van de gevestigde orde, een platform dat zich al jarenlang heeft bewezen in DeFi en smart contracts. Cardano stelt zich op als de bedachtzame uitdager: liever traag maar stevig dan snel en wankel. Hoskinsons uitgesproken houding maakt hem tot een polariserende figuur. Sommigen bewonderen zijn vastberadenheid en de wetenschappelijke grondslag van Cardano. Anderen zien in hem een overambitieuze visionair die te veel belooft en te weinig levert. Die tegenstelling is typerend voor de bredere discussie in crypto: bouw je snel en pragmatisch, of langzaam en theoretisch verantwoord? ⚔️ Cardano vs Ethereum ⚔️ Hoskinson takes aim at ETH in his AMA. $ADA dips < $0.80, below 50D EMA ($0.8126), eyeing 200D EMA ($0.7426). ETH vs ADA: MCap $532B vs $28B TVL $91.6B vs $362M Txns 1.46M vs 27k TPS 17.8 vs 0.27 Will ADA bounce back? #Cardano #ADA #ETH pic.twitter.com/ZMCr1Gqn8L — BlocksInsight (@BlocksInsight) September 1, 2025 Technologische upgrade ‘Glacier’ moet DeFi op Cardano stimuleren Een belangrijke zet in Cardano’s strategie is de Glacier-upgrade. Daarmee krijgt het netwerk er een aantal cruciale vernieuwingen bij. Denk aan Hydra, een schaaloplossing die Cardano beter laat schalen, én aan Midnight: een privacygerichte token met nieuwe toepassingen voor gevoelige data. Ook de smart contract-functionaliteit krijgt een flinke update. De innovaties komen voort uit een duidelijke strategie om DeFi-projecten naar Cardano te trekken. Ze zijn bedoeld om Cardano aantrekkelijker te maken voor DeFi-projecten die nu nog vaak op Ethereum draaien. En dat is nodig ook, want zoals eerder benoemd zijn de huidige gebruikscijfers van Cardano beperkt. Hoskinson hoopt dat deze upgrade de omslag betekent naar bredere adoptie. De resultaten van de upgrade zullen afhangen van daadwerkelijke adoptie door ontwikkelaars. Reactie uit de markt: koersbewegingen en investeringsgedrag De markt reageerde zichtbaar op Hoskinsons uitspraken en plannen. Hoewel ADA nog daalt, denken analisten dat de nieuwe technologie en plannen voor een ommekeer kunnen zorgen. Mits de upgrades goed verlopen en ontwikkelaars daadwerkelijk instappen. Voor grote beleggers blijft Ethereum voorlopig de veilige keuze. Het netwerk wordt als stabiel en betrouwbaar beschouwd, mede door de lange staat van dienst. Toch kan Cardano, zeker onder retailinvesteerders en nieuwe DeFi-ontwikkelaars, meer grip krijgen. De concurrentiestrijd zal dan ook grotendeels beslist worden op basis van daadwerkelijke adoptie en technische uitvoering. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers in ADA en ETH? De clash tussen de Cardano founder en Ethereum draait om meer dan prestige. Deze strijd draait om tegengestelde ideeën over hoe DeFi zich moet ontwikkelen. Het plan van Cardano is duidelijk: schaalbaarheid combineren met veiligheid en naleving van regelgeving. Ethereum is voorlopig dominant, maar kampt met structurele uitdagingen. Voor investeerders is het zaak om scherp te blijven. Wie gelooft in Cardano’s langetermijnvisie en vertrouwen heeft in de technologische routekaart, ziet in ADA mogelijk een kans. ETH behoudt op dit moment in ieder geval nog een bredere adoptie en marktdominantie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003375-2,14%
DeFi
DEFI$0,00156-0,12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01216-4,02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/02 00:31
Share
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
MetYa
MET$0,2396-1,52%
Major
MAJOR$0,15015-2,30%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30
Share

Trending News

More

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson versterkt strijd met Ethereum

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Solv Protocol integrates Chainlink to secure SolvBTC rate feed on Ethereum