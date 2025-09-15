Bitcoin Investments Expected to Rise Sharply in Late 2025, Says Wall Street Expert

Bitcoin investments by institutions expected to surge in late 2025, driven by ETF inflows, corporate adoption, and strong market interest.

A well-known Wall Street figure, Jordi Visser, has predicted a major rise in Bitcoin investments by U.S. financial institutions. Visser, who is the president and chief investment officer at Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, thinks this increase will occur before the end of 2025. According to him, this change will make financial portfolios ready for even bigger Bitcoin in 2026. His comments come at a time when Bitcoin is trading close to $115,000, demonstrating good performance in the current market.

Companies Hold $117 Billion in Bitcoin as Corporate Adoption Grows

To begin with, Visser made these statements in a recent interview with an investor, Anthony Pompliano. During the conversation, he said that allocations in Bitcoin in traditional finance will increase between now and the end of the year. He added that this change is not only likely – it is certain. This prediction suggests the fourth quarter of 2025 as a significant period for the growth of Bitcoin. It also comes at a time when the market is arguing on whether Bitcoin has already peaked or it still has a way to go.

For instance, numbers from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is in support of Visser’s view. In just 5 days, the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have witnessed more than $2.3 billion in net inflows. Since their launch in January 2024, these ETFs have attracted almost $57 billion in total. At the same time, companies are now holding around $117 billion worth of Bitcoins on their balance sheets. This is a sharp increase and represents that more businesses are taking Bitcoin seriously as an asset.

In addition, a survey by Coinbase and EY-Parthenon conducted in January 2025 demonstrate the strong interest in digital assets. Out of 352 global investors, 83% of them said that they plan to increase their investments in crypto this year. Also, 59% said that they will invest over 5% of their total funds into digital assets by the end of the year. These investors are also looking into stablecoins, DeFi and tokenisation for payments, and yields. This trend strengthened after the 2024 U.S. elections, when the attention on crypto began to surge up rapidly.

Analysts Predict $120 Billion Bitcoin Investments in 2025, $300 Billion by 2026

Moreover, Visser pointed out some technical signals in support of his prediction. He talked about “mini breakouts” in the charts of crypto that indicate rising prices. Ethereum is a good example. As of mid-September 2025, ETH is trading at $4,000 to $5,000. Analysts are looking at a possible $5,639 average price for it this month, with a potential average price of around $5,165 this month. Other coins, such as Dogecoin and Sui are also getting noticed, which shows interest in the market.

However, some risks remain. The price of Bitcoin can still be somewhat volatile. Economic changes such as a rise in interest rates may slow things down. Additionally, clearer government rules will also be needed to support long-term growth. Still, the prognosis is good. Analysts believe that up to $120 billion of Bitcoin will inflows in 2025 and $300 billion by 2026.

In conclusion, Visser’s prophecy is that by the end of this year, Bitcoin will continue to become an even bigger part of traditional finance. With massive demand from institutions, increasing ETF activity and positive technical indicators, Bitcoin is closer to the center of the investing world. As a result, 2025 may be a turning point for digital assets in mainstream portfolios.